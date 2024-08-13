No good can come out of receiving a work text over the weekend — except when a well-placed figure tips you off that Theophilus London has just been booked to play Lucien Smith’s friends and family dinner at The Surf Lodge.

We went straight to the source and tagged along with the artist, filmmaker, and soon-to-be restaurateur as he went out east on Aug. 11. The itinerary? Take in the installation for his basics brand Vivien Ramsay and Questlove’s DJ set before hosting guests like Kesh and Bec Lauder for some mezze and Surf salad at Casa Sereña. See Smith’s exclusive photo diary from the event ahead, with a recap of the night in his own words.

Lucien Smith Kesh and Theo before his set!

Lucien Smith Quest in the zone.

Lucien Smith Vibes.

Lucien Smith Surf Lodge did such a great job with the setup and menu.

Lucien Smith Amanda [Pham] and Taylor [Larson].

Lucien Smith King Theo.

Lucien Smith Katya [Austin] and Bec [Lauder]’s first time in Montauk.

Lucien Smith Nard! And Ben [Kustow].

Lucien Smith Ammira sporting the gear.