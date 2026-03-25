Morgan Stewart Is Always The Funniest (& Richest) Girl In The Room

Morgan Stewart McGraw is your favorite influencer’s favorite influencer — although lumping her in with other content creators feels lazy, given she’s not prone to regular posting. When she joins me on the phone from her office-slash-closet — “I’m a little hungover, I’m not going to lie” — she’s trying to find the right light for a mirror selfie. “God is fair. He couldn’t give me everything. He had to make basic things very difficult for me.” This is a typical conceit of an unedited TikTok she might post on a whim; her irregular social-media presence and rejection of influencer tropes make her stand apart from other more heavy-handed posters. She’s ready to come back in a regular (yet still candid and very Morgan) way with a podcast on SiriusXM: The Morgan Stewart Show.

We’ve gotten several editions of Stewart McGraw over the years, whether first on our screens in The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills or hosting E!’s Nightly Pop. Her quick wit, signature bottle-blond-and-high-heels look, and timeless style have made her both an Instagram mainstay and a tentpole of fashion criticism. She laments her erratic posting schedule (“Kind of chic though, right?”), but it’s not unwarranted: Since Nightly Pop was canceled, she’s had two children with Jordan McGraw, lost her father and brother, and started her own clothing line, Renggli. Doing a podcast when everyone has turned to the format felt like the expected next step that she at first rejected, but now that she’s juggling a mini empire, Stewart McGraw says it feels like the right time and right place. Plus, one and half hours in the SiriusXM studio is better than, say, 12 hours on set for a half-hour television spot. “I have a whole f*cking fashion brand I’m running. I don’t have time to do... Well, I guess Kim Kardashian does, but I don’t. I’m not Kim Kardashian.”

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Beyond laying a blueprint for approaching the digital world, her touch is all over the fashion industry. When Stewart McGraw posts a specific pair of Chanel flats or a sweater from The Row, expect the styles to sell out within 24 hours. Just like her closet and her passions, she expects the show to take shape as it happens — but don’t expect a typical press-tour podcast with stars of the moment. Her first episode is with her husband; her second with her mother, Susan; and the next with former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills co-star Roxy Sowlaty. There will be no agenda, just what fans of Stewart McGraw have yearned for: unfiltered thoughts, Gemini-girl tangents, and yes, fashion takes. Below, she chats with NYLON about finally giving into a podcast, why she hates shopping now, and who her dream guest is for The Morgan Stewart Show.

Why a podcast now?

To be completely transparent as always, every year my agent’s like, “You have to do a podcast.” And I was like, “I’m a television star. I’m not doing a podcast.” Everyone can do a podcast. I thought they were really oversaturated. I was like, “There doesn’t need to be a Morgan Stewart podcast.” I also went through a lot. I gave birth to a lot of children; I’ve lost a lot of people. I wasn’t feeling that well physically and mentally was not clear. I shot a pilot for something a year and a half ago, and I was so physically anxious and not well that I was like, “I can’t go through with this.” As of the last six months, the stars aligned and I was like, “This is the time to take this on. I need to do something different. I need to do something at my own pace. I need to do something weekly that I can produce.” It fits my lifestyle the best.

For someone who has a career like yours, intuition is the first thing that needs to be on the table. If it’s not working, you have the luxury to say so.

Wow. I’m glad that translates because it’s 100% the truth. Literally, I’m allergic to it if it doesn’t feel real. Also, you can quote me on this, there is not a lot of money on the table. I think I’m paying myself to do this podcast. I don’t think I’m getting a paycheck of any kind. This was really about lifestyle, and it was the right project. Really, from a pragmatic standpoint, I have kids, so the schedule is great. I can go into a studio for an hour and a half a week. Doing a television show is every single day, all day long. I don’t have that kind of time. I have a whole f*cking fashion brand I’m running. I don’t have time to do... Well, I guess Kim Kardashian does, but I don’t. I’m not Kim Kardashian.

Now that you’ve come around to the podcast, what gap in the market are you hoping to fill?

Honestly, I don’t know if I’m trying to fill a space. I’m trying to pick back up a conversation I’ve had with my audience for all of these years. This is the longest stretch of time since you guys have met me — whether it be Rich Kids [of Beverly Hills] or going on to E! to host different shows — that we haven’t been in communication consistently. I’m ready to have all the conversations that have been in my head over the last three-ish years, and on a consistent basis. I’m ready to talk to some people in my life and talk to some interesting people that are famous. The show’s still going to take form. I don’t know exactly what it is, but I’m not going to talk to every famous person that’s on a press run. I don't need to talk to you sixth in line after you’ve spoken to somebody and given all the same answers. We don’t need to hear that.

You want to bring people on that maybe we haven’t heard from in a while, or people that you just f*ck with.

Yes. People I find interesting, things I find interesting. Maybe there’s some self-help people, maybe it’s a nutritionist... I mean, whatever information I find interesting in my life.

I know you’re having your husband on the first episode.

Yes. And my mom is coming on. She’s the best. Roxy Sowlaty from Rich Kids is coming on Wednesday. I’m so excited. That was a decision I made two days ago. I feel like that’s what’s going to happen with this podcast. It’s not going to be this overly produced, filtered thing, like, “OK, tell me what you’re thinking about every day.” It’s just going to be fun. We have that whole A to B, B to C vibe.

Is there anything that will be off-limits on the show?

No, I haven’t even thought about that, so I guess everything’s fair game. It’s going to be family, stuff with me, relationships, friendships, running businesses. That’s a huge part of my life now that I wasn’t as focused on when I was doing the shows. You’re going to get a lot more of a broad Morgan Stewart throughout the podcast.

I’m hoping we’ll get some fashion takes from you because that’s what I loved from Nightly Pop. I like when you do red-carpet reviews.

