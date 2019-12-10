Allison Stubblebine and Erika Harwood
19 Gift Ideas For Anyone Who's Obsessed With Their Pet

Including a designer raincoat, Taylor's Swift's cat carrier, and more.

'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. So make your holiday shopping a breeze this season, and let us help you find gifts for all the people in your life.

If you have a four-legged friend in your life — whether they belong to you or your best friend — chances are, you're buying far more gifts for them this Christmas than anyone else in your life. 100 percent wholesome, honest, and loyal, they demand to be spoiled after all!

Getting thoughtful gifts for pet lovers means getting the ultimate gifts for the pet themselves — ones that they will enjoy come Christmas day. Anyone who's obsessed with their pet (hello, it's me) knows that the ideal present is also one that will look as cute on Instagram as it does in real life. Coordinating sweaters for owner and pet, unique toys, and personalized accessories are must-haves for every pampered pup and kitten around.

NYLON has rounded up the best gifts to give the overly-enthusiastic dog or cat parent in your life. Peek through the gallery, below, to find 19 more items that are guaranteed to wind up under the Christmas tree this year.

x V.I.P. transparent dog raincoat
Heron Preston

This just might be the coolest raincoat, for dogs or otherwise.

Cactus Cat Scratching Post
Frisco

Maintain your southwest-inspired home decor with a cactus scratching post.

Canopy Bed
Cat Person

A customizable bed suited for even the most particular cat.

UNISEX FACE MASK - DOG DAYS
Jax & Bones

There's no such thing as too many face masks.

STAUD X C.BONZ CUSTOM HOODED PET SWEATSHIRT
Staud

Wear your pet on your heart wherever you go.

BONBON HAT
Pets So Good

Will your cat appreciate this adorable hat as much as you do? It seems unlikely.

Izzy Tee
Le Superbe

During quarantine? Yes, yes it does.

Angel
Noize

Puffer season isn't exclusive to humans.

ZOOM CAMERA HOG
Rebel Dawg

This tag will make your dog's Zoom crashing even cuter.

Out-of-Office Pet Carrier
Roverlund

This is the future of pet carriers. This bag also works as a car seat, airline compliant pet carrier, and mobile dog or cat bed. The future is now!

Lil' Avocato Cat Toy with Catnip
Petstages

Because even cats love avocados.

ABO Sherpa Doggy Hoodie
American Eagle

You're not the only one in the house who deserves a nice fleece jacket.

Free People X Found Acid Washed Collar
Free People

A collar your dog might actually be into wearing.

Botanic Pet Bed
83 Oranges For Deny

The best part: this print comes in a matching duvet for your human bed.

Mug & Pet Bowl Set
Gift Boutique

Now you and your cat can enjoy your morning libations while matching.

HOLLY JOLLY POOP BAG CARRIER
Eat Play Wag

Poop bags have never been the most exciting things to carry around. Until now, that is.

Travel Carrier
Wild One

A chic travel carrier that's Instagram-friendly and gets the job done.

Cat Backpack
Twisted Mart

If it's good enough for Taylor Swift, it's good enough for us.

meow cat crossbody
Kate Spade

A mini crossbody that's too cute to resist.

