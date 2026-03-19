The NYLON House Dance 100

Nothing shapes the culture like nightlife, and nothing shapes nightlife like the artists providing its pulse. In that spirit, we’re unveiling NYLON House’s inaugural Dance 100, a globally minded celebration of the DJs and producers commanding dance floors right now.

At NYLON, parties are our lifeblood — discovering them, reporting on them, even throwing them. So we convened a panel of 60 insider judges from across every corner of the industry — managers, label executives, agents, promoters, producers, creative directors, and more — to be your eyes and ears on the ground, from Vegas to Ibiza, from the hottest clubs to behind the barricades of the biggest festivals. Because at NYLON House, everyone’s welcome past our velvet rope. Inside, you’ll find pioneers of house and drum ’n’ bass, established icons from the OG EDM era, and a back-to-back procession of next-gen talents who are pushing their scenes to thrilling new heights. A night out, after all, is only as good as its soundtrack.

—BLURBS BY KAT BEIN, ARIEL KING, RACHEL NAROZNIAK, AND KRYSTAL RODRIGUEZ.

Kevin Amato #1. John Summit UNITED STATES The DJ-producer, whose new album, CTRL ESCAPE, arrives April 15, is known for many things — his melodic tech-house, his Experts Only label and events brand, his delightful social media presence — but mostly for relentlessly, indefatigably having a great time. “ As much as I’m playing for the crowd, I am kind of playing for myself a little bit, too,” he says in our new NYLON House cover story. “It’s never fake, the energy I’m putting out there, that’s for sure.” Key Track: “Shadows” (feat. Lavinia) → @johnsummit Kevin Amato

#2. Skrillex UNITED STATES For some, Skrillex is frozen in time as the asymmetrically haired dubstep poster boy of the early 2010s. Though that version of Sonny Moore remains iconic, he’s more than made good on the promise of that moment with subsequent releases that have mined every corner of electronic music, from crowd-pleasing club sounds to its experimental edges. Key Track: “Hit Me Where it Hurts X” (with Dylan Brady and Caroline Polachek) → @skrillex #3. Fred Again... UNITED KINGDOM After spending his early career as a pop hitmaker writing and producing for Ed Sheeran, Rita Ora, and P!nk, Fred Gibson solidified his club cred while retaining his collaborative spirit: He now pumps out team-ups with artists like Four Tet, Kettama, and The Blessed Madonna when he’s not dropping joint projects with Brian Eno and Skepta. Key Track: “Places To Be” (with Anderson .Paak and Chika) → @fredagainagainagainagainagain #4. Anyma ITALY One half of the melodic techno duo Tale of Us, Matteo Milleri introduced his futuristic alias in 2021. As Anyma, he delivers high-concept progressive house at venues like The Sphere in Las Vegas — where he was the first electronic act to have a residency — accompanied by visuals that fuse next-gen technology with unbridled pathos. Key Track: “Hypnotized” (feat. Ellie Goulding) → @anyma #5. Calvin Harris UNITED KINGDOM Don’t let his time in the 2010s celebrity-gossip ecosystem distract from the facts: Calvin Harris is one of the most reliable party-starting DJs and bankablepopwriter-producersof this century, with a playful streak as seen on his Funk Wav Bounces disco detour and his Love Regenerator side project. Key Track: “Blessings” (feat. Clementine Douglas) → @calvinharris #6. Rüfüs Du Sol AUSTRALIA Pete Dons This trio is the act you play for your friends who think they don’t really like electronic music. With evocative synths that land perfectly between blissed-out meditation retreat and millennial college-kegger soundtracks, they fill arenas worldwide with their indietronica groove. Members Jon George and James Hunt also reinterpret the band’s vibe as a two-man DJ operation. Key Track: “Lately” → @rufusdusol #7: Dom Dolla AUSTRALIA Shevin Dissanayake He’s been DJing since the early 2010s, but it wasn’t until after COVID that Dominic Matheson’s dance floor takeover went truly global. Now he’s regularly linking up with pop stars like Nelly Furtado and Tove Lo and dropping bangers with enough bounce to achieve stratospheric liftoff. It’s a live show worth every dollar. Key Track: “Dreamin” (feat. Daya) → @domdolla #8. Fisher AUSTRALIA An ex-professional surfer who started out as one half of DJ duo Cut Snake, Paul Fisher went solo in 2017 and by 2018 already had a modern classic with "Losing It." If there were any skeptics about his career change, his remarkably consistent output since then has quieted them — and Fisher's happily hanging 10 on tech house waves. Key Track: “Atmosphere” (with Kita Alexander) →@followthefishtv #9. Keinemusik GERMANY Founded as a label in 2009, Keinemusik has become a living, breathing collective anchored by (though not limited to) four main artists: Rampa, Adam Port, &ME, and Reznik. Together, they explore different threads of house and techno, from Italo disco to Afro house — never getting too esoteric, always epitomizing Berlin cool. Key Track: “Move” (by Adam Port, Stryv, and Orso feat. Malachiii) → @keinemusikcrue #10. David Guetta FRANCE A celebrity in Europe since his early 20s, Guetta’s still inescapable for good reason: Where he goes, a blowout bash usually follows. He and frequent collaborator Bebe Rexha’s 2022 track “I’m Good (Blue)” was a late-career win for the ages, holding a record for one of the longest-running No. 1s on the Billboard dance charts. Key Track: “On My Love” (with Zara Larsson) → @davidguetta

#11. Mau P NETHERLANDS With releases on tastemaker labels like Repopulate Mars and legendary imprints like Nervous, Amsterdam’s Mau P is one of the hottest new DJ stars of the 2020s. His club-ready aesthetic nods to his hometown’s signature big-room sound but brings a grittier, more irreverent ethos to his productions — a welcome evolution. Key Track: “Drugs From Amsterdam” → @maup #12. Martin Garrix NETHERLANDS A mainstay of the modern EDM era, Martin Garrix has continued to build on the sound he helped define by dependably delivering one floor-filler after another. As heard on “Scared to Be Lonely,” his collab with pre-“New Rules” Dua Lipa, Garrix wraps anthemic melodies around hefty beats with ease. Key Track: “Told You So” (with Jex) → @martingarrix #13. Justice FRANCE Matt Weinberger Where Daft Punk left off, their fellow Frenchman picked up. While Justice’s early work is a true time capsule of the bloghouse era, their recent recordings flex their range, with a single track containing a mystery box of melodies, rhythms, and (of course) je ne sais quoi. Key Track: “One Night/All Night” (with Tame Impala) → @etjusticepourtous #14. Chris Lake UNITED KINGDOM Though he’s been making music since the early 2000s — working with everyone from Steve Aoki to Kylie Minogue along the way — his 2025 album, Chemistry, felt like an arrival, highlighting his flair for balancing bass with melody, as well as the element that defines all his DJ sets: joy! Key Track: “In My Head” (with Amber Mark) → @chrislake #15. Tiësto NETHERLANDS Beau Grealy Few humans are built like Tiësto. The Dutchman has stayed atop the DJ world for decades, keeping a rigorous touring schedule, commanding top booking fees, and defying myriad trends and industry changes. Still, it’s his stamina on the decks — he regularly plays hours-long sets — that’s the envy of DJs half his age. Key Track: “The Motto” (with Ava Max) → @tiesto #16: Swedish House Mafia SWEDEN Don’t you worry, child, Swedish House Mafia has a plan for you… to see them live. After a high-profile reunion led to several more world tours (and 2022’s Paradise Again LP), it’s clear the purveyors of progressive house and some of the 2010s EDM era’s most euphoric hits can’t stay from whatever alchemy happens when they’re onstage. Key Track: “Moth To A Flame” (with The Weeknd) → @swedishousemafia #17. Diplo UNITED STATES Brazilian funk, country, dancehall, R&B, K-pop — few artists on this list have transcended genre like Diplo, or have a claim on his ubiquity. In the two decades since he helped usher M.I.A. into the mainstream, leaving an irrevocable mark on pop in the process, there’s hardly been a superstar who hasn’t called in his expertise at some point. Key Track: “Forever” (with Hugel feat. Malou and Yuna) → @diplo #18. Disclosure UNITED KINGDOM Isaac Lamb Brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence were barely of age when they disrupted the 2010s EDM craze with classic house revivalism. Now grown and fathers themselves, they don’t tour like they used to — you’re more likely to find Guy solo on their behalf — but their steady flow of new releases proves their spark hasn’t dulled. Key Track: “Deeper” (with Leon Thomas) → @disclosure #19. PEGGY GOU SOUTH KOREA The Berlin-based DJ’s sets are the musical embodiment of her own lifestyle as an effortlessly cool jet-set fashionista and party icon. As a producer, Gou eschews quantity for quality: Her lean discography is a jewelbox of house gems made to shine on dance floors in clubbing capitals around the globe. Key Track: “(It Goes Like) Nanana” → @peggygou_

