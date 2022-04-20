Maria Bobila
Charli XCX for Rodarte's Fall 2022 collection.
Daria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte

Fashion

Rodarte Channels Balletcore For Its Fall 2022 Collection

Featuring Charli XCX, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and more.

The Fall 2022 collections are still coming in and Rodarte is the latest fashion brand to debut its latest offerings. On Wednesday, April 20, designer duo Laura and Kate Mulleavy gathered a crew of Hollywood darlings to showcase their new balletcore-inspired looks.

The collection channels the currently-trending aesthetic with pointe shoe-inspired footwear, layered tulle, and soft silhouettes and details, like florals, feathers, and lace in breezy, long dresses.

“We were thinking about things that were a part of Rodarte and in our DNA,” said Laura in an interview with Vogue. “We wanted to play with [ballerina] silhouettes and a soft pastel color palette.” Ballet has inspired the two designers before: In 2010, they helped design a few costumes for the movie Black Swan.

Added Kate, “It was amazing to see how everyone took the inspiration that we had and not only made it their own but took it further.”

The lookbook’s celebrity muses, including Charli XCX, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Snail Mail, Janicza Bravo, Taylour Paige, and many more, has also been a format that the Mulleavys have experimented with in the past. Alicia Silverstone modeled Rodarte’s Fall 2021 collection, while a bevy of famous faces (Kirsten Dunst, Haim, and Gabrielle Union, to name a few) were featured for its Spring 2020 collection.

See every look from Rodarte’s Fall 2022 collection, below.

Lili ReinhartDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Taylour PaigeDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Rachel BrosnahanDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Laura LoveDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Suzanna SonDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Cleopatra ColemanDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Olive GrayDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Jamie ClaytonDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Josephine LangfordDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Iris ApatowDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Allison PonthierDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Janicza BravoDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Emma PasarowDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Lexi UnderwoodDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Saniyya SidneyDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Cailin RussoDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Mandy MooreDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Kathleen HannaDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Taylour PaigeDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Mackenzie DavisDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Hannah EinbinderDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
The Linda LindasDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Kaitlyn DeverDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Hailey Benton GatesDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Natasha LyonneDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Courtney EatonDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte

Laura LoveDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Liili ReinhartDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Lana CondorDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Satchel LeeDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Mackenzie DavisDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Matilda LawlerDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Joey KingDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Jamie ClaytonDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Marlee MatlinDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Camila MendesDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Snail MailDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Laura LoveDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Charli XCXDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Jasmin Savoy BrownDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Rachel BrosnahanDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Cleopatra ColemanDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Hailey Benton GatesDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte
Camila MendesDaria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte