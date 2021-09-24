Tech Boyfriend Elon Musk & Goth Girlfriend Grimes Have Broken Up

Three years ago at the 2018 Met Gala, the internet was rocked by a boyfriend reveal of seismic proportions when Grimes showed up on the arm of tech billionaire Elon Musk. Since then, the couple has become meme fodder, launched discourse about the colonization of Mars, and become parents. But as of September 24, the tech boyfriend and goth girlfriend couple of the century is over, according to Page Six.

Musk gave an exclusive statement to the website, confirming that he and Grimes are “semi-separated” but amicable, and will continue to co-parent their one-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii Musk. “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk said. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Grimes and Elon were last seen at the 2021 Met Gala, during which Grimes stunned with one of the best looks of the evening, a space-ready gown inspired by Dune, along with a sword repurposed from an AR-15. Musk didn’t enter the event alongside Grimes, but met her inside, and the two threw an afterparty at New York City’s buzzy private club, Zero Bond. The two met in a sweet but extremely nerdy way when Musk wanted to tweet “Rococo’s basilisk,” a joke about the AI thought experiment Roko's basilisk, and then saw that Grimes had already beat him to it. Love really finds a way, you know?

While Musk stays adamant about living on Mars, Grimes is a judge on the new singing competition show Alter Ego, in which contestants perform using CGI avatars. She’s also gearing up to release a new album she’s referred to as a “space opera” about a lesbian AI romance.

“It’s a space opera about CLAIRE DE LUNE — an artificial courtesan who was implanted in a simulation that is a memory of the AI creation story on earth from the brain of the engineer who invented AI because he wants to re live his life but see if his perfect dream girl could teach him to love and thereby he would preserve humanity this time rather than let them fade into obscurity — overcome by the machines,” she explained.

The whole concept is deeply Grimes-core and will probably blow us all away, based on the force of her potential singles “Shinigami Eyes” and “100% Tragedy.”