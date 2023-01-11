Rihanna Was Fashionably Late To The 2023 Golden Globe Awards

You know an event is worth it when Rihanna is in attendance. The singer graced the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10, showing up so fashionably late that she missed the red carpet entirely.

Rihanna, who stunned in a voluminous, custom velvet Schiaparelli gown and diamonds, came to the award show in support of her song “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, which was nominated for Best Original Song. The track may have lost out to “Naatu Naatu” from the Indian film RRR, but a nomination that also got Rihanna and her boyfriend and baby daddy A$AP Rocky out of the house is a huge accomplishment on a different level.

But we understand: Rihanna is busy! Next month, she will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, and in true Rih fashion, she’s created an entire Savage x Fenty collection surrounding the event; the “Game Day” collection includes obvious sports-related styles like jerseys, a cheeky shirt emblazoned with the words “RIHANNA CONCERT INTERRUPTED BY A FOOTBALL GAME WEIRD BUT WHATEVER,” and more. As for her highly-anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Anti, let’s not hold our breath.