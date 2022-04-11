It may be cliché, but spring is definitely a time that inspires change. It’s a time to shed your winter layers, try out a new bare-legged trend, and for the boldest and most restless among us, time to try out a lighter and brighter new hair color. On Sunday, April 10, BLACKPINK’s Jennie took to her Instagram to show us how it’s done. The K-Pop star posted a carousel of what appears to be self-timer selfies, looking casual, barefaced and wearing a black Calvin Klein cropped tee shirt and jeans. However the focal point of the look was clearly her brand new vibrant orange hair color.

Jennie’s Instagram post is in keeping with the time-honored tradition of celebrities revealing their hair transformations via social media posts, including Florence Pugh’s pixie mullet, Zendaya’s auburn hair, and Kourtney Kardashian’s rockstar bob. This change up is particularly dramatic for the singer, as the dye job is a sharp turn form her most recent natural brown-black hair color to the fiery orange shade. She foregrounded the photos with conspicuously placed orange flowers to accent her new look and captioned the post, “Don’t talk to me or my new hair🧡”. Looks like we’re entering into Jennie’s orange era.

A slight twist on the season’s already wildly popular red hair trend, orange shades might be most alluring to blondes looking to incorporate warmer tones into their hair without going darker with copper, auburn, or burgundy tones we’ve been seeing on other (originally brunette) celebrities. Jennie’s bold turn requires a full bleach and orange dye process to get the high impact look, but is surely worth it for someone trying to make a statement. Considering that the Instagram post currently has over 9 million likes, we’d say that this look is bound to catch on this spring.

Already itching to get in on the trend? Here are some orange hair dyes that will help get the job done:

