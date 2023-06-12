Sophie Mudd Loves Ancient Egyptian History & Justin Bieber

Sophie Mudd was supposed to be an extra on The Idol for only one day of shooting. It was her first time ever acting — and she was so impressive that she ended up getting written into the script, playing a member of an underground cult. She made her debut in the series’ second episode, which premiered on Sunday, June 11.

Mudd already has a sizable following on TikTok, OnlyFans, and Instagram — but The Idol marks the model’s first foray into acting, something she’s long wanted to try out.

As it turns out, Mudd is a natural. Going from one-day extra to series regular is an impressive feat: The Idol is, after all, one of the most highly anticipated (and controversial) shows to grace Max, which is saying a lot. Created by Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, Abel Tesfaye (formerly known as The Weeknd), and Reza Fahim, it follows the psycho-sexual relationship between a struggling pop star Jocelyn (Lily Rose-Depp) and club owner Tedros (Tesfay). It boats an unprecedented number of A-list stars, including Jennie from Blackpink, Moses Sumney, Dan Levy, Rachel Sennott, Troye Sivan, Hari Nef, and Suzanna Son.

We caught up with Mudd as she takes on the NYLON 19, telling us about her first-ever concert (Justin Bieber, where she cried the whole time), how her deceased grandmother may be communicating with her through owls, and her love of half-chocolate, half-vanilla In-N-Out Burger milkshakes.

The Idol is out on Max now, with new episodes every Sunday.

1. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? I am a Leo and yes, I believe in it.

2. Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? Yes! When I was younger, I always believed the house I grew up in had ghosts. I would always hear footsteps upstairs when I was on a lower-level floor. I think they were nice though — I never felt scared of them. My grandmother also passed away last year, and I believe she tries to communicate with me through owls. Not a ghost, but I definitely feel a spiritual presence.

3. What’s your go-to drink order? (And if it’s, what’s your go-to hangover cure?) Lemonade, I love lemonade. If I’m going out, though, I usually look at the alcoholic drink menu and will look for something spicy and order that, minus the alcohol! I’m sober. If I did drink, the hangover cure is pancakes the morning after.

4. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? Coldplay, Lana Del Ray, Daft Punk

5. What’s the weirdest snack that you make? I buy frozen pie crust... cover it with butter and cinnamon sugar and bake it. The best snack ever.

6. What’s your bad habit that you’ve been meaning to fix? Procrastinating. I leave everything to the last minute.

7. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? The last internet rabbit hole I went down was researching the pyramids in Egypt. I’m obsessed with history and still can’t believe we don’t know what they were used for.

8. What was the last DM you received? Memes! My friends and I send each other memes all day.

9.If you could be in any music video, what would it be? Bad Bunny. His music videos are so creative and fun to watch.

10. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? My first concert was the Justin Bieber My World 2.0 concert. I pretended to be sick so I could call my dad from the nurse’s phone when my friends told me they were going. We sat in the last row, and I cried the whole time because I was such a Belieber.

11. What was your favorite movie as a kid? Spirited Away

12. What was your teenage AIM screen name? What lyrics would make up your AIM away message today? My AIM screen name was Ilikesoap. Someone somehow used my name, so I thought I’d spice it up.

13. What’s your favorite meme/internet joke and why? Anything involving capybaras! They are so cute and always make me laugh!

14. What’s your go-to breakup song? Fun fact: I’ve never gone through a breakup.

15. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? I loved Dua Lipa’s Chanel ball gown at the Met this year, her diamond necklace was to die for!

16. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Vaseline. I use it for everything.

17. What reality show would you most like to appear on? Cake Wars. I used to love to cook. During Covid, I picked up baking and have been dying to make a fun cake.

18. What is your best beauty tip or trick? Vaseline! I always keep it in my bag. I use it as Chapstick, mascara, and to brush up my brows.