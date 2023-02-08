Lindsay Hattrick/Nylon; Shutterstock

13 Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $100

Valentine’s Day gifts for those who love love — and a deal.

There are two types of people in the world: those who live to rant and rave about how Valentine’s Day is a fake holiday created by business and marketing fat cats to get people to spend their hard-earned money, and those who see and understand the commercialization of Valentine’s day, but still enjoy an opportunity to make their loved ones feel special. Do you know where you land?

Valentine’s Day, with its emphasis on pink and heart-shaped goodies, doesn’t need to be a blowout gift-giving event. For those who want something a little more personal than what the gift aisle at your local CVS can offer, we’ve got you covered. A catch-all dish memento, a surprising liqueur, or a novel about being haunted by your exes: all small but worthy gifts that show an appreciation for love, friendship, and everything in between. Plus, at price points below $100, your NYLON-approved Valentine's Day gift guide is also wallet-friendly. See the best gifts for those who love love, below.

Playboy Women's Velour Jacket

All the same irony, velour, and sexiness of a Juicy Couture jacket for a little more than half the price – plus the rhinestone bunny is so cute. - Sophia June, Culture Writer

Starface Hydro-Hearts

Show some love to your pimples by dotting your face with heart stickers for the cutest Valentine’s Day skin accessory. - SJ

Justine Clenquet Silver Nate Choker

There comes a day when everyone switches from gold to silver jewelry, and if the SSENSE sale hasn’t already bankrupt you, I suggest adding a Justin Clenquet silver choker to your cart. It’s the perfect combination of punk and feminine — and the small yet mighty gem truly glistens. - SJ

Our Place Tiny Cast Iron Always Pan

There’s nothing more romantic than an elevated home-cooked meal, and whether you’re baking brie for appetizers or toasting nuts for a salad, this tiny cast iron will get the job done. The best part? It’s so pretty it never has to leave your stove. - SJ

Half Magic Face Pearls

Give someone — especially a Euphoria superfan — the gift of whimsy with Half Magic’s gleaming and easy-to-use face pearls. - Layla Halabian, Culture Editor

Marissa Zappas The Pink Bedroom Pefume Oil

Marissa Zappas is one of the most unique perfumers working right now, creating bespoke, intoxicating fragrances you will simply never find in a Sephora. Get your hands on her Pink Bedroom perfume oil inspired by artist Portia Munson’s exhibition “The Pink Bedroom” — which boasts plastic doll heads, sweet makeup powder, strawberry candy, and something slightly more unnerving underneath — if you can. If not, her travel size vials make excellent gifts for the perfume head in your life. - LH

Mosser Glass Bathing Lady

The best gift is a beautiful, unnecessary object: The Bathing Lady dish is my go-to for everything from serving olives to holding jewelry. She can do it all! - SJ

UME Plum Liqueur

A perfect mix of tart and sweet, plum liqueur Ume is my personal favorite party drink. I suggest sipping it on ice and marveling at its regal purple hue. - LH

Currant Cassis Liqueur

We all love a cosmopolitan, but if cranberry juice is starting to give you a headache, try switching to Currant Cassis, a delightful liqueur you can mix into drinks, soda water, or enjoy on ice.

Edie Parker Glass Fruit Pipe in Cherry

Edie Parker makes the most gorgeous stoner accessories in the game, bringing much-needed capital H-high art into getting high. My favorite? This flirty glass cherry pipe, perfect for shotgunning smoke into someone’s mouth. - SJ

Susan Alexandra Ballerina Bracelet

Susan Alexandra’s beaded wares are generally loud and commanding — the opposite of this dainty, delicate crystal Ballerina Bracelet, which boasts a coquette-friendly bow to boot. - LH

Etam Liddy Robe With Lace Details

Luxuriating is a key element for Valentine’s day if you ask me, and a silky Etam robe with lace details brings an extra element of elegance to the celebrations. - LH

Cult Classic By Sloane Crosley

A hilarious and suspenseful novel about running into your ex, and then your other ex … and then your other ex? Sloane Crosley’s Cult Classic is a must-read that hits well beyond the specters of Valentine’s Day exes.