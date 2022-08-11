This year marks quite a big one for Tommy Hilfiger, as the American brand is not only expected to return to New York Fashion Week for the Spring 2023 season this September, but it’s also entering the secondhand fashion market by partnering with ThredUp.

On Thursday, Aug. 11, the coveted fashion brand, known for its classic wardrobe basics, officially announced the collaboration by introducing a new 360-resale program with the secondhand site. Customers can shop gently worn offerings from women’s, men’s, and children’s wear. The curated section features tons of closet staples to choose from, like plaid button-down tops and denim jeans, handbags, shoes, and so much more.

You can also trade in your beloved Tommy Hilfiger styles in return for shopping credits in just a few easy steps. All you have to do is prep a pre-paid shipping label from ThredUp, fill any of its shippable boxes or bags with any of your pre-loved garments, and ship it directly for free. And if your items just so happen to be eligible, you’ll receive Tommy Hilfiger shopping credit that can be used both online and in-store. Customers can trade women’s and children’s clothing from any brand, while ThredUp is only taking Tommy Hilfiger-branded menswear in exchange for Hilfiger credit.

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

The collaboration not only marks the beginning of a hopefully long-term partnership, but it also adds to Hilfiger’s “Waste Nothing and Welcome All” program and its vision to become a fully circular brand by 2030. By returning one clothing item back into the circular economy as a customer, you’ll be extending its life by an average of 2.2 years. Sounds like you’re doing the planet and your wardrobe a favor to us!

“This partnership is our latest step on our journey to becoming a fully circular brand,” says Esther Verburgin an official statement, the EVP of Sustainable Business and Innovation at Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe. “We’re excited to launch this program with thredUP, which helps us create more value out of our existing product and connect with our consumers in a new way. The U.S. market is packed with circular potential, and together with thredUP, we’re hoping to make a long-lasting difference.”

James Reinhart, CEO of thredUP, added: “Tommy Hilfiger is an iconic and timeless brand. The brand’s products are made to withstand the test of time both with classic designs and durable quality, making resale a natural fit for the company. Tommy Hilfiger has made incredible strides in sustainability through their ‘Waste Nothing and Welcome All’ initiatives, and we're honored to power their new resale program as they continue to make an impact."

You can now shop and swap Tommy Hilfiger’s pre-loved pieces exclusively on tommy.thredup.com.

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger