Kosar Ali Is A Met Gala Aficionado

Up until a few years ago, Kosar Ali was an East London school kid with no dreams of being an actor. It wasn’t until director Sarah Gavron visited Ali’s school in hopes of casting her coming-of-age film Rocks, that Ali even considered the profession.

Ali didn’t only star in the film, but her debut performance unexpectedly earned her a BAFTA nomination — and the course of her life changed. Now, Ali is starring in an adaptation of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ 1782 novel Les Liaisons dangereuses, a story that’s been adapted for several generations, including in a 1998 film starring Glenn Close, John Malkovich, and Michelle Pfieffer, and most crucially, in the 1999 film Cruel Intentions, starring Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillipe, and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Dangerous Liasions, which premiered on STARZ earlier this month, is a preclude to the original film, also starring Alice Englert, and Nicholas Denton. Ali plays Victoire, who finds herself embroiled in a seductive vengeance plot.

For Ali, Dangerous Liaisons represents a transition. Of course, it’s not as one as major from her jumpstart to fame, but in the role she moves from modern day to the 18th century, as well as from film to television.

“It’s a massive transition,” Ali says. “I don’t think I anticipated how different they actually are, from duration to storytelling. I think there’s more certainty in film as series can go any way which can be a little unsettling, but can also be a fun thing.”

And with that transition comes enormous growth and confidence for Ali as an actor, too. She recalls a scene that she worked on with writer Harriet Warner a day before the shoot: “It was just perfect,” Ali says. “I’d not had a moment of confidence like that.”

Below, NYLON caught up with Ali to chat about her McDonalds obsession, the concert that made her feel like a “proper teenager,” and the film that changed her life as a kid. You can watch Dangerous Liaisons on STARZ and STARZPLAY (via Amazon Video) now.

1. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? I say I’m a Sagittarius, but apparently I’m on the cusp of also a Capricorn, which is pretty cool. I don't know what that means, but it feels cool. No, I don't actively believe in it, but I find it interesting when my friends who believe in it tell me about their signs.

2. Do you believe in ghosts (and have you ever seen one)? Yes, but I wouldn't call it ghosts, but supernatural forces definitely. I use to see a lot of weird things as a child, like dark figures. I once saw a scary lady wearing a red dress and red heels. I've never prayed so fast, but I definitely think we are not the only ones here.

3. What’s the weirdest snack that you make? My sister judges me. It makes sense to me and I know there are other people that are with me here, but I toast bread preferably brown for 45 seconds. I put butter first; it melts, then jam, peanut butter, and cheese. It’s basically peanut butter and jelly with a little remix, very yummy.

4. What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? Forgetting names of things or remixing them. It's very annoying and embarrassing.

5. What’s the last internet rabbit hole you went down? The dark web and what exactly it is. It’s so big and crazy and I was on the internet searching about the internet. It was all really trippy and intertwined.

6. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? I went to watch Steve Lacy 2018 at the O2 Brixton, it was incredible. First time I lost my voice, I felt like a proper teenager!

7. What was your favorite movie as a kid? This is an extremely hard question, but I’m going to have to say Howl’s Moving Castle. That film changed my life emotionally. I hadn’t felt like that before, hard to put into words.

8. What's your favorite meme/internet joke and why? When Keke Palmer says “I don't know who that man is” in that interview. Man, I just love how unapologetically herself she is and her honesty. She honestly makes me belly laugh.

9. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? Again, this is a very hard question but first thing that comes into mind is when Rihanna wore Guo Pei at the Met Gala. I remember little me just being so in love and in such awe. I have always been in love with fashion. The Met Gala is my annual obsession.

10. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Pawpaw lip balm.

11. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? My Tinkerbell shoes.

12. What is one question you never want to be asked again? Who is your favorite musician? I hate it because I love so many musicians and songs. I have such a variation of genres I like, so it stresses me out to pick one!

13. What is your go-to sad song? This is so hard! I have so many, but I'd have to say “Rosyln” by Bon Iver and St. Vincent – I love it! Also, partly because I was obsessed with Twilight.

14. What reality show would you most like to appear on? Selling Sunset because I want to sell houses that amazing.

15. What is your best beauty tip or trick? Use Vitamin E oil on your face. It keeps the skin glowing and it’s so good for your skin.

16. What is your favorite fast food place, and what’s your order? Going to have to be McDonalds. I get large fires, mozzarella dips, Filet-o-Fish, and a hot chocolate. It makes me so happy.

17. What is your favorite pair of shoes that you own, and why? My black boots. To be honest, I don't know where they’re from. I've had them for so long, but they’re comfortable, effective, and cute.

18. What is your coffee order? Ice latte with oat milk and two pumps of vanilla extract. But I’m trying to stop drinking coffee.