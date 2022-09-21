Target Debuts Three Blockbuster Designer Collaborations For Fall

Target is releasing yet another highly anticipated designer drop, and this time, there’s something for everyone. That’s because the beloved retailer has teamed up with not one but three designers for its second fall collection.

While there is always buzz surrounding the collabs, this iteration might be its most expansive yet — a stylish smorgasbord of dresses, sweaters, coats, statement suits, and more. There’s La Ligne, started by two former Vogue editors and well-loved for, among other things, its range of classic striped sweaters; Sergio Hudson, which boasts precise tailoring and bold, statement-making ensembles; and Kika Vargas, known for structured, feminine layering pieces.

"One of the reasons guests love shopping at Target is because of our focus on style — and our ability to deliver that style at incredibly affordable prices," Jill Sando, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in a press release announcing the news.

That notion is especially true this time around, with all pieces in the collection retailing between $8 and $70, with most priced under $40.

Target will also maintain its commitment to inclusive sizing, with sizes ranging from XXS-4XL. What’s more, all of those sizes will be available in-store, and customers will be able to shop using same-day online ordering and pickup.

If you’ve been considering a closet refresh for fall, this is your sign to do it.

Below, see our favorite pieces from the three designers, which launch in store and online on Oct.9.

Courtesy of Target Sergio Hudson for Target.

Courtesy of Target A houndstooth look from Sergio Hudson’s Target collab.

Courtesy of Target A look from Sergio Hudson’s Target collab.

Courtesy of Target La Ligne for Target

Courtesy of Target La Ligne for Target

Courtesy of Target A look from La Ligne’s collaboration with Target.

Courtesy of Target Kika Vargas for Target

Courtesy of Target Kika Vargas for Target