The Best Sneaker Releases Of 2020, According To These Women Sneakerheads

If you ask any sneaker enthusiast, they would tell you that 2020 was a very fascinating year for sneakers. The industry faced its own challenges due to the ongoing pandemic, from moving anticipated in-store releases fully online to postponing these drops all together. Although some of these challenges may or may not have disrupted the culture as a whole, 2020 was still a great year for sneakers when it comes to execution and design, as well as collaborations and overall hype.

Innovation, as well as creativity, was key to keep the industry afloat, but what made sneaker culture really thrive, especially under these newer circumstances, was social media. Not physically being able to hit the stores and wait in line ahead of a major drop forced the culture and the community to live entirely online — beyond just sharing a snap of an outfit with some fresh kicks or classic on-the-foot selfies. The pivot reminded some early collectors of the days of sneaker forums and chat room, but this time, these conversations were happening on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

This was also the first year we saw luxury designers, and even food brands, release some of the most talked-about and sought-after sneakers that will most likely go down in fashion history, from the Ben & Jerry's (yes, like the ice cream) coveted SB Dunk to Virgil Abloh's women's exclusive Jordan 4 sneaker for Off-White, which managed to break records ahead of its release.

Below, we spoke with five women sneakerheads who are deep in the community to talk about the shift in the sneaker industry, their predictions for 2021, as well as their favorite releases of 2020.

Jennifer Ro, YouTuber

How she got into sneaker culture:

"My parents owned a Stride Rite, the children's shoe store, from my elementary to high school years. I basically grew up at the store helping out with anything and everything — lacing shoes for customers, pricing and stocking inventory, cleaning display shoes, vacuuming the sales floor, etc. Being around shoes 24/7 had an enormous effect on me. The store was also next to a Feet First, a sporting goods store that I'd visit often to check out the latest Nikes on display. My parents were never able to get a Nike contract. It was hard to get one back then, too."

2020 Sneaker Drop That Was Worth The Wait:

"The Jordan 4 Metallic Purple. It was only delayed a few days, but I love the homage to the Jordan 1 Metallic Pack."

The Sneaker 2020 Release That Got Away:

"The Nike SB x Ben & Jerry's Chunky Dunky. I wasn't able to get a pair locally from skate shops and resale prices have been crazy since they released back in May."

Sneaker Culture Prediction For 2021:

"I think we'll have a year filled with energy products and collabs that consist of diverse styles. Who would've thought Crocs would be this hyped in 2020? I'm curious to see what brands have lined up. The culture right now is all about hype and next year will be no different."

Best Sneaker Releases Of 2020:

Jodi Taylor, Writer & Creative Consultant

How she got into sneaker culture:

"Most of my love and interest in sneaker culture came from travel and work. I grew up in a small town, so it wasn't until I started working in editorial and had the privilege of traveling that I became surrounded by fashion and sneakers and fell in love with the industry and the culture around it. From people's stories behind their favorite sneakers to the memories they gave them, all of the incredible people behind-the-scenes in the industry — the industry and culture's storytelling aspect is so captivating to me. It wasn't long before I filled my closet with sneakers and marked release dates on my calendar. My interest and newfound passion for the industry naturally seeped over into my writing and editorial work, and now here we are."

Thoughts on industry and culture change since the pandemic:

"I definitely noticed people leaning into comfort more than ever, and, in general, it seemed as though most were spending less on sneakers. It makes sense when you're in the middle of a global pandemic, and your most-worn shoes become your slippers and slides. A lot was put into perspective this year. People were saving their money more than ever before, and sneakers just didn't seem as important when there was so much else going on in the world.

"If anything, I feel that this year has forced the industry to pare back. Rollouts have had to change because large events and parties are no more. While some brands and individuals have chosen the route of bigger and louder seeding packages, I've enjoyed just being able to appreciate the sneaker for what it is, rather than focusing on the massive social campaign or practically-impossible-to-get-into party that went along with it."

How changes from the pandemic will shift the industry next year:

“This year has caused brands and content creators to get more creative and innovative, and I hope that's something that we continue to see in 2021. I saw many people and brands paying it forward, and that’s something that we forever need more of. The industry needed to be shaken up, and the playing field leveled; here's hoping 2020 gave us that."

The Sneaker 2020 Release That Got Away:

"Oh man, I did miss out on grabbing the Nike Air Max 95 Neons that just dropped, and then earlier in the year, the Union x Jordan 4s, JJJJound x New Balance 992s, and the Stussy x Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2s."

Sneaker Culture Prediction For 2021:

"More women and inclusivity. Brands have been slowly inching in this direction, but I’d love to see 2021 be the year that they go full force with it."

Best Sneaker Releases Of 2020:

Elizabeth Beecroft, LCSW, Psychotherapist, and Social Worker

How she got into sneaker culture:

"I grew up in a really small town in Pennsylvania and I was a huge Sixers fan. So my love of sneakers and the culture stems from my love of basketball, particularly Allen Iverson — I really was obsessed with AI growing up, till this day I still am. It wasn't just trying to be like Iverson on the court, it was also me trying to be like him off the court. I think he was one of the people who really broke ground when it comes to expressing his own style in the NBA and he literally broke rules and ended up changing the narrative a lot for the future."

