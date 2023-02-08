Culture
13 Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $100
Valentine’s Day gifts for those who love love — and a deal.
There are two types of people in the world: those who live to rant and rave about how Valentine’s Day is a fake holiday created by business and marketing fat cats to get people to spend their hard-earned money, and those who see and understand the commercialization of Valentine’s day, but still enjoy an opportunity to make their loved ones feel special. Do you know where you land?
Valentine’s Day, with its emphasis on pink and heart-shaped goodies, doesn’t need to be a blowout gift-giving event. For those who want something a little more personal than what the gift aisle at your local CVS can offer, we’ve got you covered. A catch-all dish memento, a surprising liqueur, or a novel about being haunted by your exes: all small but worthy gifts that show an appreciation for love, friendship, and everything in between. Plus, at price points below $100, your NYLON-approved Valentine's Day gift guide is also wallet-friendly. See the best gifts for those who love love, below.
There comes a day when everyone switches from gold to silver jewelry, and if the SSENSE sale hasn’t already bankrupt you, I suggest adding a Justin Clenquet silver choker to your cart. It’s the perfect combination of punk and feminine — and the small yet mighty gem truly glistens. - SJ
Marissa Zappas is one of the most unique perfumers working right now, creating bespoke, intoxicating fragrances you will simply never find in a Sephora. Get your hands on her Pink Bedroom perfume oil inspired by artist Portia Munson’s exhibition “The Pink Bedroom” — which boasts plastic doll heads, sweet makeup powder, strawberry candy, and something slightly more unnerving underneath — if you can. If not, her travel size vials make excellent gifts for the perfume head in your life. - LH