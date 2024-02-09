Martha Stewart Celebrates Lunar New Year & More Party Photos You Missed

FOMO

Alice Mushrooms Parties at Tigre

Functional medicine maker Alice Mushrooms threw a “Happy Ending” party at Tigre, the Lower East Side sister bar to Williamsburg’s Maison Premier on Feb. 1, featuring dancers from The Box and aphrodisiac foods. The party (which brought out Lila Moss) corresponds with the brand’s “Happy Ending” chocolates meant to support long-term sexual wellness and facilitate intimate moments.

Highsnobiety and Maison Kitsuné Celebrate the Grammys

The threat of rain was no match for Highsnobiety and Maison Kitsuné, who celebrated the Grammys with a candlelit dinner soirée at Chateau Marmont on Feb. 3. The meal took place under an ornate arch, where guests — including MUNA and Ross Lynch — were served salad, spaghetti bolognese, herb-roasted chicken, and fries with chicken nuggets.

PATRÓN EL ALTO and W Magazine Celebrate the Grammys

Following the Grammys, PATRÓN EL ALTO, W Magazine, Mark Ronson, and Gucci hosted an after party at Bar Marmont on Feb. 4. where guests like Troye Sivan, Sabrina Carpenter (who was reportedly sitting on boyfriend’s Barry Keoghan’s lap!), Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, and Becky G. rode the high of music’s biggest night.

Veronica Beard Handbag Launch

Co-designers Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard hosted a lunch at Chateau Marmont on Feb. 6 to celebrate the launch of their new handbag collection. Upon arrival, guests were gifted the Veronica Beard Goody Bag, a signature style of the collection, before sipping on champagne and gin gimlets. Along with a three-course lunch, guests were given full range of the Veronica Beard Goody Bag Bar, where they filled their purses with items from Monika Blunder Beauty, personalized Ossa phone cases, CHIMI sunglasses, and more.

Juilliard Holds an Annual Scholarship Celebration

On Feb. 5 at Lincoln Center, Juilliard held its annual scholarship benefit, which honors the Jerome L. Greene Foundation. After a moving performance of Juilliard’s musicians (including a nine-year-old violin virtuoso), dancers, and more, guests spilled out into the after party at Alice Tully Hall. There, they were met with a feast of crispy okra, hamachi escovitch, peri peri salad, sofrito roasted chicken, and more from renowned Tatiana chef Kwame Onwuachi. The night culminated in a lively jazz performance from Juilliard alumni that kept guests dancing for hours.

Christofle and Chef Angie Mar Celebrate Lunar New Year

2024 is the year of the Dragon — and on Feb. 6, Parisian silversmith Christofle and chef Angie Mar hosted a bash at Mar’s West Village restaurant Le B. Guests like Martha Stewart enjoyed suckling pork buns, caviar, and fried chicken served on glistening Christofle silver trays, as well as a traditional Chinese Lion Dance. The party also marked the debut of "Flowing Dragon,” a limited-edition sculpture by Christofle and artist Zheng Lu.

Last Days After Party at Chateau Marmont

On Feb. 6, a slew of A-listers, including Chloë Sevigny and Caroline Polachek, celebrated the opening of the U.S. premiere of Oliver Leith and Matt Copson’s opera Last Days, with an after party at Chateau Marmont. The opera, which is inspired by Gus Van Sant's film of the same name, previously had successful run London's Royal Opera House before making its one-night-only debut in the U.S. at the Walt Disney Concert Hall with the LA Philharmonic. At the party, guests enjoyed a mix of DJ sets by Polachek, Skrillex, Melody English, Danny L Harle, and True Blue — plus performances by roaming magicians. The celebration was produced by Svetlana Marich, Photonia Art Event Production Company founder, with support from TCOLLECTION Private Contemporary Art Foundation, of art collector Tatiana Fileva.

Tommy Dorfman & Beth Hutchens Host Authors Night to Celebrate the Many Facets of Love

On Feb. 7, Club Curran’s Tommy Dorfman and FoundRae’s Beth Hutchens hosted an intimate reading featuring queer storytellers at Hutchens’ flagship store in New York City. The evening celebrated the many facets of love, with readings by Hutchens, Dorfman, Dinah Degené, Haley Jakobson, Jezz Chung, and more.

