Fashion's Cat Fever Hits Tory Burch & More Party Photos You Missed

This is FOMO, your destination for the best party photos from each week’s most fabulous events. Live the IRL fun URL, ahead.

Fulsap Aspen Store Opening & Swarovki Collection Launch Party

On Jan. 11, Fusalp took over Aspen’s Mountain Chalet to celebrate the opening of its new store and and Swarovski capsule collection. The party at historic chalet went big with ice sculptures, a raw bar, s’mores, speciality cocktails, and a DJ set by Mia Moretti. After Moretti’s set, guests cheered for 10 minutes for an encore so everyone could keep the party going.

Prada Fall/Winter 2024 Menswear Dinner

Prada hosted an intimate dinner at Milan’s Ristorante Torre following Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’ Fall/Winter 2024 Menswear on Jan. 14. Torre, located on the sixth floor of the eponymous Fondazione Prada building, welcomed guests like Troye Sivan, The Book of Clarence actor Lakeith Stanfield, and more.

Bose and Kith Debut New Earbuds in Paris

Bose and Kith revealed limited-edition Kith for Bose Ultra Open Earbuds with a special launch party on Jan. 19 in Paris. Guests experienced a musical performance by Tems, who sang hits like “Me & U” and “Essence.”

Omega Paris Fashion Week Dinner

Omega’s Men’s Paris Fashion Week dinner brought CEO Raynalf Aeschlimann and guest of honor Andrew Garfield to the City of Lights hotspot Sugaar Restaurant on Jan. 19.

Tory Burch and Humberto Leon Open a New Concept Store

On Jan. 24, Tory Burch and Humberto Leon celebrated their collaboration on a new Tory Burch concept store and capsule collection at 8483 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles with a blowout party. DJ Allie Teilz spun for guests like Natasha Lyonne, Rashida Jones, Beatrice Grannò, Lukita Maxwell (and her adorable cat, Bean) and more, before everyone migrated to Formosa Cafe for dinner. There, guests enjoyed a special menu by Chifa, the Cantonese-Peruvian restaurant Humberto owns with his family.