#20. Kaytranada CANDADA Marc Patrick/BFA.com The Haiti-born, Montreal-raised DJ-producer’s steady ascent to the upper echelons of the dance world was hard-won — and won’t ebb anytime soon. His signature sound of downtempo beats adorned with classic samples and melded with alternative R&B has won him multiple Grammys and cemented his reputation as the king of vibes. Key Track: “The Mood” (with FLO) → @kaytranada #21. Illenium UNITED STATES Nasty bass drops and sterling pop hooks? Illenium can do both. The producer’s melodic anthems have made him an icon of the scene, with a signature sound that mixes his dubstep roots with sing-along choruses, pop-ballad prowess, and alt-rock guitars — and perfectly captures millennials’ and Gen Z’s cultural palettes. Key Track: “Good Things Fall Apart” (with Jon Bellion) → @Illenium #22. Sara Landry UNITED STATES Since 2018, she’s shrouded dancefloors with a gothic darkness and pounding techno rhythms that just won’t quit. In 2023, she relocated to Amsterdam to get closer to Europe’s industrial club aesthetic, and her Boiler Room set from that year has over 10 million views on YouTube, pushing her even further into the mainstream. Key Track: “Play With Me” (with Shlømo) → @saralandrydj #23. Sammy Virji UNITED KINGDOM Harry McCulloch Carrying the torch for U.K. garage, this London-born funkmaster uses soulful vocals and hip-hop flair to evoke a golden era of clubbing — and give a glimpse of nightlife’s future. His 2025 album, Same Day Cleaning, featured cross-genre collabs with grime stars like Skepta and Flowdan. Key Track: “If U Need It” → @sammyvirji #24. BLACK COFFEE South Africa The bittersweet melodies and smooth Afro-centric rhythms of Black Coffee (real name: Nkosinathi Maphumulo) enchanted the world so fully that they ushered in an era of Afro house dominance. The Grammy winner has worked with superstars like Drake, but wherever he goes, he’s uplifting African talent to the world stage. Key Track: “Drive” (with David Guetta feat. Delilah Montagu) → @realblackcoffee #25: Zedd GERMANY One of the most enduring stars of the 2010s EDM era, Zedd broke into the dance world when he was barely out of his teens, applying his production chops to pop-minded collaborations with stars like Hayley Williams, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, and Lady Gaga — many of which have become veritable generational classics. Key Track: “The Middle” (with Maren Morris and Grey) → @zedd #26. Michael Bibi UNITED KINGDOM The joy of music is in Michael Bibi’s blood — his dad is a professional blues guitarist — and the Solid Grooves record label co-founder imbues his spare tech house with a deep, funky edge. A recent fight against CNS lymphoma (in remission since late 2023) has added palpable gusto to his presence behind the decks — energy that translates into unforgettable sets for the audience, too. Key Track: “Different Side” (with KinAhau feat. Audio Bullys) → @michael_bibi_ #27. Eric Prydz SWEDEN Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images The Swedish icon and originator of the “Pryda snare” helped make progressive house the biggest genre of the 2010s, serving up tracks so full of grandeur they feel almost spiritual. His live show goes even further, pairing the music with state-of-the-art visuals and 3D showcases that transform venues into something truly otherworldly. Key Track: “Pjanoo” → @ericprydz #28. Disco Lines UNITED STATES Ariel Grace Levine A relative newcomer to the dance mainstream, Disco Lines was a test case for TikTok’s star-making potential. Thadeus Labuszewski broke out on the platform in 2020 with a remix of Taylor Swift’s “Love Story,” and five years later, his reimagining of Tinashe’s “No Broke Boys” became a chart-topping success. Key Track: “No Broke Boys” (with Tinashe) → @discolines

