Fashion
We're Seeing Pony-Hair Everywhere — Here Are 13 Ways To Shop The Trend
The cutest way to go Western this spring and summer? Pony-hair.
We’re in a post-Cowboy Carter world — and all trends are pointing toward country. While you might think that dressing in your best Western wear entails a 10-gallon hat or bootcut jeans, there’s an easier (and dare we say more stylish) approach to rocking the style: pony-hair.
Despite the name, pony-hair is not made of ponies. "It is cow or goat hide, shaved to simulate the look of the hair on the hide of a horse," shoe designer Stuart Weitzman, who often gravitates toward the texture in his collections, told The Huffington Post back in 2015. The textured leather is animalistic yet timeless — and it’s been embraced by everyone from Dries Van Noten to Dr. Martens to Margot Robbie on the red carpet.
Like all leather products, pony-hair items can be considered as investment pieces that will stay in style no matter the trend cycle. Below, see NYLON’s favorite pony-hair picks, from of-the-moment cow prints to elevated closet staples.
Whether you love them or hate them, bucket hats are a handy accessory for bad hair days, adding some oomph to simple outfits, or when you simply need an extra layer of protection from the sun. The best part of the beige pony-hair detail of the Jacquemus Le Bob Sperone is how it goes with just about everything.