Culture
Here Are The 2023 Golden Globes Winners
The winners, snubs, and surprises of the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.
Kicking off the 2023 awards season is the Golden Globes, returning to its first aired broadcast after a blowout exposé calling the Hollywood Foreign Press’ integrity into question pushed NBC to skip its 2022 addition. On January 10, however, the ever-boozy award show returned in style to celebrate the best in film and television.
Fan favorite series like Hulu’s Pam & Tommy and HBO’s The White Lotus led the charge in television nominations while A24’s blowout, multiverse hit Everything Everywhere All at Once landed a whopping six nominations. Meanwhile, the critically-acclaimed film Tár landed three major nominations: Best Picture, Best Actress in a Drama, and Best Screenplay. Finally, Quinta Brunson’s beloved sitcom Abbott Elementary came through with five incredibly well-deserved nominations, including Best Musical or Comedy Series. See all the winners as they roll in realtime, below.
Film Awards
Best Picture: Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Actress: Drama
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Actor: Drama
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Picture: Musical or Comedy
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion
Triangle of Sadness
Best Actor: Musical or Comedy
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Actress: Musical or Comedy
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere all at Once
Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Director
Jame Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best Original Score
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Original Song
“Carolina,” Where the Crawdads Sing
“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
“Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu,” RRR
Best Animated Feature
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Inu-oh
Best Non-English-Language Film
RRR (India)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium, France, Netherlands)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
TV Awards
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam & Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily
Best Musical or Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Emma D'arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building
Jean Smart, Hacks
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy or Drama
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy or Drama
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
