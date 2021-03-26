46 Wildly Popular Products Under $25 That Are So Damn Fly

There are two kinds of products on Amazon: First, hidden treasures with two reviews that you stumble across on page 10 of your search results, but which turns out to be fantastic finds. Second, products on the first page with thousands of reviews and well-deserved cult status. Well, these wildly popular products under $25 fall into the latter category. These fan-favorites are the prom queens and kings of Amazon, but if you’re not paying attention (after all, some of us didn’t buy into the whole high-school hierarchy thing), you might not know they exist.

Top of the list? A highly rated pillowcase made from mulberry silk. This affordable luxury has so much going for it, so we’ll start with the fact that the smooth texture lets skin and hair glide across the surface, which means no sleep lines or hair breakage when you wake up. Then there’s the thing about silk being naturally temperature-regulating, so you always feel like your head is on the cool side of the pillow, even without flipping it over. Last, it feels so luxe, so even if you just sleep in your favorite worn-in T-shirt, you’ll feel like Audrey Hepburn the minute your head hits the pillow.

But there’s not just bedding on this list. Stay tuned for cheap kitchen stuff, beauty products, eco-friendly home upgrades, and more things on Amazon under $25 that have risen to the top.

1 This Silk Pillowcase That Everyone Needs ALASKA BEAR Silk Pillowcase Amazon $24 See On Amazon A silk pillowcase is one of those odd items that you wouldn’t necessarily think fits into the beauty category — but does. Unlike cotton, the smooth, slippery texture goes easy on your hair and doesn’t soak up hydration, which means less breakage when you toss and turn. Anyone can benefit, but if you have bleached hair, it’s practically essential. Plus, it prevents sleep lines and sleeps cool all night long. Available sizes: toddler, standard, queen, king, European

Available colors: 32

2 The Colander That Extends Over Your Sink WYOK Collapsible Colander Amazon $18 See On Amazon Free up your hands while you food prep with this colander that extends over the sink. Perfect for rinsing produce or straining pasta, it collapses to a smaller size for compact storage. It’s dishwasher-safe and comes in not-so-standard colors like soft pink and aqua.

3 A Utensil Rest That Keeps Your Stove Clean Zulay Silicone Utensil Rest with Drip Pad Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep your stove and countertops clean and drip-free with this utensil rest. An upgraded take on spoon rests, it’s made from heat-resistant silicone, and it’s easy to wipe clean or stick in the dishwasher. Plus, it has room for four utensils and comes in 17 bright colors that’ll brighten up your space.

4 The Beauty Balm That Covers All The Bases Honest Beauty Magic Beauty Balm with Fruit & Seed Oils Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you buy one beauty product this week, let it be this multipurpose balm that does just about everything, from hydrating lips to highlighting cheekbones to taming flyaways, and moisturizing cuticles. This quadruple threat is wallet-friendly and made from skin-friendly botanicals and organic fruits.

5 This Electric Kettle That Comes In Vibrant Colors Ovente Electric Hot Water Kettle Amazon $16 See On Amazon Earl Grey just got a little less stodgy, thanks to this electric kettle that comes in colors like lime green, cherry red, and pink. The BPA-free kettle plugs into the wall and boils water within six minutes, so you won’t have to wait around for your mid-afternoon cuppa. Plus, the auto-shutoff means you don’t have to wonder if you remembered to unplug.

6 A Wearable Nail Polish Holder For Spill-Free Manicures Anywhere tweexy Wearable Nail Polish Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Even if you don’t have a flat surface to place a polish bottle, you can still give yourself a manicure with this wearable nail polish holder. Perfect for anyone who does their nails while riding in the car (I see you), it hugs the bottle and has two open-bottomed rings that fit over your fingers. When it’s time to switch, just lift up and place on the other hand.

7 These Velvety Dishcloths Made From Wood Fibers EasyTheory Dishcloths (5-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These super unique dishcloths are made from wood fibers (really), but feel as soft as velvet in your hand. And they’re not just interesting, they’re also highly absorbent, durable, and resistant to mold and odors, which means they’ll last longer than microfiber or sponges.

