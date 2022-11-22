A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on November 21, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

TAYLOR SWIFT JUST ROCKED *PERFECT* THROWBACK SIDE BANGS

The old Taylor can, in fact, come to the phone right now. Is the look another Easter egg for Swifties, or simply an on-trend hair moment? Either way, I'm hooked. READ MORE

all the best dressed celebs at the american music awards

Kim Petras honors Britney Spears in head-to-toe denim, Anitta wears a "cheeky" custom Mugler dress, Machine Gun Kelly makes sure his personal space is respected, and more. READ MORE

THE 20 BEST PARTY OUTFITS IN POP CULTURE HISTORY

From Cher Horowitz’s Clueless-famous Alaïa party dress to Nomi Malone’s “Versayce” looks in Showgirls, there are plenty of pop culture fashion icons to inspire your own going-out wardrobe. READ MORE

A24 debuts its best coffee table book yet

Sashaying and voguing through the sweaty corners of discos, raves, proms, and house parties, ON THE DANCE FLOOR: Spinning Out on Screen captures dance in film through photography, interviews, excerpts, party flyers, and contributions from nightlife royalty and dance world legends. READ MORE

FURTHER READING

