When Michelle Obama appeared at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, not only was everyone moved by her powerful speech, but her necklace — studded in charms with the phrase "VOTE" and designed by ByChari — went viral overnight. Already the necklace's sales have skyrocketed for the Black-owned business, and it's not the only fashion brand that's creating vote merch for the 2020 election.

Brands like Brother Vellies, Levi's, and Outdoor Voices, are releasing their own sartorial attempts to get as much voter participation as possible for the election on November 3 (which is in less than 75 days!). Plus, what's better is that these purchases will not only serve as a friendly reminder to perform your civic duty, but most of these items' sales will be donated towards organizations that are dedicated to making sure voting is as accessible and inclusive as possible, including the ACLU, When We All Vote, I Am A Voter, and more.

Below, we rounded up what's already available to shop so you can add some vote merch to your wardrobe this fall, and we'll be updating this list as we learn more, too.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Levi's

Levi's teamed up with Rock The Vote to release with logo-covered tees and hoodies to help educate and encourage its customers to vote. For the campaign, the brand enlisted Hailey Bieber and filmmaker Oge Egbuonu, as well as a number of activists, scholars, and organizers to spread the news about the upcoming election.

ByChari

Michelle Obama's viral necklace from her appearance at the 2020 Democratic National Convention came from Black-owned jewelry brand ByChari. "I had created a 'Vote' necklace for the last election and knew I was going to do it again," said designer Chari Cuthbert in an official statement. "As we started our outreach, I was honored when Michelle Obama's stylist asked for one and am thrilled she is wearing it!" So far, Cuthbert has sold thousands of necklaces since Obama was spotted wearing it, and you can still get your own, too.

Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices wants you to "exercise your rights" with its latest election-inspired launch. Made in partnership with the ACLU, a portion of the proceeds from this exclusive T-shirt's sales will go towards the non-profit organization's Voting Rights Project, which aims to "protect the gains in political participation won by racial and language minorities since passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act (VRA)."

Richer Poorer

The comfy, cozy brand Richer Poorer created a four-piece capsule collection with I Am A Voter to inspire more people to vote in the 2020 election. Since its release in July, 50 percent of all sales from the collaboration will also be donated to I Am A Voter.

Urban Outfitters

I Am A Voter also partnered with Urban Outfitters to create a DIY kit of voting merch. The ballot box includes a T-shirt printed with the election's date, a woven "I Voted" stick-on label, and a Sharpie marker so you can customize your garment however you want. Purchases of this kit will help organizations that encourage voter registration and voting efforts within their communities.

Stella and Bow

Another I Am A Voter joint, this time with jewelry brand Stella and Bow. The exclusive necklace design includes a name plate that says "Voter" and comes in silver or gold. For each purchase, $30 will go towards I Am A Voter and its efforts.

Michael Stars

Los Angeles brand Michael Stars is paying tribute to Gloria Steinem with its #TheTeeInVote collection, which includes embroidered T-shirts, fabric face masks, and printed scrunchies featuring the famous feminist. Upon the new release, $50,000 of proceeds from sales will benefit three organizations (led by women of color) — Black Voters Matter, Voto Latino, and March On — that help increase voter registration and turnout.

American Eagle

With American Eagle's customer base boasting many new and young voters, the clothing company is making a point to encourage its followers to participate in this year's election. Its "This Is Our Time" T-shirt is customizable (in true Gen-Z fashion) and was launched in partnership with HeadCount, which uses music to encourage young voter registration. All proceeds from the T-shirt's sales will go towards the organization, as well.

Brothers Vellies

Creative Director Aurora James teamed up with Keds on a pair of "Canvassing" (hehe) sneakers. Each shoe includes handwritten phrases from James herself, along with a Kenyan hand-carved wooden sneaker charm. Brother Vellies will donate 100 percent of the purchase price of the sneakers to When We Will Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization that aims to close the race and age voting gap in the U.S. If you're not looking for new sneakers, Brother Vellies has vote-inspired socks, too.

Madewell

Madewell's graphic tee is a straightforward reminder for November 3 and 100 percent of the purchase price will be donated to the ACLU. Madewell also plans to donate a minimum of $750,000 to the organization, along with donations from sales of its entire Vote collection.

Nilli Lotan

In early August, Nili Lotan launched its limited edition "VOTE" muscle tee, and 100 percent of profits will be donated to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund. The designer also continues to support the organization through her Nili Lotan Giving Back platform, donating 10 percent of proceeds each month from her namesake brand.

Alex Woo

Alex Woo's "Activist VOTE" necklace is part of the brand's All Little Icons collection and has been spotted on such celebrities as Rosario Dawson, Mira Sorvino, Gina Rodriguez, and Aisha Tyler. This particular item also comes in 18-karat gold and different lengths for the necklace chain.

Clare V.

Clare V. released a collection of T-shirts and tote bags in partnership with When We All Vote ahead of the 2020 election. The graphic on both items includes the message, "I Vote, You Vote, She Votes, We Vote, They Vote" in French, and 10 percent of the purchase price will be donated to When We All Vote. The brand also created a crossbody strap for handbags with I Am A Voter, which will receive a $10 donation for every strap sold.

Tory Burch

Tory Burch created a limited-edition tee to help spread the #ownyourvote message to young Americans. The designer's brand will also donate 100 percent of net proceeds towards Eighteen x 18, a creative platform founded by Yara Shahidi to engage the next generation be active within their communities and vote.

Maya Brenner

Los Angeles jewelry designer Maya Brenner partnered with Nyako Grieco of Nyakio Beauty on a necklace and pair of earring studs that say "VOTE." The "Maya x Kio UNITY" collection will launch in full on September 15, but certain pieces are already for sale. The two founders will also donate 50 percent of all proceeds from sales of the collection to various organizations that amplify and support Black voices.