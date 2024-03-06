Cole Sprouse Chills With Ari Fournier & More Paris Fashion Week Party Photos You Missed

Carlos Nazario Celebrates His 36th Birthday

Stylist Carlos Nazario hosted a special black and white dance party at L’Avenue in Paris to celebrate his 36th birthday on Feb. 29. the Global Fashion Director of i-D Magazine who’s worked with Rihanna and Solange brought out an A-list crowd, including Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, Paloma Elsesser, Saweetie, and Tierra Whack for a long night of dancing.

Tierra Whack BFA Guests BFA Paloma Elsesser, Carlos Nazario, Mona Tougaard BFA Paris Jackson BFA Amelia Gray BFA Joan Smalls and Caroline Trentini BFA Carlos Nazario and Emily Ratajkowski BFA

Infiniment Coty Paris Celebrates Launch

On March 1, perfume brand Infiniment Coty Paris celebrated its international launch with a cocktail soirée hosted by its co-founders, Sue Nabi and Nicolas Vu. Guests like Coco Rocha and Meredith Duxbury indulged in an olfactory experience in a temporary gallery in the Marais, experiencing the brand’s 14 perfumes along with music and dance performances.

Coco Rocha Astra Marina/BFA.com Amina Seck Astra Marina/BFA.com Kelegh Moutome Astra Marina/BFA.com Paul Forman and Ashley Park Astra Marina/BFA.com Eva Gutowski Astra Marina/BFA.com

Dagmar and Isabella Massenet Dine at Cloche

Dagmar and model-slash-DJ Isabella Massenet co-hosted an intimate Paris Fashion Week dinner at Parisian restaurant Cloche on March 2. The elegant restaurant was an exquisite background for the fashion crowd, who enjoyed dinner and a decadent chocolate mousse dessert. Guests included guests Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier, who cozied up in a corner, as well as Beverly Nguyen, Alexia Mavroleon, Erik Torstensson, and more.

Ari Fournier Jacques Burga Beverly Nguyen and Isabella Massenet Jacques Burga Christina Grasso and Charlotte Groeneveld Jacques Burga Cole Sprouse Jacques Burga Ellie Pithers Jacques Burga

Miu Miu and Gigi Hadid Party at Gigi

On March 5, Miu Miu and Gigi Hadid celebrated the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show with a dinner at — where else? — Parisian hotspot restaurant Gigi. Guests included plenty of NYLON favorites, from Lorde to Ethel Cain to Industry breakout star Myha’la Herrold.