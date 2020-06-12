In a bid to make lasting impact within the beauty industry and take stock of the lack of representation within it, Glossier has announced $500K in the form of grants to Black-owned beauty businesses. Focused on US-based organizations that sell "physical products" including cosmetics, skin-care, or tools for face, body, and hair, applications are open to any Black beauty entrepreneurs based in the U.S. through July 3rd.

The amount of the grants will depend on the stage of the business, offering $10K for "pre-launch businesses"; $30K for "early-stage businesses, and $50K for "growth stage businesses." If shortlisted, the entrepreneurs will further receive 1:1 advisory support, monthly calls with relevant experts on the Glossier team (from supply chain and packaging to content and strategy). Glossier will also promote the founders of the companies across their social media channels and within their own beauty community. According to the brand, it hopes to help roughly 15 businesses through the initiative, at least in the beginning.

Thinking of applying? Well, the criteria for selection is simple, and based on three factors: Your Message (The Why): How your business aspires to broaden the conversation about beauty and lead with purpose Your Brand (The What): How your business shows up in the beauty space and what sets it apart from others? And your plan (The How): Your business’s plan for growth and how this grant will help it get there.

The application should take between one to two hours to complete, according to the grant homepage, with the brand suggesting applicants review application questions in advance, which can be found here. Applications will be reviewed by Glossier's “cross-functional” internal panel, led by longtime Community Manager, Kim Johnson.

The opening of applications comes days after the brand disclosed its internal racial makeup as part of Uoma Beauty founder Sharon Chuter’s #PullUpOrShutUp campaign that challenges brands to be transparent. Glossier reported 43 percent of its corporate workforce identified as people of color, including nine percent who identify as Black, while 37 percent of its leaders, and 60 percent of the board, identified as people of color. There was currently no Black representation at the leadership level at the company.

“Creating an inclusive beauty industry starts with taking a hard look at where Glossier falls short and actively working towards building an organization that better reflects the customers we serve and the world we want to see,” founder Emily Weiss said in her letter. “ We plan to start holding ourselves accountable publicly by sharing our progress on an annual basis. Today belongs to the leaders of the future. We are humbled to play a small role in supporting those leaders’ missions, visions and successes, and can’t wait to amplify their stories.“