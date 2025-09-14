NYLON Invited Your Favorite It Girls and Internet Stars to Dinner

Before Ice Spice made her grand entrance and Sofi Tukker took the stage, it was time to eat.

On Sept. 12, just a few hours before the official start of NYLON Nights, Editor-in-Chief Lauren McCarthy gathered some of the magazine’s nearest and dearest at The Standard Grill for an intimate dinner to kick off the night. It was there, tucked away in a private dining room, that you could find It Girls mixing with some of the Internets favorite comedians, rising musicians, and fashion’s biggest darlings.

The evening started off with a cocktail hour powered by endless pours of Veuve Clicquot, as guests including Pauline Chalamet, Delaney Rowe, Audrey McGraw, Ashtin Earle, Jake Shane, Veronika Slowiskowska, and Love Island’s Amaya Papaya, flitted around the room clutching orange-stemmed flutes — a nod to Veuve’s iconic Yellow Label bottles. For those lookig for a non-alcholic option, each seat was set with a can of Bloom Pop by Bloom Nutrition.

Dinner was served family style, with The Standard bringing out course after course of crowd favorites — the spring pea risotto was a particular hit, along with the platters of french fries that were devoured within minutes. And the platters didn’t stop there — dessert included trays upon trays of warm chocolate chip cookies, which several guests chased down with the Alice Mushroom chocolates that had been left on every seat (those who chose to imbibe in the comfort of their own home were given a tote to takeaway, which also included Charlotte Tilbury’s latest lipgloss, Peta Jane self-tanner, and the Farmecy cleansing balm).

Here, a closer look inside the event.

Ashtin Earle BFA

Amaya Papaya and Lauren McCarthy BFA

Linsday Hartman, Harmony Tividad, and Ivy Getty BFA

Bubbles by Veuve Clicquot

The dinner setting BFA

Diva Smith BFA

Harmony Tividad, Veronika Slowiskowska, Francesca Keller, Audrey McGraw

Anna van Patten BFA

Lauren Chan, Lauren McCarthy, Pauline Chalamet, Anna van Patten, Delaney Rowe BFA

Ivy Getty BFA

Meg Donnelly, Anna van Patten, Pauline Chalamet BFA

Laura Jung, Lauren Chan BFA

Lauren McCarthy BFA

Audrey McGraw BFA

Veronika Slowiskowska, Delaney Rowe

Jake Shane BFA

Pauline Chalamet, Audrey McGraw BFA

Delaney Rowe BFA

Party favors BFA