We're Seeing Pony-Hair Everywhere — Here Are 13 Ways To Shop The Trend

We’re in a post-Cowboy Carter world — and all trends are pointing toward country. While you might think that dressing in your best Western wear entails a 10-gallon hat or bootcut jeans, there’s an easier (and dare we say more stylish) approach to rocking the style: pony-hair.

Despite the name, pony-hair is not made of ponies. "It is cow or goat hide, shaved to simulate the look of the hair on the hide of a horse," shoe designer Stuart Weitzman, who often gravitates toward the texture in his collections, told The Huffington Post back in 2015. The textured leather is animalistic yet timeless — and it’s been embraced by everyone from Dries Van Noten to Dr. Martens to Margot Robbie on the red carpet.

Like all leather products, pony-hair items can be considered as investment pieces that will stay in style no matter the trend cycle. Below, see NYLON’s favorite pony-hair picks, from of-the-moment cow prints to elevated closet staples.