The Fall 2022 collections are still coming in and Rodarte is the latest fashion brand to debut its latest offerings. On Wednesday, April 20, designer duo Laura and Kate Mulleavy gathered a crew of Hollywood darlings to showcase their new balletcore-inspired looks.

The collection channels the currently-trending aesthetic with pointe shoe-inspired footwear, layered tulle, and soft silhouettes and details, like florals, feathers, and lace in breezy, long dresses.

“We were thinking about things that were a part of Rodarte and in our DNA,” said Laura in an interview with Vogue. “We wanted to play with [ballerina] silhouettes and a soft pastel color palette.” Ballet has inspired the two designers before: In 2010, they helped design a few costumes for the movie Black Swan.

Added Kate, “It was amazing to see how everyone took the inspiration that we had and not only made it their own but took it further.”

The lookbook’s celebrity muses, including Charli XCX, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Snail Mail, Janicza Bravo, Taylour Paige, and many more, has also been a format that the Mulleavys have experimented with in the past. Alicia Silverstone modeled Rodarte’s Fall 2021 collection, while a bevy of famous faces (Kirsten Dunst, Haim, and Gabrielle Union, to name a few) were featured for its Spring 2020 collection.

See every look from Rodarte’s Fall 2022 collection, below.