#29. Four Tet UNITED KINGDOM Kieren Hebden’s heady, experimental grooves — drawing on a diverse career that’s included time in post-punk band Fridge — have made him a pillar of IDM and indie electronica. After sharing the stage with Skrillex and Fred Again.. at Coachella in 2023, this wild-haired outlier's anything-goes approach on the decks has made him a festivalgoer's favorite. Key Track: “Lush” → @fourtetkieran #30. Marshmello UNITED STATES Thanks to hit collabs with Bastille and Anne-Marie, he’s had a chokehold on the dance-pop market for the last decade (and his cartoonish helmet already has a hold on Gen Alpha). His bright, bouncy sound is backed by American dubstep roots, which means he’s not afraid to get heavy with it in his live sets. Key Track: “Happier” (with Bastille) → @marshmello #31. Chase & Status UNITED KINGDOM Icons of the drum ’n’ bass scene, Chase & Status keep it rough and rowdy whether they’re playing sweaty underground clubs or massive festivals. Wonky basslines, heavy beats, and snarling MC features characterize the duo’s powerful style, yet it’s the group’s undeniable funk that helps its big “chunes” cross over. Key Track: “Baddadan” (feat. IRAH, Flowdan, and Trigger & Takura) → @chaseandstatus #32. PAWSA UNITED KINGDOM Combining the acid synth lines of ’90s Euro house with the bounce of modern tech, the Solid Grooves co-founder takes nights out to a funky, flirty destination. His songs are built around clean beats, thoughtful samples, and effective melodic hooks. Like his hit song, Pawsa (David Esekhile) is forever “On The Move.” Key Track: “Too Cool To Be Careless” → @pawsaofficial #33. Rampa GERMANY A co-founder of Keinemusik, Rampa’s affinity for Afro house percussion has helped make the German collective a globally recognized, if unlikely, supplier of tropical rhythms. On his own, he’s amassed a devoted following who find bliss in his laid-back moods and driving four-on-the-floor beats. Key Track: “Say What” (with &ME, Adam Port, and Chuala) → @rampa_keinemusik #34: Solomun BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA / GERMANY A lot of DJs want to take a crowd on a “journey,” but storytelling is Solomun’s raison d’être. For his Solomun+1 party concept, he and a guest DJ pal team up for highly tailored back-to-back sets. He paints with every hue of house, mixing melodic, deep, tech, and more to spellbinding effect — all in the name of true danceable art. Key Track: “Late Night - Solomun Remix” by Foals → @solomun #35. The Chainsmokers UNITED STATES A decade out from dominating the summer of 2016 with “Closer” and “Don’t Let Me Down,” the duo is still mixing dubstep breaks, pop hooks, and rock influences on studio projects like 2023’s Summertime Friends and in their DJ sets, which combine live performance with cross-genre favorites and original hits. Key Track: “Closer” (with Halsey) → @thechainsmokers #36. Sofi Tukker UNITED STATES Tropical energy and unbridled joy are the main ingredients of Sofi Tukker’s Grammy-nominated parade of sound. The “Best Friend” duo — who have shifted to doing more DJ sets over traditional live-band shows — make even the biggest performances feel intimate, crowding the stage with costumed dancers and their infectious personalities. Key Track: “Purple Hat” → @sofitukker #37. Adam Port GERMANY A co-founder of the immensely popular Keinemusik, he’s perfected an elegant balance of soft melodic synth lines and steady Afro-centric percussion. That may be surprising for a white boy from Berlin, but Keinemusik’s massive crowds prove it works. His style of deep house is smooth, comforting, and completely taking over the world. Key Track: “Positions” (with Stryv and Malachiii) → @adamport

