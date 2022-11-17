Emma Chamberlain Inks Exclusive Spotify Podcast Deal For ‘Anything Goes’

Emma Chamberlain is the newest member of Spotify’s extended podcasting family. The breakout Gen Z YouTube star, entrepreneur, and lifestyle guru inked a multi-year licensing agreement for her podcast Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain, making Spotify the exclusive home for the series, including its back catalog as well as all future episodes.

“I’ve been listening to everything on Spotify since I was 14. Spotify has played a huge role in developing my love and passion for podcasts and music, and I am consistently wowed by the way the platform continues to evolve,” said Chamberlain in a statement. “I couldn’t be more honored to be their exclusive partner, and work together to allow Anything Goes to blossom in ways it couldn’t have anywhere else.”

Not only will Anything Goes will be hosted exclusively on Spotify beginning in 2023, but the platform will also treat fans to special guests and new select video podcast episodes — an apt throwback for Chamberlain who made her name with her quirked-up, quick-cut YouTube vlogs back in 2017. Recorded live from her bed like a true child of the internet, Anything Goes has served as an authentic open forum for Chamberlain to get vulnerable with her fans and talk about whatever her heart desires — from the philosophical, to the nostalgic, to even nothing at all. The podcast name is Anything Goes for a reason, folks!

Spotify is surely all but salivating over securing one of Gen Z’s biggest stars, and I honestly can’t blame them. Chamberlain has captured not only the TikTok generation’s one-second attention span, but has positioned herself as an up-and-coming fashion darling. Plus, her beverage company Chamberlain Coffee is a unique venture in that it’s celebrity-run but also actually makes good products worth the price tag. The cha-ching cash register noises from M.I.A.’s “Paper Planes” are ringing in Spotify executives’ ears.

“Emma Chamberlain is one of the most influential voices fueling the creator community today, and Spotify is thrilled to be her exclusive podcast partner. Her vulnerability, authenticity and contributions to the larger cultural conversation are truly inspiring,” said Max Cutler, VP, Creator Content & Partnerships, Spotify. “Our team is beyond excited to work alongside Emma to grow and amplify ‘Anything Goes,’ with unique tools and resources only Spotify can provide, and to deepen the connection with her fanbase globally.” I bet they are!