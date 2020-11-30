13 Best Moisturizers Under $20 For Every Skin Type

Finding the right moisturizer can make all the difference in your skincare routine. From fending off a bout of dry skin to providing your skin with a serious glow, moisturizers are a must in any regimen, and deciding on which to try doesn't require making a splurge. There are plenty of luxury-level moisturizers available, but for those following a beauty routine on a budget, here are 13 of the best moisturizers that retail for less than $20.

Made for year-round application, but particularly effective in winter, moisturizer can do it all. Give a careful read to the label and instructions, as some are helpful in minimizing acne scars, while others can easily act as a replacement for your daily foundation.

Moisturizer is essentially a skincare hero, and if you haven't yet discovered the right moisturizer for your skin, now is the time. Below, find 13 moisturizer options that won't break the bank.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Nylon’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.