Why is everyone doing those, by the way? I’m like, “Cringe. Stop.” Just because you put an outfit on doesn’t mean we need to hear from you.

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Who is winning awards season for you?

I hate to be so boring, but Emma Stone is bringing the heat. It’s understated. It’s not a huge fashion in-your-face moment, but she looks f*cking snatched. The outfits are beautiful; they’re not overcomplicated. Teyana Taylor looks amazing, and she is a fashion diva. I can really stand by that, but it’s more theatrical. It’s almost expected, versus if Emma Stone showed up in something like that, we’d be like, “Oh, this is different for you.”

People are trying to find a new Joan Rivers. Would you take on that crown if it was given to you?

Oh, my God. People have told me that for years and the fact that my name is even in the same category as somebody like that, I mean, I’ll never get over it. I don’t think you ever take that crown. I think you borrow it or you build your own. I think about Joan Rivers literally three times a week. She was there when I started at E!, and I’ll never forget how sad I was when she passed away. But yes, I would f*cking take that, 100%.

I think people are not as willing to be as vocally critical anymore, because they want to have opinions, but they also want brand deals.

I think why I quote-unquote “get away with what I say” is because it’s never mean-spirited. It’s truly what I think, and I have real thoughts about these things. When I’m giving my opinion about people’s fashion — like when I said the one girl that I posted whose dress was bad and why is the team letting that happen — I genuinely am like, “Who in that team is saying this is the most flattering look for you?” I’m not saying, “Oh, you look like a f*cking cow.” I think Joan was funny and shock value, but she wasn’t really mean, either. She just said what we all thought. Honestly, at the end of the day, if we don’t have people like that, how are we going to be unified? Nothing else is unifying us right now.

Are you going to have a video component with the podcast?

Yes. I don’t think the lighting’s good. I’m really worried about it, but we’ll figure it out. I don’t think I look good, but I’m also so happy to start at the bottom of this podcast chain. I’m happy to have a sh*tty set, bad lighting, look like sh*t like I did on Rich Kids, then I turned into a swan. I’m ready to get into this bed with my audience, all of you guys, and not look great. Then in a year, if it pops off, we’re all on a new set together. I’m all good with that.

Who would be your dream guest for the show?

Kristen Wiig. She came up to me one time at Sunset Tower and said I was the funniest person. I think I peed on myself. I was shooketh. It was my first night out having a date night with Jordan post Grey [their son, born in 2022]. This girl was circling us, and I thought she was telling the hostess she didn’t want to sit next to us. I went to a whole complex about “Does she not like me from Rich Kids?” I was so postpartum. I had milk coming out of my tits. She kept going back and forth at the table next to us and then another one further down. All of a sudden, she gets closer to me in the light. I realize it’s Kristen Wiig, and she goes, “I just had to tell you, you’re so funny.” And I said, “I’m sorry. What?” I think I was like, “Bridesmaids is my favorite movie of all time!” I need her to come on the f*cking show. Also, I don't know what it is about Amy Poehler — her podcast obviously is amazing — but she’s so calm, and has such a warm, infectious laugh. It’s not even that funny. I think she and I would have a really good chat.

What is on the Morgan Stewart McGraw Spring 2026 shopping list? You just bought three fur runway Prada coats, which is insane behavior.

Yeah, the runway Prada was a big moment for me. I saw them and I was like, “Oh, I’m not going to be able to live without them.” That’s what happened there. I’m so glad I got to wear them in New York, because it’s 80 degrees here [in L.A.]. I got a really beautiful Dries Van Noten sheer chiffon top online. I’m trying to find more interesting, cool pieces, because I keep buying the same stuff over and over, and I keep looking the same. I got a pair of Miu Miu thongs which are cute. I got some of these Chanel woven slingbacks, the flat ones. Chanel did their big one with those.

How do you feel about the new Chanel?

I live it, I breathe it, and I mean that. I love so much of it. I’m going to be very specific. I want fun things I don’t own. I’m leaning into whimsical, like some of those floral Chloé dresses. I might need to get into those. Something about those is very like Kelly Kapowski in Saved by the Bell. Did I just age myself? I am drawn to things that are beautiful and interesting that don’t feel dated right away. When something’s overly trend-centric, I’m like, “Oh, this is already over.” That's where the Virgo comes in. I try to avoid those pieces.

You do a good job of that.

I’m kind of always in the same outfit. Because also, it’s like, “Who is that? Am I that girl? Not really.” If you stare at something too long, you get over it.

How do you feel about the new Phoebe Philo?

Love it. Oh, my God. I have bought a lot of stuff. I love her sunglasses. I started those sunglasses. I think I’m going to do a series of all the things I started that no one gives me credit for. Literally, the big Phoebe Philo oversized sunglasses, the Valentino leopard jacket that every b*tch is wearing, and the Loewe cat eye sunglasses… There’s stuff I wear, and all of a sudden it matriculates all over, but it never gets linked back to me.

Michael Rider’s new collection at Celine is beautiful. You already got the bag.

Of course I got the bag. Obviously, hello. I got the bag, and some of the stuff my sales associate just sent me is cute. Some of those dresses I love. The thing is, shopping is so different now. Everything needs to be pre-ordered… There’s no off-the-cuff experience. I miss that emotion. I feel like the entire fashion industry is a bit pushy, and I’m a bit fatigued.

I feel the same way. I miss Barneys. Everything after Barneys has been so different. That was the last time I enjoyed shopping.

Oh, my God. That was the last time I enjoyed shopping. That also signified the startup age… The world ended. I know we joke, but that was a safe space. I literally was like, “OK, I’m disoriented. I'm going to go to Barneys and recenter.” Now we don't have anything.

The Morgan Stewart Show is available March 25 on SiriusXM or wherever you get your podcasts.