8 This Water Bottle With Time Markings For Tracking Hydration Hydracy Water Bottle with Time Marker Amazon $22 See On Amazon If hydrating is not your strong suit, this water bottle is just about the most genius thing you can buy. With a capacity of 32 ounces (or half of your 8 cups a day), it features time markings on the side, so you can track how much you’ve had to drink by the hour. Plus, it has markers for both the morning and afternoon, so you can fill up after lunch and keep going.

9 This Easy Way To Slice Cakes & Pies BIUZKO Stainless Steel Dessert Cutter Amazon $13 See On Amazon Making the first cut into a cake is surprisingly tricky, and it only gets tricker if you try to keep all the subsequent slices even. Enter this dessert slicer. It’s made from stainless steel and makes perfectly even slices, and all you have to do is press down on the handle. Use it for pie and cheesecake too.

10 The Eyebrow “Soap” That Adds Texture & Volume ANNATATO Eye Brow Soap (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re looking to add a little oomph to your brows, this eyebrow “soap” is just the ticket. The clear-setting pomade adds volume, thickness, and texture to brows, and all you have to do is brush it on with the mascara-like wand. It’s made with skin-friendly ingredients like jojoba oil and vitamin E, and each pack comes with two.

11 These Unbreakable Cups Made From Renewable Wheat Straw Choary Unbreakable Cups (5-Pieces) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These cute cups have so many things going for them: They’re made from reclaimed and renewable materials like wheat straw and starch, and they’re so durable that they’re impossible to break, which is good news for those of us with slippery fingers. The set comes with five cups in soft pastels like lavender and sky blue.

12 A Frothing Set For Making Barista-Level Drinks Dallfoll Electric Milk Frother Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon Make fluffy foam for lattes and cappuccinos with this milk frother set. It includes a USB-chargeable frothing wand and three whisks: one for milk and two for ingredients like butter, eggs, and pancake batter (in case you’re making weekend brunch at home). To top it all off, it comes with three stencils for making latte art.

13 The Fan-Favorite Primer That Blurs Pores Maybelline Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser Primer Amazon $6 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking to create a smooth surface before applying makeup or just want a soft makeup-free look, you can’t go wrong with Maybelline’s Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser. Boasting more than 21,000 five-star ratings, reviewers say the non-comedogenic, lightweight formula is “pretty incredible,” and that it “softens the feel of your face.”

14 These Soft Sheets Made From Double-Brushed Microfiber Sutex Microfiber Sheet Set (4-Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Everyone deserves nice bedding, but no one deserves to spend half a paycheck on it, which is why these double-brushed microfiber sheets are such a find. The deep-pocket sheets are super soft and one reviewer wrote that they’re “better than a hotel.” The set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Available sizes: full, queen, king, California king

Available colors: 4

15 The Portable Soap Sheets For Hand Hygiene On-The-Go KISEER Soap Sheets (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Perfect for hiking, camping, and road trips, these portable soap sheets make it easy to practice hand hygiene wherever you go. The set comes with four dispensers filled with non-liquid soap sheets — add just a little water (say, from the sports bottle in your backpack), and they’ll suds right up, so you can wash away any dirt or germs.

16 These TV Backlights That Also Sync To Music TanTan LED TV Backlights Amazon $14 See On Amazon These TV backlights give your movie marathons a truly cinematic quality, but they also sync to music, which means they’re perfect for impromptu dance parties, too. The USB-chargeable lights are easy to install with the included 3M adhesive, and you can use a phone app to adjust colors and brightness.

17 This Furniture Repair Kit That Minimizes Scuffs & Scratches Katzco Furniture Repair Kit (13 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether your dresser is looking a little worse for the wear, or you just picked up a new secondhand table, this furniture repair kit is an easy way to get rid of any scuffs or scratches. It comes with crayons and markers that match various types of wood, like maple, oak, and walnut, and you can use them to conceal any imperfections and make your piece look brand new.

