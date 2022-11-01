Instagram/@claytonahawkins

5 Cute And Creepy Clown Makeup Ideas For Halloween

Join the circus.

Let’s be honest, clowns are divisive. Are they funny or are they frightening?

But it’s just that dichotomy that makes the classic colorful character an ideal one to dress up as for Halloween. When it comes to clown makeup, it’s a choose your own adventure between a red-nosed birthday clown, a drippy faced Joker, or anything in between. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re a makeup expert or just clowning around. Some combination of face paint, geometric eyeliner, and red lipstick will get you in the spooky spirit and let your freak flag fly. It’s not so serious.

As TikTok’s has taught us one thing, it’s that anyone can be a clown. But don’t text your ex— instead try out one of these five easy clown makeup ideas to get the Halloween look (without the emotional turmoil).

Halloween Makeup Look #1: Mime Time

A mime might as well be called a classy clown. Think thin, exaggerated eyebrows (very on trend right now), defined eyes, and pointy lined lips. To counter the daintier details of this look n full-on blush draping is a must. Bonus points for the diamond tear.

Pomade In A Pencil Eyebrow Shaper & Filler
Too Faced

This waterproof brow pencil has the easy application of a cream pomade, and is great for hairlike strokes or filling in the brows.

Haze Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette
HUDA BEAUTY

You will be obsessed with the purple hazy tones in this mini obsessions palette that has matte, shimmery and metallic finishes.

Skin Fetish: Divine Blush
Pat McGrath LABS

This luxury blush is a pressed powder that has a silky warm looking finish.

Lip Cheat
Charlotte Tilbury

Define your lips with this long wearing, budge resistant lip pencil.

Halloween Makeup Look #2: Clown Skull

Mix skulls and clowns for a doubly Halloween festive moment. On a clown white base, sculpt out the hallows of your eyes, your temples, and cheek bones using neon pigments. A red nose, lashes, and colorful dots and this look skews more silly than scary.

HY-POWER PIGMENT PAINT
HAUS Labs by Lady Gaga

This lightweight multi-purpose pigment can is transfer resistant, waterproof and would make a great base for colorful makeup.

Au Naturale Face Glow Makeup Brush Kit
Real Techniques

This 9 piece brush set has everything you need for eyes and face to create the most simple or glam beauty looks.

NORVINA® Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 6 for Face & Body
Anastasia Beverly Hills

This ABH x Norvina eyeshadow palette features 25 professional grade powder pigments that have out of this world color payoff.

Halloween Makeup Look #3: Goth Clown

Clowns can be emo, too. Embody a sad clown with the goth-favorite tear drop eyeliner technique. Use your black eyeliner to draw all of the clown-identifying details with a darker color palette. Don’t forget the black lipstick.

AQUA RESIST GRAPHIC PEN
Make Up For Ever

Create simple or graphic liner looks with this felt tip liquid eyeliner that is water resistant and lasts up to 24 hours.

SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick
Maybelline

In for your lips, this liquid lipstick lasts up to 24 hours and has an infallible non-fading, comfortable wear.

3 Pairs 6D Eyelashes
Amazon

Get the fullness and length of lash extension with these quality falsies that are lightweight and fit great.

Halloween Makeup Look #4: It Girl Clown

Pop culture’s best known creepy clown, Pennywise is another highly replicable makeup look. The crucial element of this look is the elongated mouth that extends upward to the brows for the most ultimate creepy smile in black and red. Winged eyeliner and gloss gives the costume a modern twist.

Point Made 24-Hour Gel Eyeliner Pencil
ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr

This waterproof gel eyeliner has 24 hour wearability - gliding like a liquid liner yet blends to smoky effect like a khol pencil.

24/7 GLIDE-ON LIP PENCIL
Urban Decay

With a long lasting formula and an easy glide that doesn’t budge once it’s dry, this pencil can be used to prime, define, or fill your lips

Eye Shadow
MAC Cosmetics

This brick toned eyeshadow is Ophthalmologist-tested for eye safety, has a great payoff and is easy to blend.

Speak Love Glossy Lip Treatment Oil
LYS Beauty

Get long lasting high shine with this nourishing lip oil that wears comfortably and treats your lips while you wear it.

Halloween Makeup Look #5: She-Joker

While we’re still waiting to see Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel, a glitzier version of the Clown Prince of Crime will have to do. Draw the Joker’s signature diamond eyes in blue glitter and add a crisply lined bright red lip for a more glamorous take on the Batman villain.

Fractal Glitter Eye Paint in Above Santorini
About-Face
Glossy Lip Stain in Fiery Red
Elf
Everlasting Lip Liner in Skully
KVD Beauty