#38. Gesaffelstein FRANCE Mike Lévy hasn’t shown his face in about seven years, but the “dark prince of techno” still looms large in his shiny black mask, dishing out goth-industrial beats for artists like Lady Gaga. His live show, which he performs with glowing eyes between crystal shards, would be frightening if it didn’t make you want to dance. Key Track: “Opr” → @gesaffelstein #39. Hugel FRANCE Hailing from the multicultural streets of Marseille, Hugel’s social bio simply states, “Don’t do it for the money, do it for the Latinas” — and his sun-kissed productions show he’s a man of his word. Today, his genre-hopping sets Make the Girls Dance (the name of his crew, by the way) from Miami to Ibiza. Key Track: “I Adore You” (with Topic and Arash feat. Daecolm) → @hugelthug #40. ANOTR NETHERLANDS Nu-disco, lo-fi funk, and house music make for one hot throuple thanks to ANOTR. It’s grown-and-sexy music for 20-something party people. With this Amsterdam duo soundtracking your nights, you could have a cocktail in a penthouse apartment or get sweaty with your best friends until the sun comes up — either works. Key Track: “Relax My Eyes” (with Abel Balder) → @anotr.music #41. DJ Snake FRANCE William Grigahcine is one of dance music’s most versatile hitmakers — just look at what he and Lil Jon did with their seismic trap hit “Turn Down for What.” Whether he’s teaming with Stray Kids or raving up his Algerian roots, he’s proven he can pump out global earworms and club-minded workouts with equal ease. Key Track: “Let Me Love You” (feat. Justin Bieber) → @djsnake #42. Subtronics UNITED STATES Dubstep is so back, and American artists like Subtronics are leading the charge. The Philadelphia native (born Jesse Kardon) is a SoundCloud success story, turning internet hype into festival bookings and his own branded events. Maximalist and colorful, his music feels made to overwhelm in the best way. Key Track: “Griztronics” (with GRiZ) → @subtronics #43: Deadmau5 CANADA The helmeted producer helped pave the way for EDM’s 2010s takeover with his lush progressive house, and his original Cube stage was the blueprint for the dance world’s modern concert spectacles. Over a decade later, Joel Zimmerman is still packing stadiums as one-half of Kx5 with Kaskade. Key Track: “Ghosts ’n’ Stuff” (feat. Rob Swire) → @deadmau5 #44. Charlotte de Witte BELGIUM Marie Wynants If you like your techno hard, dark, and fast, Charlotte de Witte is your DJ. The effortlessly cool Ghent-born producer helped her corner of the genre move from underground warehouses to festival main stages. When her sets end, it’ll feel less like a party and more like you just ran a 5K. Key Track: “No Division” (feat. XSALT) → @charlottedewittemusic #45. Mochakk BRAZIL When Mochakk DJs, he dances like he’s front row at his own set. The Brazilian breakout (aka Pedro Maia) leveraged TikTok clips of that enthusiasm into global festival gigs and an Ibiza residency. But beneath the showman is a sharp selector with an ear for infectious house grooves that make it impossible to stand still. Key Track: “Da Fonk” (feat. Joni) → @mochakk #46. Kygo NORWAY Johannes Lovund If beach days could be distilled into a song, it would probably sound like Kygo (real name: Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll). The tropical house pioneer’s gentle grooves and sun-bleached melodies made mainstream dance music feel zen. A spiritual heir to Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville empire, he’s made that endless-summer feeling a lifestyle through his Palm Tree Clubs, hotel, and festivals. Key Track: “It Ain’t Me” (with Selena Gomez) → @kygomusic

#56. Flume AUSTRALIA Nick Green Flume makes strange sound beautiful. His global breakthrough, “Never Be Like You,” suggested the producer (Harley Streten) could land radio hits without compromising his left-of-center vision; a Grammy win for his 2016 album, Skin, confirmed it. His newer work reveals weirder layers yet, continuing to reimagine what pop can be. Key Track: Never Be Like You” (feat. Kai) → @flume #57. Jayda G CANADA Joe Magowan Jayda G brings pure joy to her DJ sets. It’s not just what she plays — soulful house and disco — but how she plays it: smiling, grooving, eyes closed in rhythmic bliss. (No wonder: She planned for a whole other career in environmental toxicology.) Always trust a DJ who dances as hard as their audience. Key Track: “Both of Us - Edit” → @jaydagmusic #58. Purple Disco Machine GERMANY Fiona Garden With his Prince-inspired moniker, Tino Piontek keeps the spirit of ’70s and ’80s nightlife alive, serving high-gloss grooves that are nostalgic but never kitschy. A chart hitmaker in his own right, he’s also remixed pop girlies such as Lady Gaga and Lizzo, even winning a Grammy for the latter. Key Track: “Hypnotized” (with Sophie and the Giants) → @purple_disco_machine #59. Adriatique SWITZERLAND Jamie Pearl for Nylon Adriatique doesn’t book tours so much as curate travel destinations. The