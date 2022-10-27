A public Rihanna appearance is a rare commodity these days, but when she does deign to show up, it’s a certainty that she’s going to freak it. Case in point: her serene, siren red carpet look at the premiere of Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever on October 26 in Los Angeles.

Rihanna sent her long-suffering, dutiful fans, often referred to as “the Navy,” into a tailspin over the fact that she would be releasing not one, but two new original songs for the film — the ballads “Lift Me Up,” and “Born Again” — and the frenzy only intensified upon her red carpet arrival. The singer enchanted in a structured, mossy sequined gown by Rick Owens, completing the look with slouchy, elbow-length gloves and a striking, futuristic diamond ear cuff. The tranquil color palate was maximized with windswept curls and a touch of body shimmer for a top-to-bottom mystical look.

Rihanna also brought her baby daddy, rapper A$AP Rocky in tow, who let his lady keep the spotlight with his own neutral, earth-toned fit. The couple recently welcomed their first child, a son, back in May. In addition to adding motherhood to her overflowing resumé, Rihanna is headlining the 2023 Super Bowl halftime, and allegedly putting working on her follow-up to her seminal 2016 album, Anti.

See more photos from Rihanna’s red carpet appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Wakanda Forever, below.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images