The 2023 Cannes Film Festival’s Best Red Carpet Moments

The cinephiles are congregating in France this week, where avant-garde filmmaking celebrates one of its biggest week of the year at the Cannes Film Festival. Famously, Cannes always brings bespoke fashion worthy of its caliber of moviemaking — we have quite a few favorites from the festival’s backlog already.

Though we have yet to see any of this year’s film selections, if any are half as beautiful as Elle Fanning’s stunning floor-length Alexander McQueen gown, we’re in for a treat. New all-time favorite Cannes looks are rolling in in real time, like Simona Tabasco in a red floor-length, backless gown — j’adore! We hope she’s enjoying her stay at the White Lotus Cannes.

Read on to see what other looks we love from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, which runs May 16-27.

Evan Mock Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Elle Fanning Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Uma Thurman Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Fan Bingbing Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images