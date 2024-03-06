Cole Sprouse Chills With Ari Fournier & More Paris Fashion Week Party Photos You Missed

NYLON's Best Paris Fashion Week Fall 2024 Party Photos
NYLON is hitting the pavement to bring you the very best of Paris Fashion Week’s parties.

Carlos Nazario Celebrates His 36th Birthday

Stylist Carlos Nazario hosted a special black and white dance party at L’Avenue in Paris to celebrate his 36th birthday on Feb. 29. the Global Fashion Director of i-D Magazine who’s worked with Rihanna and Solange brought out an A-list crowd, including Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, Paloma Elsesser, Saweetie, and Tierra Whack for a long night of dancing.

Tierra WhackBFA
GuestsBFA
Paloma Elsesser, Carlos Nazario, Mona TougaardBFA
Paris JacksonBFA
Amelia GrayBFA
Joan Smalls and Caroline TrentiniBFA
Carlos Nazario and Emily RatajkowskiBFA
Infiniment Coty Paris Celebrates Launch

On March 1, perfume brand Infiniment Coty Paris celebrated its international launch with a cocktail soirée hosted by its co-founders, Sue Nabi and Nicolas Vu. Guests like Coco Rocha and Meredith Duxbury indulged in an olfactory experience in a temporary gallery in the Marais, experiencing the brand’s 14 perfumes along with music and dance performances.

Coco RochaAstra Marina/BFA.com
Amina SeckAstra Marina/BFA.com
Kelegh MoutomeAstra Marina/BFA.com
Paul Forman and Ashley ParkAstra Marina/BFA.com
Eva GutowskiAstra Marina/BFA.com
Dagmar and Isabella Massenet Dine at Cloche

Dagmar and model-slash-DJ Isabella Massenet co-hosted an intimate Paris Fashion Week dinner at Parisian restaurant Cloche on March 2. The elegant restaurant was an exquisite background for the fashion crowd, who enjoyed dinner and a decadent chocolate mousse dessert. Guests included guests Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier, who cozied up in a corner, as well as Beverly Nguyen, Alexia Mavroleon, Erik Torstensson, and more.

Ari FournierJacques Burga
Beverly Nguyen and Isabella MassenetJacques Burga
Christina Grasso and Charlotte GroeneveldJacques Burga
Cole SprouseJacques Burga
Ellie PithersJacques Burga
Miu Miu and Gigi Hadid Party at Gigi

On March 5, Miu Miu and Gigi Hadid celebrated the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show with a dinner at — where else? — Parisian hotspot restaurant Gigi. Guests included plenty of NYLON favorites, from Lorde to Ethel Cain to Industry breakout star Myha’la Herrold.

Maddie ZieglerMiu Miu
Aja Naomi KingMiu Miu
Cailee SpaenyMiu Miu
Ethel CainMiu Miu
LordeMiu Miu
LordeMiu Miu
Gigi HadidMiu Miu
