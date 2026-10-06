Morgan Stewart McGraw knows good clothes, which is why her presence at Paris Fashion Week feels almost like a requirement. She took the opportunity to pop into some shows and also host an intimate dinner celebrating the Fall drop of her clothing label, Renggli, because as she says, “Paris is always a good idea.” She took over a cozy private dining room at Lafayette’s in the 8e arrondissement with the best guest list of those in town (she says the right group of people make a good dinner party great) and made sure there were candles lit, French fries being served, and Renggli fashion being worn (NYLON’s own Lauren McCarthy had this one in the bag).

Stewart loves a tequila drink and doesn’t switch up for something more classically French while she’s in town, which is why we love her: The Stewart McGraw you get in Beverly Hills is the same one you get in Paris. And as for what to do when the hangover strikes? “Walk in the sunshine or go to Hermès.” Relatable. Before she got into the weeds of a Parisian early morning at a runway show, though, she took NYLON along for her dinner, where tea was spilled and rigatoni was most definitely eaten without worrying about calories. See how she does Paris after dark below.

“Starting the night off with my favorite kind of updo: a bun so tight the face has no choice but to look super snatched.”

“The evening’s guest of honor: this Renggli brocade set.”

“And we’re off! Out the door and feeling very excited for the cocktail that awaits.”

“The Renggli uniform was clearly understood.”

“Making what I can only assume was an incredibly important point.”

“The portion of the evening I take most seriously. Fashion is great, but rigatoni is also great.”

“Somehow, there’s always room.”

“Nothing to see here. Just me and my sensible dessert choice.”

“Good clothes, good food, best company. The kind of dinner party you wish lasted another three hours.”

“And on that note, my work here is done.”

Photos by Sam Clare