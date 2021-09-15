Tommy Dorfman On Celebrating Queer Artists And Wearing UGG Slides to NYFW

Tommy Dorfman is no stranger to fashion week, but the Spring 2022 season of New York Fashion Week marked a new milestone for the actress — it was her first wearing heels for an entire week straight. “I didn't try any tricks like [CBD oil] or anything like that,” she says. “And I will make sure I do moving forward.” It’s Tuesday afternoon when we speak, just hours after Dorfman has spent another long night out in uncomfortable footwear, this time thanks to a late night of Met Gala after parties. “I actually got in a big fight with my stylist about not wanting to wear heels last night,” she says. “I did not win.”

Luckily, at least one night served as a reprieve, courtesy of the patron saints of comfortable shoes: UGG. On Friday evening, the brand teamed up with Susanne Bartsch for a cabaret-style show celebrating its Autumn/Winter 2021 campaign. Ahead of her evening out on the town, Dorfman shares her getting ready diary with NYLON, exclusively here, and talks queer representation, NYFW, and more.

First off, how was your New York Fashion Week?

It was definitely overwhelming the first few days. I've had three COVID tests this week to maintain my sanity and make sure that I'm not doing anything completely irresponsible. And so far so good. Get vaccinated, everyone, so we can do work and have fun.

How was your time at the UGG X Bartschland event?

I love an experience that promotes queer liberation not during Pride. That was really validating for me as a partner with the brand. They've always been so affirming and celebratory and supportive, and to do a collaboration with Bartschland, which is one of the most iconic queer traveling spaces, if you will, in the world was really, really cool.

Had you been to a Bartschland party before?

Of course. I've lived in New York for many, many years. It's always about the looks. People really dress so incredibly. People spent hours on making these pieces for themselves to wear just for one night. And it really shows the dedication, the craftsmanship, the talent that you need to have — not just to be a performer, but also to be a dressmaker and a makeup artist and a hairstylist. That's why I think anybody who spends time professionally or socially in this space fully commits to it in the way that Susanne Bartsch's community does are truly some of the most talented, well-versed, well-rounded people in entertainment. It's also often the least recognized, so I think it's really important that UGG took time to celebrate them.

How did you pick your own look for the evening?

We knew that we were going to wear the Fluff Slides. It was important for me to put on something really colorful and bright and playful and joyful, because it's such a joyful time. We picked this St. John look and then we picked the color of slides that we felt like would be the best fit.

St. John is a Southern California brand. UGG is a Southern California brand. It felt like they were in relationship with one another. It felt like a really fun, fresh, innovative take on a suit, just like the shoes are a fun, fresh, innovative take on the slide. So it all made sense to me. And who doesn't want to feel empowered in a suit, and also sexy?

What were some of the overall highlights of fashion week for you? Did anything stick out?

It was really fun to connect with my friends Benny [Drama] and Gigi [Goode]. That obviously was such a fun night and such a great way to decompress after a long day of shows and work. As far as shows go, Thom Browne's show was really beautiful. It's very theatrical and really intimate. And it's always a fun experience, as well.