13 Best Moisturizers Under $20 For Every Skin Type

From cocokind to CeraVe.

Finding the right moisturizer can make all the difference in your skincare routine. From fending off a bout of dry skin to providing your skin with a serious glow, moisturizers are a must in any regimen, and deciding on which to try doesn't require making a splurge. There are plenty of luxury-level moisturizers available, but for those following a beauty routine on a budget, here are 13 of the best moisturizers that retail for less than $20.

Made for year-round application, but particularly effective in winter, moisturizer can do it all. Give a careful read to the label and instructions, as some are helpful in minimizing acne scars, while others can easily act as a replacement for your daily foundation.

Moisturizer is essentially a skincare hero, and if you haven't yet discovered the right moisturizer for your skin, now is the time. Below, find 13 moisturizer options that won't break the bank.

Differin Oil Absorbing Moisturizer With Sunscreen
Not only will this serve as a daily moisturizer, but the inclusion of Broad Spectrum UVA/UVB SPF 30 means it protects against harmful rays, too.

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
TikTok's favorite affordable skincare brand earns frequent five star Amazon reviews for this moisturizer. Intended for daily use on the face, and even hands, the formula features niacinamide and ceramides, meaning skin will be hydrated, and looking smooth.

The Inkey List Vitamin B, C, and E Moisturizer
Numerous Sephora shoppers swear by this moisturizer, claiming it's a great skincare beginner formula, and that skin was noticeably softer.

Formula 10.0.6 Seriously Shine Free Moisturizer - 2.54oz
Get a much-needed dose of moisture without the added grease and shine. The oil-free formula — which features aloe vera for softer skin and bamboo extract for oil absorption — ensures your skin is smooth, and shine-free.

The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA
A brand favored among TikTok users for its affordability, The Ordinary's moisturizer is frequently praised for its lightweight formula.

cocokind Mymatcha All Over Moisturizer Stick
This stick presents users with the option to apply direct, targeted application to their driest skin areas. Usable on the skin, lips, and under eye area, the Mymatcha stick is formulated with beeswax and matcha powder.

TONYMOLY Cat's Purrfect Day Cream
One of the most adorably packaged products ever, this moisturizing day cream features silk amino acids to revitalize dry, tired skin.

Peach Slices Starlit Glow Highlighting Moisturizer
Created at the intersection of makeup and moisturizer, Starlit Glow comes with ingredients for the skin — hyaluronic acid, bamboo, licorice, ginger, peach coptis root and camelia extracts — and a diamond powder for highlighting.

e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Face Cream
Favored for its affordability and beneficial ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, this face cream frequently earns favored reviews for its moisturizing results.

florence by mills Dreamy Dew Moisturizer
Included in Mille Bobby Brown's beauty line, Dreamy Dew Moisturizer features a trio of superstar skin ingredients — Willow Bark Extract, Lotus Flower Blend, and Vitamin B12 — for calming, softening, and moisturizing skin.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Face Gel, 1.7 Oz.
Hyaluronic acid shines in this face gel, reportedly leaving skin looking softer and hydrated.

Versed Skin Soak Rich Moisture Cream
With ingredients like squalane and red algae, this moisture cream is a must for firming up the skin, and adding moisture.

Ex-glow-sion Brightening Moisturizer
Get a glow with added dewiness thanks to the inclusion of vitamin C in this product.