Here Are The 2023 Golden Globes Winners

Kicking off the 2023 awards season is the Golden Globes, returning to its first aired broadcast after a blowout exposé calling the Hollywood Foreign Press’ integrity into question pushed NBC to skip its 2022 addition. On January 10, however, the ever-boozy award show returned in style to celebrate the best in film and television.

Fan favorite series like Hulu’s Pam & Tommy and HBO’s The White Lotus led the charge in television nominations while A24’s blowout, multiverse hit Everything Everywhere All at Once landed a whopping six nominations. Meanwhile, the critically-acclaimed film Tár landed three major nominations: Best Picture, Best Actress in a Drama, and Best Screenplay. Finally, Quinta Brunson’s beloved sitcom Abbott Elementary came through with five incredibly well-deserved nominations, including Best Musical or Comedy Series. See all the winners as they roll in realtime, below.

Film Awards

Best Picture: Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Actress: Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Actor: Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Picture: Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion

Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor: Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Actress: Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere all at Once

Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Director

Jame Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Original Song

“Carolina,” Where the Crawdads Sing

“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu,” RRR

Best Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Inu-oh

Best Non-English-Language Film

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium, France, Netherlands)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

TV Awards

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam & Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

Best Musical or Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Emma D'arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building

Jean Smart, Hacks

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy or Drama

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy or Drama

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus