The Best 2022 Grammys Memes & Reactions

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas — except for when “what happens” ends up being the 2022 Grammy Awards. Sin City was overtaken by the music industry’s most celebrated artists on April 3.

The anticipation was real. Would Olivia Rodrigo sweep the award show and have an iconic photoshoot juggling her many Grammys? Would BTS army survive the night? Would E! Red Carpet correspondent Laverne Cox go one interview without fangirling? From the red carpet to the ceremony itself, the 2022 Grammys had its fair share of all-star moments, and we’ve dutifully collected the best moments for your comedy pleasure. See the funniest memes, tweets, and reactions from the 2022 Oscars, below.

The Red Carpet’s Finest

Music’s Biggest Stars