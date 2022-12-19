Your Jupiter In Aries 2023 Horoscope Is A Wake Up Call

Are you ready to blast off? As of December 20, 2022 Jupiter is back in Aries, where it will inspire, awaken and initiate until May 16, 2023. What happens when the biggest, boldest planet in our solar system hits the sign of action, conflict and independence? And how will this spark of fire and friction play out for you in 2023? Consult our guide below for all you need to know.

Consider Jupiter to be the spotlight of the solar system, imbuing each sign it hits with grandness, greatness, and possibility. As Jupiter spends about a year or so in each sign, it reflects how the larger global consciousness changes and evolves. When Jupiter hits Aries, it launches a new decade-plus revolution of the zodiac: embracing original expressions of life, creativity, and independence. The last complete go ‘round, in 2010 and 2011, kicked off the Arab Spring protests, an unprecedented global awakening around the slogan “the people want to bring down the regime.” These uprisings embraced a purely Aries spirit, as young voices fought for freedom and often effectively deposed stagnant and corrupted rulers. Of course, Aries is the sign of battle and aggression, and with the planet of excess here, brutality can quickly escalate from aggrandized ideas of victimhood and heroism.

Jupiter spent the summer of 2022 — from May to October — in Aries, before closing out its time in Pisces. This brief window saw the launch of surging — and still going — human rights protests in Iran; unpredictable election turnovers in Brazil, Israel, Peru, the U.S., U.K. and beyond; and glitches in the matrixes of Meta, Twitter, HBO MAX, and nearly every dominant streaming service. After a prolonged period of separation, isolation, and dissociated social discourse, Jupiter sparked the flames of connection. Mask mandates dropped, nightlife roared back, and the inevitable messiness of human contact resumed.

Look to the first half of 2023 for shakeups which wake us from the fugue, as new firebrands, visionaries, and challengers f*ck with the status quo. No more bitter nostalgia for a false past, or dreary dread for a grim future. It’s time for action. The culture will be loud, savage, and lacking any subtlety, but through the sturm und drang will emerge the next vanguard of innovators. In 2011, young, largely unknown artists like Grimes, Lana Del Rey, Charli XCX, Frank Ocean, Lena Dunham, and Azealia Banks were in the studio cooking up the definitive works of the decade to come. The new crop is already at it. And, FYI: You may be one of its essential voices.

JUPITER IN ARIES: IN YOUR CHART

Look to the house position of Aries in your chart to understand the decade-plus cycle Jupiter is about to launch for you. Take note of Aries’ fellow cardinal signs in your chart as well — Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn — and any planets you have in their domains. As Jupiter moves through Aries, it will make squares (90 degree challenges) to any planets in Cancer and Capricorn, and oppositions (180 degree face-offs) to your Libra girlies. Those born with cardinal rising signs will most profoundly feel the shifts of this transit. To get the most out of these horoscopes, look to your rising sign for Jupiter’s positioning and effects.

ARIES & ARIES RISING

The radioactive spider bite has healed, you’ve slept through the night, and now you’re ready to leap buildings in single bounds. No matter what has come before or how jaded you think you should be, this is a bright dawn for you — a time to launch new relationships, try everything, and make mistakes. On March 12, Jupiter hits the asteroid Chiron in Aries, the archetype of wisdom gained through lived experience. This isn’t merely a moment for you to act as a self-involved protagonist, but to emerge as a solar force of radiance, momentum, and inspiration to all those around you. Level up who is in your orbit now; you’re about to meet the lovers and collaborators who can match your leadership (if you believe you’re worthy of them).

TAURUS & TAURUS RISING

The changes of 2022 have remade your reality…and they’re not slowing down any time soon. The questions you’re asking concern the core of your existence, and you’ll need new modes of spirituality and thought to make any sense of them. Jupiter takes the form of teachers, masters, and healers who can shine light on the dark caverns of your psyche — and help you to uncover lost treasures. Before Jupiter hits Taurus in May and reforms your outer presentation, you owe it to yourself to go all the way in. This is the part of the story when you learn that you’re a witch, Jedi, or Slayer. You don’t need to know how to explain it or integrate this identity yet. But you owe it to yourself to embrace your powers, and discover what you can really do.

GEMINI & GEMINI RISING

With Mars in your home sign through March, you’re surging, crackling to the point of apoplexy. The best way to release your pent-up desire, aggression, and ambition? Go out. Be seen. With Jupiter blasting new life into your eleventh house of audience and community, you need to be the girl at the party, the girl at the pool, the girl putting up her cabaret show downtown. Who are the people you find chic, lawless, and thrilling? Where do they go for afters on a Saturday night? Now’s the time to find your creative community, and you’re not going to get far by staying home.