18 The Motion-Sensor Lights That Illuminate Your Closet Amagle LED Motion-Sensor Strip Lights Amazon $16 See On Amazon Stick this motion-sensor light strip in your closet — not only will it make you feel fancy, but it’ll also help you see well enough to locate that one black top that gets lost among all your other black tops. The lights are powered by AAA batteries (no electrician required) and can be installed with the included 3M adhesive.

19 A Slim Storage Cart That Fits In Tight Spaces AOJIA Slim Storage Cart Amazon $26 See On Amazon Get extra storage — even in tight spaces — with this slim rolling cart. Just under 9 inches wide, the three-tier cart features wheels for easy portability, and you can place it in just about any room: Use it in the bathroom for toiletries and spare toilet paper, in the living room for remote controls or books, or in the kitchen for cooking utensils and spices.

20 The Self-Watering Planters That Are Perfect For Non-Green Thumbs T4U Self-Watering Planters (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you can’t keep anything green alive, let me introduce you to this set of six self-watering planters. Each planter has an internal reservoir that holds water, which means you only have to water one or two times a week. This set comes with six planters and you can choose from three sizes in black or white.

21 This Makeup Eraser Stick That Removes Stray Pigment Neutrogena Makeup Remover Eraser Stick with Vitamin E Amazon $8 See On Amazon If your eyeliner tends to stray within a few hours, keep this Neutrogena makeup eraser stick in your bag for quick, on-the-go touch-ups. The gel formula is infused with skin-soothing vitamin E, and the marker-size stick makes it a breeze to remove smudges and stray pigment.

22 A Color-Changing Alarm Clock That Also Tells The Temperature & Date ZALIK Alarm Clock with LED Light Amazon $10 See On Amazon Not only does this alarm clock score big points in the style department (you can toggle between seven colors that light up the entire clock), but it’s also extremely informative. The digital display has readouts for the time, day, date, and temperature, so you won’t be the least bit disoriented when you wake up, even if you have a super early morning.

23 This Mug Warmer That Keeps Your Coffee Piping Hot Lemiyoo Beverage Warmer Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re a leisurely coffee drinker who’s always returning to the microwave to reheat, this mug warmer if for you. It has two temperature settings — 122 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit — to keep your coffee or tea piping hot until the last sip. Plus, the silicone feet keep it firmly in place, and the auto-shutoff function kicks in after eight hours for safety.

24 These Fridge Liners That Keep Your Produce Fresh For Longer Dualplex Fruit & Veggie Life Extender Refrigerator Liners (6-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you go to the farmers market every week only to have all that produce go bad before you get a chance to eat it — well, you’re not alone. These produce freshness extenders though, are made from lightweight foam that promotes air circulation and prevents premature spoiling, wilting, and browning of fruits and veggies. Just trim them to size and line your refrigerator shelves with them.

25 A Drying Powder That Minimizes Oil With Natural Ingredients ETUDE HOUSE Zero Sebum Drying Powder Amazon $6 See On Amazon This K-beauty drying powder absorbs oil and reduces shine with the help of natural, skin-friendly ingredients like cotton extract, sugar polymers, cassia bark, and willow. You can use it anywhere on your face, but you can also use it to prep eyelids before makeup application, or on your scalp to absorb excess oil.

26 The Neoprene Car Coasters That Minimize Condensation Tifanso Absorbent Car Coasters (2-Pack) Amazon $4 See On Amazon These car coasters are made from waterproof neoprene, and they’re perfect for catching any condensation coming off your beverage (but we’ll be honest, they’re particularly helpful if you’re an iced coffee drinker dealing with chronically wet to-go cups). Plus, with leopard, zebra, and sunflower prints, they’ll add a pop of style to your ride.

