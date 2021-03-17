On Sunday night, Noah Cyrus celebrated a career high: attending the 2021 Grammy Awards as a nominee. The 21-year-old singer was among this year’s very talented class of Best New Artist nominees, which included Doja Cat, Chika, Phoebe Bridgers, and Megan Thee Stallion, who would ultimately go on to take home the award. She made her big night one to remember. The mantra here was go big or go home, and Cyrus didn’t disappoint, arriving in a show-stopping Schiaperelli couture gown, complete with a cocoon-like shell that gave the singer an other-worldly look that won’t soon be forgotten.

Here, Cyrus exclusively talks the inspiration behind her look for the night, and shares behind-the-scenes photos of her getting ready process.

What was the inspiration behind your look?

For my Grammys look this year I wanted to make sure I struck a good balance of elegance and boldness. This Schiaparelli piece was my and my stylist Brett’s first choice from the beginning. It was the finale piece from Daniel Roseberry’s Spring ‘21 collection that I was absolutely in love with. I’m also a huge Legend of Zelda fan. The angelic Schiaparelli dress and elf-y ear Panconesi cuffs brought that Zelda x Grammys vision to life.

What was the getting process like for you?

Getting ready was super emotional for me. I cried a lot reflecting on the year I had last year and how far I've come in my journey with my mental health. It felt surreal that I was being recognized for my artistry, coming from feeling like no one would ever care enough about me to listen. But ultimately I had so much fun getting ready with my glam team. Jay Nixon did my hair and David Velasquez did makeup. I knew what I wanted to do with the look from the very first fitting with my stylist Brett Alan Nelson. At the fitting, I had a messy bun with two front pieces down and no makeup. It all felt really youthful and I wanted to keep everything simple to keep focus on the dress.

How were you feeling on Grammys night?

I was so happy to be there with my mom. I was genuinely blown away, amazed, grateful, and nervous to be in the presence of so many amazing and inspiring artists. It was such a crazy honor to be in the same category as these artists. To me, it wasn’t about win or lose. I won the day I heard about the nomination. I have the best fans, family, team, and friends in the world who are so supportive and I am beyond lucky to have. I’m also so thankful and honored that the Recording Academy nominated me for the Best New Artist award. That is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

What was your favorite part of the night?

My favorite part of the night was being there and present in this crazy moment, appreciating the night as a Grammy nominee with my mom. Losing my grandma last year mid-pandemic was very hard on us and the whole family. It felt great to spend the night with my mom and celebrate the night with her.