CANCER & CANCER RISING

Since Halloween, Mars in Gemini has revealed to you skills, talents, and dreams you didn’t know you had. Now you get to put them into action. Aries rules from the summit of your chart: the tenth house of public acclaim and career triumph. You don’t have to know exactly what you’re doing to be the leader — instead, put the pieces together as you go. But what does matter is that you do go. This is the time to heap on more responsibility than ever, take risks, and go so hard that it frightens everyone around you (including yourself). You’ve been ready for this for a long time. See how far you can go.

LEO & LEO RISING

For you, Jupiter is in its home domain: the ninth house of expanding horizons, where it inspires you to travel, learn, and take on adventures which open up your world. This Taurus-Scorpio eclipse cycle has permanently altered your fixed (and limited) timeline; your ideas of home and career are now fluid. With so much uncertainty about your destiny, you owe it to yourself to fill your cup — to experience new places, practices, and people, and shake yourself out of your leonine myopia. Pack a bag. You’ll be returning with more than you ever thought possible.

VIRGO & VIRGO RISING

Through March, Mars ignites inspired protagonism in your career arena; you’re ready to take charge. What needs to change for you to see yourself as a leader? Which collaborations, partnerships, or romances need to evolve to incorporate a bigger, badder incarnation of you? Which old roles need to be cast off, once and for all? The planet of wisdom and synthesis is in your eighth house of metamorphosis. The rebirth is already complete, and you’ve got everything you need to rise to the top. Slough off the dead skin, dull relationships, and old narratives which hold you back. Don’t muddy up a chance at a new beginning.

LIBRA & LIBRA RISING

It’s time for your debut. You felt it starting last summer, and took the autumn to face those unconscious blocks, fears, and feelings in the way of true and luminous visibility. Now it’s time to unleash your gifts into the world at a more powerful clip than ever before. Jupiter will be hurling thunderbolts at your seventh house of others, gathering the team of comrades and collaborators around you. You may have to be ruthless in trimming the excess relationships, but it will pay off. Open as much space as possible for new lovers, friends, and supporters to get behind you. This is your star turn: You don’t have time to babysit.

SCORPIO & SCORPIO RISING

You’re ready to take on more, to feed your drive and to launch new projects. In the sixth house of the body and limits, Jupiter arms you with the strength, health, and hunger to make your dreams come true. That you’ll meet your ambitions is no question. The effort for you, then, must be in maintaining. Ensure that you’re well-rested and cared for, that your contracts respect your boundaries, and that everyone around you gives you the space to thrive. When Jupiter enters Taurus in May, you’re due for new love and collaborators. It’s on you to feel strong, secure, and ready for the next big wave of change.

SAGITTARIUS & SAGITTARIUS RISING

Through March, Mars brews conflict and contact in Gemini, in your seventh house of relationships. Meanwhile, Jupiter kindles fire in your fifth house of romance, pleasure, and creativity — igniting all those experiences which make you feel alive. This may not be the time to declare your soulmate, but you should treat every encounter as a gate to inner expansion. Through play, passion, and exhilaration, you’ll encounter a deeper realm of meaning. Treat anyone who turns you on as a spiritual guide, and see what creative awakenings they stir in you.

CAPRICORN & CAPRICORN RISING

Consult every trite romance about a city girl marooned in a saccharine Christmas town, who discovers that everything she needs has been right here, all along. Jupiter points to new beginnings at the base of your chart — where you go for a sense of home, calm, and support. Invest in real estate, local community, or even in some therapeutic process which makes you feel rooted in your own body. The priority is to find your place, and make sure it’s set up to incubate you when the back half of the year kicks off a creative firestorm. Make yourself the root, the temple, the foundation. With you as a source of strength and solidity, any future is possible.

AQUARIUS & AQUARIUS RISING

Many of the changes you’ve gone through these past two years have felt abstract, profound, and subterranean…but impossible to express. In 2023, you’ll discover new means of communicating your point of view. Embrace routines, rituals, and structures for organizing your life, and help you bring the torrents of inspiration to form. Now is the time to build a more embodied future, and the work begins with your daily life. By discerning what you’re exposed to, how you fill your time, and who is important to you, you’ll lay the tracks for bigger dreams to feel within grasp. No more longing for an ideal, unreachable self. You can fulfill your most imaginative desires, but only through efforts rooted in reality.

PISCES & PISCES RISING

In your second house, Jupiter sheds light on what you have that makes you you: the financial assets, material possessions, and even fashion statements which strengthen your selfhood. Courageous acts of chutzpah will be rewarded when it comes to money; declare what you’re worth and the world may actually respond in kind. In mid-March, Saturn enters your home sign for about three years. You’ll have plenty of time to iron out the rules, terms, and limits of your finances. But for these five months, you get to expand the possibilities of what you’re entitled to and how you express it. Why not risk asking for more?