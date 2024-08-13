Madison McGaw
Nylon Nights
Inside Lucien Smith’s Friends & Family Dinner With Theophilus London — EXCLUSIVE
A Kesh set, boxer briefs, and French-fry eyebrows.
by Chelsea Peng
No good can come out of receiving a work text over the weekend — except when a well-placed figure tips you off that Theophilus London has just been booked to play Lucien Smith’s friends and family dinner at The Surf Lodge.
We went straight to the source and tagged along with the artist, filmmaker, and soon-to-be restaurateur as he went out east on Aug. 11. The itinerary? Take in the installation for his basics brand Vivien Ramsay and Questlove’s DJ set before hosting guests like Kesh and Bec Lauder for some mezze and Surf salad at Casa Sereña. See Smith’s exclusive photo diary from the event ahead, with a recap of the night in his own words.