Julia Fox’s Platinum Blonde Brows, North West’s Rapunzel Braids, And More Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week

This week, we waved goodbye to melodramatic Leo season and welcomed grounding Virgo season (along with the start of a Mercury retrograde ushering in its own chaos). We’re also looking down the barrel at our last month of the summer—meaning celebrities are already hinting at what new beauty looks they will be experimenting with for the transitional fall season.

From Dua Lipa’s showcasing her birthday glam in Ibiza to North West wearing trailing, floor-length braids in Tokyo (which Kim used as a jump rope) to Blackpink’s Lisa’s sparkling stage makeup eye gems, this week was a lesson in the art of statement travel beauty. We also saw Barbie Ferreira celebrate the launch of Sol De Janeiro’s latest limited-edition fragrance in New York, and Ariana Grande tie her hair half-up in the cutest bow for the launch of the r.e.m. beauty’ new Sweetener Foundation.

Whether you’re looking for inspiration for your next vacation mani, permission for your next dramatic hair change, or just to keep up with your favorites, scroll on for more of the best beauty Instagrams of this week.

Julia Fox’s Platinum Blonde Brows

Dua Lipa’s Birthday Makeup

Halle Bailey’s Bubble Mani

North West’s Rapunzel-Length Braids

Emily Ratajkowski’s Beachy Hair

Barbie Ferreira’s Micro-Bangs

Ariana Grande’s Twisted Half Updo

Lisa’s Subtle Silver Eye Gems

Maude Apatow’s Cabaret Makeup

Sexyy Red’s Cherry Hair Streaks

Kourtney Kardashian’s Blonde Messy Bun