5 Cute And Creepy Clown Makeup Ideas For Halloween

Let’s be honest, clowns are divisive. Are they funny or are they frightening?

But it’s just that dichotomy that makes the classic colorful character an ideal one to dress up as for Halloween. When it comes to clown makeup, it’s a choose your own adventure between a red-nosed birthday clown, a drippy faced Joker, or anything in between. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re a makeup expert or just clowning around. Some combination of face paint, geometric eyeliner, and red lipstick will get you in the spooky spirit and let your freak flag fly. It’s not so serious.

As TikTok’s has taught us one thing, it’s that anyone can be a clown. But don’t text your ex— instead try out one of these five easy clown makeup ideas to get the Halloween look (without the emotional turmoil).

Halloween Makeup Look #1: Mime Time

A mime might as well be called a classy clown. Think thin, exaggerated eyebrows (very on trend right now), defined eyes, and pointy lined lips. To counter the daintier details of this look n full-on blush draping is a must. Bonus points for the diamond tear.

Halloween Makeup Look #2: Clown Skull

Mix skulls and clowns for a doubly Halloween festive moment. On a clown white base, sculpt out the hallows of your eyes, your temples, and cheek bones using neon pigments. A red nose, lashes, and colorful dots and this look skews more silly than scary.

Halloween Makeup Look #3: Goth Clown

Clowns can be emo, too. Embody a sad clown with the goth-favorite tear drop eyeliner technique. Use your black eyeliner to draw all of the clown-identifying details with a darker color palette. Don’t forget the black lipstick.

Halloween Makeup Look #4: It Girl Clown

Pop culture’s best known creepy clown, Pennywise is another highly replicable makeup look. The crucial element of this look is the elongated mouth that extends upward to the brows for the most ultimate creepy smile in black and red. Winged eyeliner and gloss gives the costume a modern twist.

Halloween Makeup Look #5: She-Joker

While we’re still waiting to see Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel, a glitzier version of the Clown Prince of Crime will have to do. Draw the Joker’s signature diamond eyes in blue glitter and add a crisply lined bright red lip for a more glamorous take on the Batman villain.