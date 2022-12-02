Lais Borges/Nylon

10 Luxurious Gifts For Your Bougiest Friend

Luxurious gifts that will make anyone feel like a main character (who survives) in The White Lotus.

Venus, the goddess of love and beauty, is working overtime when it comes to the bougie friend. You know the one: The friend with the finest restaurant recommendations; the friend with a jihad against synthetic fabrics; the friend who needs to luxuriate for 40 hours a week in order to properly function. The bougie friend knows exactly what kind of finer things they appreciate in this world — and most likely, they already have it in their clutches. So what do you get for the bougie friend who has everything?

The perfect gift should not only have a substantial price tag (it does in fact matter in this context, get over it) but it should also evoke a sense of refinement. A bougie gift need not be flashy, but it sure as hell needs to be of quality. Even better, a bougie friend will appreciate any gift that extends beyond the physical plane. Will it leave them with unadulterated relaxation? Will it catapult them into higher levels of opulence than previously imagined? Will it make them feel like a one-percenter vacationing at a White Lotus resort? The power of gift-giving is in your hands.

See the best luxury gifts, below.

Air Eau De Parfum

This heavenly, bright fragrance has notes of orange peel, fig leaf, violet, and tobacco. Not only will it make you feel like you’ve been standing in a sunlit citrus grove for hours, but it’s also made from recycled CO2. It’s two gifts in one: smelling good and bragging that you care about the environment.

Therabody Smart Goggles

Enjoying the finer things in life can take its toll! Unwind with a heated eye massager that soothes headaches, relieves eye tension, and can gently calm you down for sleep.

Chantecaille Lotus Collection

Chantecaille’s pearl-infused shimmer lipstick comes in display-worthy packaging and delivers an unmatched metallic shine.

Jonathan Adler Brass Pill Box

A gift that provides utility and a chuckle.

Baloo Weighted Blanket

All concerns about whether a weighted blanket is a bizarre gift will go out window once the recipient realizes it’s going to change their life for the better. Is there anything more luxurious than leveling up your sleep? No.

Skims Hotel Slipper

For cosplaying as a true White Lotus guest, get the terry hotel slippers to look the part.

HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket

Every bougie friend not-so-secretly wants a sauna in their home, so unless you’re a carpenter with a big heart and a lot of time on your hands, this is the next best thing.

Gucci Horsebit Leather Loafer

Justify the outrageous price knowing that your gift will outlast trend cycles again and again.

Away The Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition

A striking piece of luggage is a must for anyone bopping in and out of five-star hotels.

Grand Wailea

If you love someone enough to travel with them, the ultimate destination is the Grand Wailea Maui. A true slice of heaven on Earth and capital-L luxury that will make you reconsider your entire lifestyle. Cue “Aloha!” by Cristobal Tapia De Veer!