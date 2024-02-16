Julia Fox As A Modern Marie Antoinette & More Of The Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week

The past week has been a blur of non-stop fashion and beauty as New York Fashion Week comes to a close. On the runway and off, a bevy of top designers, models, and celebrities gave us a peek into the next season’s biggest trends with their looks. Some stars, like Julia Fox, we can always rely on to turn it out with avant-garde fashion that gets people talking. But this week, other celebrities also stepped up their game to get noticed in a sea of notice-me looks — with sculptural hairstyles, dramatic makeup, and shining manicures.

At the world premiere of Dune: Part Two in London on Feb. 15, the red carpet was full of stars in futuristic desert-themed glam — including Zendaya’s cyborg cosplay and Florence Pugh’s slicked coif. Meanwhile, while announcing her This Is Me… Now tour, Jennifer Lopez showed everyone how the “mob wife” look is really done with a no-nonsense top knot complementing her dark sunglasses and large fur coat. Ahead, see the celebrity beauty moments that left the biggest impression on us this week.

Zendaya’s Robo-Bun

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya wore a Mugler Fall Winter 1995 Couture metal suit for the Dune: Part Two world premiere in London, sending vintage lovers into a frenzy. Her sleek, wet-look chignon was just the right complement to the space-age ensemble — looking futuristic, without distracting from the suit or her bejeweled Bulgari necklace.

Julia Fox’s Marie Antoinette Moment

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Julia Fox is known for pulling off an unconventional beauty look, but this may be one of her best yet. With a combination of tight pin curls, powdery pastel makeup, and bleached eyebrows, she somehow managed to channel both Marie Antoinette and a high fashion poodle.

Havana Rose Liu’s Soft Waves

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

For the Thom Browne fashion show at NYFW, Bottoms star Havana Rose Liu wore her long hair in angelic waves and rosy makeup to go with one of the designer’s suits.

Storm Reid’s Sculptural Braids

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

At Coach’s Fall 2024 show on Feb. 12, Storm Reid arrived wearing an unexpected combo of pink and blue eyeshadow, brown lip liner, and her hair twisted into a looped-crown shape.

Florence Pugh’s Slick Swoop

Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images

One part glamorous, one part prepared to face the elements — Florence Pugh’s hair for the Dune: Part Two was gelled into a sleek style that just peeked out from underneath her sparkly black hood.

Kiawentiio Tarbell’s Braided Bow

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Kiawentiio Tarbell took coquette to the next level at the Netflix Avatar: The Last Airbender world premiere on Feb. 15. Her long braided hair was used to create a sweet bow on the top of her head.

Margot Robbie’s Face-Framing Layers

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Still committed to being an IRL Barbie doll, Margot Robbie arrived at the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton wearing a pastel pink crop top and skirt suit and her blonde hair blown out in shiny loose waves.

Beyoncé’s Alien Superstar Nails

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Beyoncé surprised everyone this New York Fashion Week by popping out to Bushwick for the Luar show on Feb. 13. While her face and hair were mostly covered up with a grey cowboy hat and big sunglasses, her manicure shined bright — and perfectly matched her Luar bag.

Jennifer Lopez’s Mob Wife Top Knot

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

The “mob wife” aesthetic may be trending on TikTok now, but J. Lo has always loved an opulent ensemble — just look at her Feb 15 outfit, including an oversized fur coat, large sunglasse, and a sleek high bun with face-framing tendrils.

Dominique Thorne’s Inaugural Red Lip

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You would never know it, but actress Dominique Thorne wore her first ever red lip to Tory Burch’s Fall 2024 show on Feb. 12.