The countdown to Woodsboro is underway. The fictional California town and the backdrop of the iconic meta horror franchise Scream is coming back into the spotlight, along with the highly-anticipated fifth film installment. The fifth film is going back to its roots, not only to Woodsboro, but also with the title, opting to drop any numerals for the very clean Scream. It’s a move well-suited to the horror franchise known for its meta-commentary as much as its slasher legacy, and likely means that we're going deeper into the self-referential Scream mythology than ever before. It begs the question: Do you like scary movies? See everything to know about the forthcoming Scream film, below.

Get ready to see familiar faces

Woodsboro’s finest residents (who’ve somehow evaded Ghostface’s slasher wrath for four films) Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette, have returned to reprise their roles. For the uninitiated, Campbell plays the traumatized Sydney Prescott who cannot catch a break in this life; Cox returns as the intrepid tabloid reported turned best-selling author, Gale Weathers; and Arquette reprises his role as the lovable dork Deputy Dewey Riley. Scream 4 actress Marley Shelton is also returning the fifth film as Deputy Judy Hicks.

It’s the first Scream film without Wes Craven

Scream will be co-directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the duo behind the 2019 campy class warfare horror flick, Ready of Not, which feels like the right step into filling the late and great Craven's directorial shoes. Bettinelli-Olpin chatted with Collider on what to expect from the fifth installment back in November 2020 and pretty much promised to scare the hell out of the audience.

"If something’s truly scary, it’s just going to be fucking scary and that’s our aim," he explained. "And that’s something we learned from Wes Craven going all the way back to Last House on the Left. Nightmare on Elm Street was probably one of the first horror movies any of us saw that truly scared us in a major, major way seeing that as a kid. When it comes to that kind of thing, I think that’s one of our main goals is just to make sure that the scary is scary and not try to be gentle about it."

It’s heading to theaters in early 2022

The original Scream screenwriter and now executive producer Kevin Williamson announced that the film officially wrapped production on November 18, 2020 and would be hitting theaters on January 14, 2022. Although Williamson isn’t behind the forthcoming, likely super-meta screenplay, it’s still in pretty good hands with screenwriter James Vanderbilt of Zodiac, The Amazing Spiderman, Ready or Not, and more.

"Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans," he wrote in a heartfelt post including behind the scenes photos. "I’m excited for you to return to Woodsboro and get really scared again. I believe Wes would’ve been so proud of the film that Matt and Tyler are making. I’m thrilled to be reunited with Neve, Courteney, David and Marley, and to be working alongside a new filmmaking team and incredible cast of newcomers that have come together to continue Wes’s legacy with the upcoming relaunch of the franchise that I hold so dear to my heart."

The Scream trailer lands on October 11

The return to Woodsboro is imminent. Stay tuned.