27 These Blackout Curtains That Block Out Light NICETOWN Thermal-Insulated Blackout Curtains Amazon $20 See On Amazon These blackout curtains have earned a 4.7-star rating after 60,000 reviews, and it’s easy to see why: They block out the sun in the morning and any ambient light at night (streetlights, for example). So, say hello to restful sleep. Even better, they’re thermal-insulated, which means you won’t lose any precious (and expensive) heat or air-conditioning through your windows.

28 This Giant Band That Keeps Your Fitted Sheet From Riding Up Rubber Hugger Bed Sheet Holder Band Amazon $15 See On Amazon There’s nothing worse than a fitted sheet that pops off the corner in the middle of the night, which is why this bed sheet holder is such a gem. Like a giant rubber band, it fits around the perimeter of your mattress, where it keeps your fitted sheet firmly in place. You can even tuck your top sheet in to keep that from riding up, too.

29 This Clever Dish-Drying Rack That Fits Over Your Sink BAMEOS Roll-Up Dish-Drying Rack Amazon $23 See On Amazon A dream come true for anyone short on counter space, this dish-drying rack fits right over your sink, and then rolls up to a compact size, so you can stash it in a drawer. It has a flat surface for drying plates and cups, and a compartment for drying utensils in an upright position.

30 A Pumice Stone That Makes Your Toilet Sparkle Powerhouse Pumice Toilet Bowl Cleaning Stone Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you clean your toilet regularly, but it never looks really clean, you might just need a toilet bowl pumice stone. The natural stone is gentle on porcelain but easily removes stains and buildup caused by rust, limescale, calcium, and hard water. It’s eco-friendly and comes with a sturdy storage case.

31 An Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser That Mounts To The Wall iHave Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $7 See On Amazon Keep your toothpaste tube in its own hygienic place with this wall-mounted toothpaste dispenser. It mounts to the wall with adhesive and automatically doles out the perfect amount of toothpaste when you place your brush inside, which means you don’t have to use your hands. Choose from three color: gray, black, and pink.

32 These Extra-Large Exfoliating Cloths That Soften Your Whole Body ARCH&M Exfoliating Washcloth Towel (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon For all over softness, these exfoliating washcloths are pure magic. At 12 by 35 inches, the generously sized cloths target a lot of surface area at once, making it possible to quickly scrub your whole body, including your back. The set comes with three, and they’re machine-washable for reuse. Reviewers say they’re a “beauty must have” that makes “skin feel so soft.”

33 This Pillow That Supports Back & Side Sleepers Alike Power of Nature Ergonomic Pillow Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you switch between sleeping on your back and side at night, this memory foam pillow is ergonomically contoured to keep you comfortable. The pillow is angled to properly align your neck, and the center of the pillow protrudes just slightly to offer extra support while sleeping on your back, while the two sides make for comfy sleeping on your left or right. The memory foam material offers just enough rebound, and the cover is soft and breathable. Available sizes: standard, queen

34 The Bamboo Toothbrushes That Are Biodegradable Nuduko Bamboo Toothbrush (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon You might not think about it, but all the plastic toothbrushes you use over your lifetime end up in a landfill where they don’t biodegrade. These organic bamboo toothbrushes offer an eco-friendly alternative, since bamboo is a sustainable and renewable crop. The bristles are infused with purifying charcoal, and even the packaging is biodegradable.

35 These Eco-Friendly Bamboo Blotting Sheets PleasingCare Blotting Paper (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Another eco-friendly upgrade, this blotting paper is made with sustainable and renewable bamboo paper, which is a great alternative to plastic blotting sheets. Plus, each sheet is infused with charcoal, a natural purifier that can help absorb excess oil.

36 This Twin Extension Cord For Both Sides Of The Room W4W Twin Extension Cord Amazon $13 See On Amazon Need extra plug-in space on both sides of the room? This twin extension cord strip has got you covered — and it only takes up one AC outlet on your wall plate. Each adapter has three two-prong outlets, so you can plug in a grand total of six appliances, and you’ll get 6 feet of length on each side.