Thoughts on industry and culture change since the pandemic:

“It's definitely been a lot harder to get sneaker releases. With retail spaces being shut down, we haven't had the opportunity to walk into a store and buy shoes, so the online traffic has been so much higher. I would argue, and I have no proof of this, but I think there has been an increase of bots because of it. It's just been really hard to take wins on the SNKRS app or any of these websites anymore.

"Over the course of the pandemic, I've definitely eased up on worrying about trying to cop some new shoes whenever they would be dropping because it just got to the point where it was super stressful because it was almost impossible. Unless you had a connection and got them backdoored, which is frowned upon, as well."

The Sneaker 2020 Release That Got Away:

"Definitely the Carmine 6s, they were supposed to drop this year I believe during All Star Weekend, but those got postponed and they’re actually dropping next year. Also the DQM ‘Bacon’ Air Max 90 those were supposed to drop this year as well for Air Max Day back in March and those got postponed as well and that was kind of a bummer too cause those were just one of my grails for sure—just a classic collab.”

Sneaker Culture Prediction For 2021:

"More inclusivity, whether that be the culture in general and seeing people that really brought sneaker culture to the forefront be in the front of campaigns, because now, it's not happening often, and also see more women be included. More women designing sneakers. I would love to see a WNBA player have her own signature silhouette. And I think, for my vegan friends, more sustainable options, because I know it's really challenging for them to find vegan sneakers."

Best Sneaker Releases Of 2020:

Romy Samuel, Founder of Common Ace

How she got into sneaker culture:

"Having been raised in Melbourne, Australia, I was surrounded by surf and skate culture from a very young age. My late father was also a manufacturer in the menswear and sportswear industry and he also had a love for sneakers, which definitely inspired me along the way."

Thoughts on industry and culture change since the pandemic:

"I definitely don't think the culture has changed since the start of the pandemic at all. If anything, it's expanding! The one thing that has changed is watching the industry pivot to digital and adapt in new ways to reach the community. We're seeing a switch to online events and probably less in-store releases but, overall, the industry is booming and growing in new ways simply because people want to be more comfortable and on-trend, especially women. It's super exciting to see this shift now and so many of my 'mom' friends are really taking on this trend, which is without a doubt here to evolve beyond the community as we know it. Little did we know how much Common Ace was about to make such an impact!"

How changes from the pandemic will shift the industry next year:

"Collectively, these changes will more than likely change the way we shop, what we wear day to day, and how we view fashion for now. There will be moments where we will all want to dress up and look our best on Zoom but comfort will reign supreme. Until some sense of normality returns to the big cities, the common psyche will be opting for our sneakers and not heels in the coming years. The digital space in this industry will undoubtedly be expanding, as well, and Common Ace will be there to support the community and its growing demands."

2020 Sneaker Drop That Was Worth The Wait:

"Definitely the Sacai Vaporwaffles. Huge fan of that collaboration!"

Sneaker Culture Prediction For 2021:

"What's so apparent is we are witnessing a shift already happening in the industry. Pandemic or no pandemic, women are on the rise. Our voices are starting to be heard and a new evolution in streetwear culture is upon us. As an industry that has been so male-dominated from the start, the brands and retailers are finally perking up and coming to terms that we are as much a part of this community as the boys."

Best Sneaker Releases Of 2020:

Sophia Chang, Founder of Common Ace

How she got into sneaker culture:

"I was born and raised in Queens, New York, so sneaker culture was a huge influence in my personal sense of style. Before it was coined 'sneaker culture,' my cultural influences were deeply powered by the music and street art communities."

Thoughts on industry and culture change since the pandemic:

"The obvious answer is we have less reasons to go out and get dressed up. But there are friends I know that still get dressed up for their Zoom calls, which is so sweet. We know our community wants to dress up, feel good, share their collection, and we want to tell those stories via @commonace on Instagram. We want to share their stories and cater their ease of access, whether it's to browse or even shop. And more than ever we are browsing on our devices to ease our anxious minds. Tech is the future, and we want Common Ace to be the future of the female sneaker shopping experience.

"The pandemic was unexpected but humans are designed to adapt. With that, our interests and the way we consume and entertain ourselves will shift and adapt, as well. I'm a glass-is-half-full person, so I believe the circumstances we're now living in will only create opportunities for innovation and we, as a community, have some exciting new beginnings to look towards."

How changes from the pandemic will shift the industry next year:

"The changes may likely span past just one year. I believe new platforms, new technologies will be born to power our community. We've been able to launch our platform with so much support from the sneaker community, brands, and retailers across the globe. Digital e-commerce is now more powerful than ever so we're excited to grow with the needs."

2020 Sneaker Drop That Was Worth The Wait:

"The Vans MoMA Old Skools and the Under Amour HOVR in pink."

Sneaker Culture Prediction For 2021:

"Drops and collaborations will be more intentional as brands and retailers are forced to adapt to our new normal. Hurdles and regulations will force brands to hop through a few more thought hurdles when it comes to drops, which, in the fashion industry, may be a good thing.

"Big brands will need to get more creative to move older sneaker editions, which will be exciting to see from a marketing and advertising standpoint. We'd like to believe it'll change for the better. What was working before just wasn't sustainable. Just as COVID has impacted every aspect of our lives, we are positively looking forward to being a part of the change within the sneaker industry. The future will always be bright, and we’ll shine on."