Swiss duo’s X concert series presents cinematic sets among breathtaking surroundings such as the Egyptian pyramids or the Tulum jungle. The idea isn’t just to party but to also fully immerse yourself in the moment — and the music. Key Track: “Miracle” (with WhoMadeWho) → @adriatique #60. Blond:ish CANADA Vivie-ann Bakos has evolved from an after-hours fixture to a tastemaker with a mission. Alongside her buoyant house productions (stream her excellent album Never Walk Alone), she champions sustainability and wellness through initiatives like Zero Plastic Club and events like a pop-up sauna rave. Come for the tunes, nama-stay to elevate your consciousness. Key Track: “Never Walk Alone” (with Stevie Appleton) → @blondish #61: Knock2 UNITED STATES After its release in 2021, “Dashstar*” was inescapable on the live circuit, putting an exclamation point on the high-octane bass house/trap sound of the artist born Richard Nakhonethap. A sold-out tour, blockbuster festival debuts (Coachella, EDC Las Vegas), and high-profile collaborations (RL Grime, Dillon Francis) quickly followed. Key track: “Dashstar*” → @knock2music #62. ISOxo UNITED STATES After its release in 2021, “Dashstar*” was inescapable on the live circuit, putting an exclamation point on the high-octane bass house/trap sound of the artist born Richard Nakhonethap. A sold-out tour, blockbuster festival debuts (Coachella, EDC Las Vegas), and high-profile collaborations (RL Grime, Dillon Francis) quickly followed. Key Track: “Dashstar*” → @isoxo_ #63. Max Styler UNITED STATES Max Styler makes music that could live in the shadows, but it never stays there. In 2025, the Nu Moda label head was the second overall top-selling artist on Beatport, and 1001Tracklists’ top producer of the year based on direct DJ support. His indie-dance take on tech house proves that, in sound as in name, style is the throughline. Key Track: “I Know You Want To” → @maxstyler #64. Rezz CANADA Matt Barnes Even those unfamiliar with Isabelle Rezazadeh’s trance-inducing, midtempo bass might recognize her swirling LED “Hypno Goggles.” The accessory shares a hypnotic quality with her sound, which cuts through dance music’s more ebullient subgenres with industrial texture and dark minimalism that feels like maximalism. Her nickname isn’t “Space Mom” for nothing. Key Track: “Edge” → @officialrezz

#65. Josh Baker UNITED KINGDOM Josh Baker cuts no corners. His all-in ethos has steadily pushed him to the center of the U.K. house renaissance, thanks in large part to his high-achieving label and party series, You&Me, and his annual Hide&Seek Festival. He’s also holding the door open behind him with his music production education platform, Syntho. Key Track: “Back It Up” (with Omar+) → @joshbaker #66. MK UNITED STATES Marc Kinchen’s fingerprints are all over dance music: In the early ’90s, the “17” producer helped popularize chopping and re-pitching vocals into rhythmic hooks — a technique still in play today. It’s rare to see a foundational house artist sustain crossover success decades into their career, but MK sets the standard. Key Track: “Push The Feeling On (Mk Dub Revisited Edit)” by Nightcrawlers → @marckinchen #67. Jamie Jones UNITED KINGDOM Jamie Jones’ influence is permanently etched in Ibiza thanks to Paradise, his long-running party series that’s carried the island’s essence well beyond the Mediterranean. The Hot Creations label co-founder’s dulcet house sound has traveled just as widely, from Sin City to Tokyo and everywhere in between. Key Track: “Lose My Mind” (with Connie Constance) → @jamiejonesmusic) #68. Barry Can’t Swim UNITED KINGDOM There’s something kaleidoscopic about the sound of Barry (real name: Joshua Mainnie), who regularly performs in a hybrid live format that’s earthier and more tactile than a traditional CDJ-only setup. His mélange of indie- and jazz-inspired electronic music warms from the inside out. Key Track: “Kimpton” (with O’Flynn) → @barrycantswim #69. Sub Focus UNITED KINGDOM Neil Krug Wide Sub Focus doesn’t just make drum ’n’ bass — he scales it, helping the once-niche genre gain mainstream appeal across the pond and beyond. Now a core member of d&b supergroup Worship, Nicolaas Douwma has driven the sound to some of dance music’s most treasured stages worldwide, from EDC Las Vegas to Red Rocks Amphitheater. Key Track: “Desire” (with Dimension) → @subfocus #70: Honey Dijon UNITED STATES If Honey Dijon’s ambrosial blend of house and disco doesn’t ring a bell, her production on Beyoncé’s Renaissance should. Or her gigs opening for Madonna’s Celebration Tour. Or her advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community. Or her status in the fashion world, where she’s sought out by top brands. She gets to work, honey. Key Track: “Slight Werk - Club Mix” (with Bree Runway) → @honeydijon #71. Excision CANADA Terrence Blanton Jeffrey Abel sits atop an empire of bass music. Since 2017, he’s redrawn the contours of the genre’s live circuit through a trio of recurring festivals — Lost Lands (the premier bass festival in the United States), Bass Canyon, and Paradise Blue — while steering his influential label, Subsidia Records. “Name Drop” (with Wooli) → @excision #72. Bunt. GERMANY Stutter house’s explosion on TikTok can be traced in part to Bunt. The producer born Levi Wijk helped popularize the sound and its hazy, skipping cadence when his song “Clouds” went viral on the platform. His sold-out debut stadium show in Mexico City last year is proof that it’s still resonating widely. Key Track: “Clouds” (with Nate Traveller) → @bunt #73. Amelie Lens BELGIUM Daniil Lavrowski Amelie Lens makes techno that always sounds like the peak of the night. As sharp a businesswoman as she is a DJ-producer, she runs two record labels — Lenske and Exhale (which has its own party series and radio show) — while balancing an intense international touring schedule. Superwoman is no exaggeration. Key Track: “Feel It” → @amelie_lens

#83. Zhu UNITED STATES Steven Zhu’s creativity doesn’t stop at his crystalline house and techno. When he’s not on the dance floor, the multi-talented producer is furthering his love of fashion — in 2023, he unveiled his apparel brand, Nightday — or making short films like January’s “Black Midas,” named for his new album. Key Track: “Faded” → @zhu #84. Above & Beyond UNITED KINGDOM Amelia Troubridge The London trio’s long-running Group Therapy radio program has celebrated episodic milestones with live shows in stadiums around the world. Their family of labels — Anjunabeats, Anjunadeep, and Anjunachill — provides uplifting and calming soundscapes, including their latest album, Bigger Than All of Us. Key Track: “Sun & Moon” (feat. Richard Bedford) → @aboveandbeyond #85. Steve Aoki UNITED STATES Fans still line up at the barricade at his shows hoping to get covered in sheet cake — his signature concert move — and Aoki’s still crisscrossing the world as one of nightlife’s most in-demand entertainers. This year, his influential Dim Mak label, home to early releases from artists like Zedd, The Chainsmokers, and Bloc Party, celebrates its 30th anniversary. Key Track: “Pursuit of Happiness (Steve Aoki Remix)” by Kid Cudi (feat. MGMT and Ratatat) → @steveaoki #86. Odd Mob AUSTRALIA The duo-turned-solo-project of Harry Hope — who just supported John Summit on Australian tour last year — is marching millennials straight to the club with fresh takes on 2000s-era MTV staples like Sean Paul’s “Get Busy” and The Gorillaz’s “Dare,” reworked as “Coming Up (It’s Dare)” with Omnom. Key Track: “Won’t Be Possible” (with Tiësto and Goodboys) → @odd_mob #87. Alan Walker NORWAY Known for wearing a cloth mask from his nose to his neck, Alan Walker joined Spotify’s Billions Club with “Faded,” a melancholy ballad-banger hybrid that put him on the map at age 18. Across five albums, his emotional pop has led to collaborations with Sabrina Carpenter, Julia Michaels, and more. Key Track: “Faded” → @alanwalkermusic #88. Lane 8 UNITED STATES Known for his melodic deep house, Daniel Goldstein cites ’90s hip-hop and psychedelic rock among the unlikely influences behind his melodic deep house. (His Lane 8 moniker dates back to a pre-DJ youth experimenting with garage rock.) He’s also the founder of This Never Happened, a label and event series that bans phones and cameras. Key Track: “Road” (feat. Arctic Lake) → @lane8music #89. Meduza ITALY After making music together for a few years, this producer trio officially debuted as Meduza in 2019 — and soon became one of the most-streamed Italian acts ever thanks to collabs with Becky Hill and Hozier, plus a touring presence that’s brought their propulsive tech house