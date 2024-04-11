13 Best Pony-Hair Accessories & Clothing
We're Seeing Pony-Hair Everywhere — Here Are 13 Ways To Shop The Trend

The cutest way to go Western this spring and summer? Pony-hair.

We’re in a post-Cowboy Carter world — and all trends are pointing toward country. While you might think that dressing in your best Western wear entails a 10-gallon hat or bootcut jeans, there’s an easier (and dare we say more stylish) approach to rocking the style: pony-hair.

Despite the name, pony-hair is not made of ponies. "It is cow or goat hide, shaved to simulate the look of the hair on the hide of a horse," shoe designer Stuart Weitzman, who often gravitates toward the texture in his collections, told The Huffington Post back in 2015. The textured leather is animalistic yet timeless — and it’s been embraced by everyone from Dries Van Noten to Dr. Martens to Margot Robbie on the red carpet.

Like all leather products, pony-hair items can be considered as investment pieces that will stay in style no matter the trend cycle. Below, see NYLON’s favorite pony-hair picks, from of-the-moment cow prints to elevated closet staples.

Luar Pony-Hair Small Ana

The fashion world freaked out in February when Beyoncé rocked a Luar bag to the designer’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway show. The hyped silhouette’s pony-hair edition is guaranteed to set you apart from the rest of the Luar fiends in town.

Puma X Fenty Avanti

The Rihanna-designed shoe get a luxurious upgrade in a speckled, pony-hair colorway.

Karen Miller Signature Ponyskin Tailored Bomber Jacket

A bomber jacket can be worn season after season — and a pony-hair version punches up the otherwise classic silhouette.

Dr. Martens Church Hair-On Cow Print Monkey Boots

The sturdiness of a classic Dr. Martens boot meets the playfulness of pony-hair.

Rank 45 Stockyard Hair-On Hide Belt

Incorporating pony-hair into your outfit doesn’t get any easier than with a belt. Bonus: A detailed buckle subtly doubles down on the overall Western flair.

Jacquemus Le Bob Sperone Pony-Hair Bucket Hat

Whether you love them or hate them, bucket hats are a handy accessory for bad hair days, adding some oomph to simple outfits, or when you simply need an extra layer of protection from the sun. The best part of the beige pony-hair detail of the Jacquemus Le Bob Sperone is how it goes with just about everything.

Staud Valerie Shoulder Bag

For the girl on the go: a shoulder bag large enough to hold your workout clothes, the buzzy novel you have yet to crack open, and enough half-full tubes of lip gloss to last you an entire calendar year.

Sinead Gorey Pink & Black Printed Leather Miniskirt

Sinead Gorey’s hot pink pony-hair mini skirt is less mechanical bull, more partying until 4 a.m. at the club.

Vivienne Westwood Pink Heart Crossbody Bag

The new holy trinity: heart-shaped, pony-hair, and Vivienne Westwood’s signature orb.

Banana Republic Luz Haircalf Leather Loafer

Who said pony-hair only had to include cows? Leopard print is a neutral in our opinion — and it livens up a wardrobe staple like a pair of loafers.

Moschino Jeans Buckle Shoulder Bag

Moschino Jeans’ take on pony-hair is maximalist with an orange hue, rhinestones, and a rodeo-ready buckle.

STS Ranchwear By Carroll Hair-On Hide Ruby Purse

With soft straps and subdued hues, STS Ranchwear’s pony-hair purse stays comfortable whether you’re using it to run errands or as a carry-on bag for your next trip.

Orange Long Hair Calfskin Fussbett Sabot

Leave it to Marni to come up with the most adventurous take on the texture with a shoe shrouded in long, electric red pony-hair.