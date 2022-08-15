Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Sydney Sweeney has been racking up a slew of head-turning fashion moments as of late, even following her most recent fashion gig with Miu Miu. Known for rocking coveted looks from our favorite designers on the red carpet, the actress continued to stun as always in her latest appearance, this time showing off a throwback look at the 2022 HCA TV Awards, which took place on Saturday, Aug. 13 in Los Angeles to commemorate the biggest names and talent in Hollywood.

The Euphoria star was captured wearing a vintage velvet dress from the Mugler archives, sourced from New York Vintage Inc. The designer mini was from 1981 and came with an off-the-shoulder cutout along with a belted waist and a dramatic silhouette. Styled by Molly Dickson, Sweeney finished off her outfit with Jimmy Choo heels and diamond-studded jewelry from De Beers.

“Syd really envisioned a vintage dress for this event and after lots of research, we found this 1981 Mugler dress from New York Vintage and then paired it with some Jimmy Choo’s,” Dickson wrote on her Instagram.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks, including Rihanna’s thigh-high boots, Megan Thee Stallion in Barbiecore pink, Chloe Cherry in Moschino, and more.

Ayo Edebiri

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

The Bear breakout actress Ayo Edebiri arrived at the 2022 HCA TV Awards in a baby blue plaid suit by Thom Browne, styled with a matching handbag and metallic heels.

Quinta Brunson

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson was also seen at the 2022 HCA TV Awards donning a dazzling chainmail mini dress paired with a pink puffy coat from Tony Ward’s Fall 2022 collection. She completed her couture ensemble with metallic heels and diamond jewelry pieces from De Beers and Fernando Jorge.

Rihanna

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Rihanna was spotted on a date night out in New York City over the weekend rocking an oversized vintage RZA T-shirt paired with R13’s distressed denim micro-mini skirt. She wore chunky thigh-high boots from Y/Project and carried a vintage Gucci snakeskin bag from its Spring 1996 collection.

Rebecca Black

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Singer Rebecca Black wore a ruffled tulle gown by Saint Sintra at Variety’s 2022 Power of Young Hollywood event, along with platform Steve Madden heels and Schiaparelli jewelry from Pechuga Vintage.

Chloe Cherry

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Euphoria scene-stealer Chloe Cherry was seen at Variety’s 2022 Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles, opting for a multi-colored floral dress and pink boots by Moschino.

Halle Bailey

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Singer and actress Halle Bailey was also seen at Variety’s 2022 Power of Young Hollywood celebration wearing a white silk dress by August Getty Atelier and pearls from Dena Kemp jewelry.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Never Have I Ever star Maitrey Ramakrishnan arrived at the show’s Season 3 premiere in Los Angeles wearing a black evening gown by Bach Mai, adorned with a high slit at the leg and dressed with strappy heels.

Amandla Stenberg

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Bodies Bodies Bodies actress Amandla Stenberg headed to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, Aug. 11, wearing a printed halter midi dress with cutouts. She also wore black knee-high boots and carried an orange shoulder bag.

Lady Gaga

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Lady Gaga was sighted out in New York City last week sporting a black Sequal trench coat from Agogic, which she sourced from Lone Design Club. She also wore the hooded coat with a pair of blue denim jeans and black ankle boots by Celine, along with a black trucker hat.

Megan Thee Stallion

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Traumazine rapper Megan Thee Stallion was seen in New York City on Thursday, Aug. 11, rocking a printed pink-and-white mini dress from Hanifa, styled with a pair of white sandals and a black bag.

Millie Bobby Brown

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stranger Things star attended the 2022 Samsung Galaxy Creators Lounge Event in New York City last week opting for a black ensemble by Louis Vuitton with platform Mary Janes.

Lili Reinhart

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Actress Lili Reinhart was photographed heading to the recording of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, Aug. 9, wearing Tory Burch’s colorblock jersey dress and a leather belt from its Fall 2022 collection. She completed her look with black leather boots.

Bella Hadid

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Bella Hadid rocked the ultimate sporty-glam look in her most recent off-duty appearance. While heading to dinner with her beau Marc Kaman in New York City, the supermodel was seen wearing a black “Compassionate” baby tee from Tank Air Studio, paired with a varsity jacket and gray knee-length shorts. She then wore a pair of black pumps with knee-high Nike socks and accessorized with a Michael Kors bag and a Moira X Mel hand-carved necklace.

Nathalie Emmanuel

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Last Monday, British actress Nathalie Emmanuel attended the screening of The Invitation in New York City wearing a pink silk gown from Halpern’s Fall 2022 collection, along with shimmery heels and a bejeweled clutch.