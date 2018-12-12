Astrology
11 Beautiful Tarot Decks To Gift Your Metaphysical Friend
From classic tarot decks to independently published masterpieces.
'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. Next up: A selection of stunning tarot card decks for your most prescient friend.
When securing the perfect gift for your metaphysical friend, few things are as foolproof as a tarot deck. Each deck is conveniently sized and gorgeous in its own right — not to mention an extremely helpful aid in opening up new realms of reality and self-understanding.
Between the major and minor arcana, tarot represent the life lessons, karmic influences, archetypal themes, as well as the trials and tribulations that we experience on a daily basis. There's never been a better time to help a friend hone in on one's gifts of prescience, either. Yes, there is a tarot deck for every personality, and we've sorted through them all (and even consulted a professional astrologer, or two) to find the crème de la crème. Whether you're looking to gift a tried and true deck, like the Rider-Waite Tarot Deck, or an independently published masterpiece, there's a perfect tarot deck out there for both newbies looking to dip their toes into the complex world of tarot, and seasoned professionals, alike.
And a bonus? Pair your tarot deck with a month-long tarot course from NYLON astrologer David Goldberg. Along with astrologer and writer Ruby McCollister, the two will break down the history, traditions, and interpretations, along with types of decks, houses, elements, and the major and minor arcana to help develop an intuitive and open-minded practice.
See the best tarot decks to gift, below.
The Seventh Sphere Tarot de Marseille
The Wild Unknown Pocket Tarot
The Anima Mundi Tarot
The Slutist Tarot II
The Aquarian Tarot
The Hermetic Tarot
The Modern Witch Tarot
The Rider-Waite Tarot
Golden Thread Tarot
The Jungian Tarot
Take a dive into the collection unconscious. Developed by Dr. Robert Wang, The Jungian Tarot is a “visual gateway into the complexities of Jungian psychology” to aid in the process of active imagination proposed by Carl Jung. The figures are visually presented with archways and circular mandalas to aid in meditation, and the court cards depict family roles: father, mother, daughter, and son.
Tarot of the Holy Spectrum