to top festivals and residencies in Vegas and Ibiza. Key Track: “Lose Control” (with Becky Hill and Goodboys) → @meduzamusic #90. The Blessed Madonna UNITED STATES Dave Benett/Getty Images When Dua Lipa went supernova with Future Nostalgia, she hit up The Blessed Madonna (real name: Marea Stamper) to keep the party going with Club Future Nostalgia (among its highlights: a “Levitating” remix with Missy Elliott and the other Madonna). The BBC Radio 6 regular’s debut album, Godspeed, arrived in 2024. Key Track: “Happier” (with Clementine Douglas) → @theblessedmadonna #91. Afrojack NETHERLANDS Few in the dance world boast Nick van de Wall’s stature — and not just because he’s 6-foot-9. As a producer, he’s contributed to hits like Pitbull’s “Give Me Everything” and Major Lazer’s “Pon De Floor,” and as a DJ, he helped pioneer the modern Vegas residency for electronic headliners. Key Track: “Take Over Control” (feat. Eva Simons) → @afrojack

#92. Loud Luxury CANADA The duo started making music together as college students, then hit the big time in 2017 with “Body” — a perfect intro to their blend of R&B-inflected deep house. The wins have kept coming: Taylor Swift tapped them for a remix of The Life of a Showgirl’s “The Fate of Ophelia” last year. Key Track: “Body” (feat. Brando) → @loudluxury #93. Gordo UNITED STATES Before he was Gordo, Diamanté Anthony Blackmon rose to fame as DJ Carnage. He retired that moniker in 2022 as he moved away from trap and bass to house and techno. He quickly made a new impression, amassing a handful of credits on Drake’s 2022 dance project, Honestly, Nevermind. Key Track: “Sideways” (with Drake) → @gordoszn #94. Jazzy IRELAND The DJ-vocalist broke out in 2021 with her hooky Belters Only collaboration, “Make Me Feel Good.” By the end of 2025, she had become SoundCloud’s most-streamed female electronic artist. In addition to solo hits and vocal duties for Alok and Sonny Fodera, she also just wrapped up a BBC Radio 1 residency. Key Track: “No Bad Vibes” (with Kilimanjaro) → @jazzy #95. Eli Brown UNITED KINGDOM Eli Brown is the current moniker of Gavin Harris, who emerged from the drum ’n’ bass scene of the 2000s under the name Xample before diving head-first into feisty techno and tech-house. His life offstage is just as adventurous: His Instagram is a first-rate travelogue highlighting hobbies like bee keeping. Key Track: “Be the One” → @elibrownbeats #96. Alison Wonderland AUSTRALIA @donslens Across four studio albums, the artist born Alexandra Sholler has garnered a following for her visceral future bass and trap productions as well as her openness about her mental health and personal struggles. Her most kick-ass accomplishment? Performing at EDC Las Vegas (under her Whyte Fang alias) while eight months pregnant. Key Track: “I Want U” → @alisonwonderland #97. Carlita TURKEY Carla Frayman started the cello at age 8, attended the Turkish Conservatory, and graduated from London’s Royal Academy of Music at 16. Though she switched to DJing in college, she now infuses her music (including 2024’s Sentimental) with her Turkish roots, her classical training, and plenty of rock ’n’ roll spirit. Key Track: “Forever Baby” (feat. Janet Planet) → @carlita #98. Boys Noize GERMANY Jamie Boyd Fresh off a tour with Nine Inch Nails, where he not only opened the show but also joined Trent Reznor & Co. on the B-stage, Boys Noize (aka Alexander Ridha) has had a banner few years: film-score work with Reznor, projects with Rico Nasty and Shygirl, and the launch of his Ones and Zeros label. Key Track: Fine Day Anthem” (with Skrillex and Opus III) → @boysnoize #99. Nina Kraviz RUSSIA Nicholas Fols A techno star since her 2011 breakout single, Nina Kraviz is a woman of many talents: a songwriter and producer who sings on many of her songs; a barrier-breaking DJ who’s played on the Eiffel Tower and the Great Wall of China; and the founder of the labels Trip, Galaxiid, and Treats. Key Track: “I’m Gonna Get You” → @ninakraviz #100. Chris Lorenzo UNITED KINGDOM The Birmingham native helped define a new wave of U.K. house in the 2010s, starting with a string of singles with fellow DJ Hannah Wants. Outside of his solo work, he’s also a member of superduos Anti Up (with Chris Lake) and Fly With Us (with AC Slater). Key Track: “California Dreamin’” (feat. High Jinx) → @chrislorenzo66