NYLON's Best Party Photos Of The Week Feb. 23
Julian Dakdouk for Cécred

Beyoncé Gets In The Haircare Game & More Party Photos You Missed This Week

Per Se Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary

On Feb. 15, Chef Thomas Keller, Laura Cunningham, and the team at Per Se celebrated the Michelin star restaurant’s 20th anniversary with everyone from family and friends to longtime Per Se guests to visiting chefs. Guests like Chloe Wise and Tom Collico enjoyed canapes and food stations throughout the salon, main dining room and the kitchen, while sipping on Casa Dragones Tequila, wine by Modicum and La Grande Dame by Veuve Clicquot.

Chloe WiseYvonne Tnt/BFA.com
Eli Bronfman and Chloe WiseYvonne Tnt/BFA.com
JP Park and Daniel BouludYvonne Tnt/BFA.com
Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
Joshua Glass and CJ SpadaroYvonne Tnt/BFA.com
Beyoncé Celebrates the Official Unveiling of Her Haircare Brand Cécred

Los Angeles tastemakers got a first look at Beyonce’s new haircare line on Feb. 20. at The Revery. Beyoncé gathered her longtime hairstylist Neal Farinah, Gabrielle Union, Tia Mowry, and more to enjoy a content studio, a hair show with styles inspired by the product packaging, a product display ingredient bar, and more.

Beyoncé Knowles-CarterJulian Dakdouk for Cécred
Tory Burch Celebrates T Monogram at Yola House

Tory Burch teamed up with Laura Love and Lauren Leekley to celebrate the launch of the brand’s new T Monogram Collection at Yola House in Silver Lake, Los Angeles on Feb. 21. Guests like Kilo Kish, Salem Mitchell, and Gia Coppola enjoyed sunset cocktails and a DJ set by Zuri Marley.

Ganna BogdanMarc Patrick/BFA
Laura Love and Lisa LoveMarc Patrick/BFA
Salem MitchellMarc Patrick/BFA
Lauren LeekleyMarc Patrick/BFA
Kilo KishMarc Patrick/BFA
Zuri MarleyMarc Patrick/BFA
Victoria’s Secret PINK and Frankies Bikinis Celebrate Their Collaborative Label

Victoria's Secret PINK and Frankies Bikinis hosted an intimate lunch in Malibu on Feb. 21 to celebrate their first-ever collaborative label— PINK by Frankies Bikinis. Guests included Francesca Aiello, Devon Lee Carlson, and Sydney Carlson, who enjoyed a lunch at OneSun Farm and a photo booth while previewing the new collection.

Francesca Aiello and Devon Lee CarlsonStefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret PINK
Francesca Aiello and Devon Lee CarlsonStefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret PINK
Devon Lee CarlsonStefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret PINK
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret PINK
Orion CarlotoStefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret PINK
Kacey Musgraves and Boy Smells Celebrate New Collab

Kacey Musgraves and Boy Smells celebrated the launch of their new collaboration Deeper Well on Feb. 22 in New York City. Musgraves and Boy Smells co-founder Matthew Herman were joined by Kim Sui, West Dakota, Willie Norris, and more for an immersive, sensory launch party featuring a living-garden installation, signature cocktails inspired by key scent notes, a Champagne tower, and a listening station to preview Musgraves’ forthcoming Deeper Well album.

Kacey MusgravesBen Rosser/BFA.com
CT Hedden and Hunter KohlBen Rosser/BFA.com
Carlie Holsey and Camri HewieBen Rosser/BFA.com
Ryan Potter and Jessica AndreaBen Rosser/BFA.com
Karen Elson and Kacey MusgravesBen Rosser/BFA.com
Willie Norris and Kacey MusgravesBen Rosser/BFA.com
Yuzu Launches New Social and Dating App

Yuzu, a social and dating app designed to bring the Asian community together, hosted a launch party at Atoboy on Feb. 22. NYLON managing editor Chelsea Peng, who was in attendance, says the murmurs started when actor Sam Li, who stars in The Brothers Sun, walked in. The party atmosphere only heightened from there as Yuzu head of brand Cindy Lim circulated among the guests — who also included Masami Hosono and Jeannie Sui Wonders — to hear their stories of broken engagements and dating in New York.

Peter Ash Lee, Sam Song Li, and Dae LimRommel Demano/BFA.com
Cindy LimRommel Demano/BFA.com
Ellia ParkRommel Demano/BFA.com
Masami HosonoRommel Demano/BFA.com
Jeannie Sui WondersRommel Demano/BFA.com
