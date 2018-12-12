'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. Next up: A selection of stunning tarot card decks for your most prescient friend.

When securing the perfect gift for your metaphysical friend, few things are as foolproof as a tarot deck. Each deck is conveniently sized and gorgeous in its own right — not to mention an extremely helpful aid in opening up new realms of reality and self-understanding.

Between the major and minor arcana, tarot represent the life lessons, karmic influences, archetypal themes, as well as the trials and tribulations that we experience on a daily basis. There's never been a better time to help a friend hone in on one's gifts of prescience, either. Yes, there is a tarot deck for every personality, and we've sorted through them all (and even consulted a professional astrologer, or two) to find the crème de la crème. Whether you're looking to gift a tried and true deck, like the Rider-Waite Tarot Deck, or an independently published masterpiece, there's a perfect tarot deck out there for both newbies looking to dip their toes into the complex world of tarot, and seasoned professionals, alike.

And a bonus? Pair your tarot deck with a month-long tarot course from NYLON astrologer David Goldberg. Along with astrologer and writer Ruby McCollister, the two will break down the history, traditions, and interpretations, along with types of decks, houses, elements, and the major and minor arcana to help develop an intuitive and open-minded practice.

See the best tarot decks to gift, below.

The Seventh Sphere Tarot de Marseille

The Wild Unknown Pocket Tarot

The Anima Mundi Tarot

The Slutist Tarot II

The Aquarian Tarot

The Hermetic Tarot

The Modern Witch Tarot

The Rider-Waite Tarot

Golden Thread Tarot

The Jungian Tarot

Tarot of the Holy Spectrum