37 A Motion-Activated Toilet Light With 8 Colors Allun Toilet Night Light (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you make several bathroom trips in the middle of the night, you’ll love this motion-activated toilet light that turns on the second it senses activity. It’s so much better than turning on the overhead light, and since you can adjust brightness and toggle between colors, it’s pretty fun, too. This pack comes with two lights.

38 This Veggie Scrub Brush That Gently Cleans Produce Casabella Loop Vegetable Scrub Brush Amazon $11 See On Amazon Get your tomatoes, eggplant, and peppers so fresh and so clean with this vegetable scrub brush. Made with soft bristles, it’s designed to offer a thorough clean without damaging produce, and the wide, ergonomic handle keeps it comfortably and securely in your hand.

39 A Knife & Cutting Board Set That’s Easy On The Wallet EatNeat Knife Set with Cutting Board (12-Pieces) Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’re looking to outfit your kitchen without breaking the bank, this knife and cutting board set is an affordable buy with a 4.7-star overall rating. It comes with a bread, paring, utility, slicing, and chef’s knife, along with sheaths to keep the blades in good condition. Plus you’ll get a knife sharpener and a cutting board with a juice groove around the perimeter— deal of the year.

40 These 2 Mini Bluetooth Speakers That Fit In Your Hand BassPal Portable Bluetooth Speakers (2-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon These two portable Bluetooth speakers can literally fit in the palm of your hand, so they’re perfect for taking on the go, or for setting up a mini sound system in your bathroom or at your desk. They’re IPX5 waterproof (in case you plan to use them by a pool), and each one offers a Bluetooth range of 33 feet and can play for up to six hours on a full charge.

41 This Handy 3-In-1 Electric Can Opener POHL SCHMITT Electric Can Opener Amazon $20 See On Amazon This electric can opener actually does a lot more than open a can of tomato soup on a snowy day; it also has a built-in knife sharpener to keep your blades in pristine condition, as well as a bottle opener for your evening beer (or root beer). It plugs into the wall and smoothly opens cans without leaving jagged edges behind.

42 An Eyeglass Cleaner That Uses NASA Technology Peeps Eyeglass Cleaner Amazon $20 See On Amazon Finally — an easy way to rid your eyeglasses of fingerprints that does not involve chemical cleaning agents (which, of course, you want to keep far, far away from your eyes). This eyeglass cleaning tool is double-sided, so you can polish both sides of your lenses at once, and it utilizes carbon microfiber technology to give glasses a flawless finish. Need more proof that it works? It uses the same technology as NASA does to clean glass in space.

43 These Soothing Himalayan Salt Candle Holders HemingWeigh Himalayan Salt Rock Tea Light Candle Holder (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon How can you possibly make tea light candles even more soothing? Set them in these Himalayan salt rock candle holders and kick up your room’s ambience by about a hundred notches. The two candle holders are made from pure Himalayan salt from Pakistan, and they provide an amber glow to any space where you need a little serenity. They even help cleanse the air you breathe by attracting and trapping moisture.

44 The Peel & Stick Marble Paper That Adds Elegance To Any Room practicalWs Marble Contact Paper Amazon $9 See On Amazon Wallpaper is pricey, difficult to apply, and even more of a challenge to remove. When you want to add instant elegance to any room without making things so permanent, this peel-and-stick marble contact paper is the genius solution. It has a self-adhesive back that can be applied to dry, flat surfaces like walls, counters, tables, and the sides of furniture pieces like bookcases and nightstands. It comes in four sizes, can be trimmed down to suit your space, and is simple to wipe clean.

45 The Dual Mascara That Lengthens & Conditions L'Oreal Paris Dual Mascara Primer and Mascara Amazon $10 See On Amazon Why purchase a mascara that does one thing when you can save oodles of money on this multi-tasking dual mascara that gives you two benefits? On one end you’ll find a conditioning and nourishing primer, while the other provides a lengthening and highly pigmented mascara. This pick can provide up to 80% longer lashes, according to the manufacturer, and it comes in black and blackest black.