Bella Hadid’s Two New Tattoos Are All About Love

Bella Hadid has expanded her collection of tiny tattoos. Many of her current tattoos have remained relatively out of sight, but celebrity tattoo artist, Doctor Woo shared an Instagram look at Hadid's two new shoulder tattoos.

Completed during a previous appointment, the two tattoos made their Instagram debut on Sunday, November 22. "Some writings for the always kind and lovely @bellahadid," Dr. Woo (real name Brian Woo) captioned the photo.

The writings featured an Arabic phrase on each shoulder, and according to PopSugar, the two phrases translate to "I love you" and "my love." Hadid hasn't yet commented on the significance of the phrases or the meaning behind her ink, but the work is among the first of her tattoos that fans can truly see. Her previous tattoos, including a rosebud and a wing, have often been tiny in nature, and their placement was relatively hidden.

Although her latest tattoos only made their official Instagram debut on Sunday, you can see one of the shoulder tattoos in a photo that Hadid shared on Friday, November 20.

The ink comes amid a packed 2020 for the model. Along with creating a run of charitable tie-dye tee for Chrome Hearts, Hadid has been keeping busy in the beauty department, first cutting her own bangs, and later debuting a professional cut that came with honey highlights.

See the new artwork, below.