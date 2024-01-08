In A Genius High-Low Move, Selena Gomez Carried A $129 Bag To The Golden Globes

The Golden Globes kicked off awards season Jan. 8, bringing a night of Old Hollywood glamour to the Beverly Hills Hotel. Though most of our favorite stars' designer looks — like Margot Robbie’s “Barbie Superstar” Armani or Ayo Edibari’s exquisite Prada gown — aren’t available off the rack, the $129 bag Selena Gomez carried very much is.

Gomez, who earned her second Golden Globe nomination for Only Murders in the Building, paired her red, rosette-adorned Armani Privé dress with a celebrity-favorite accessory: JW PEI’s Gabbi bag, which is as stunning as it’s affordable.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

The Gabbi has been worn by fellow A-listers Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Irina Shayk, and Megan Fox — but Gomez’s outing marks the debut of the brands new red crystal iteration of the bag. (If scarlet isn’t your thing, it’s worth noting that the Gabbi comes in nine eye-popping colors, including faux-fur pink and black crystal.)