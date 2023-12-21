Elliot Page Loved Being In A Throuple With ASAP Rocky And Julia Garner For Gucci Guilty

Actor and author Elliot Page has had a long and varied career since he first came onto the scene in the early 2000s, but it has taken until 2023 to star in his first-ever fragrance campaign. In the latest short film for Gucci Guilty, he stars as one third of perhaps the sexiest trio ever to sell perfume including ASAP Rocky and Julia Garner. Together they embody the fragrance’s sultry, playful energy, promoting self-expression and deep connection. “I liked creating something that did feel really free and open, and getting to explore this sensual throuple relationship with them,” says Page. “I haven't seen too much of that before and that to me is a cool part of this whole thing.”

Despite being note perfect in the campaign, epitomizing Gucci’s over 10-years-old provocative fragrance pillar, Page was admittedly not a perfume obsessive from the start. “This was kind of new to me — and fashion, too,” he admits to NYLON. “I think a lot of clothes before probably weren’t that exciting for me and now things are more exciting and I feel more embodied.”

Read on as Page talks about his lifelong favorite scents, working with Rocky and Garner, and becoming a fragrance lover.

Courtesy of Gucci

What is your first scent memory?

My earliest memory was, honestly, my brother. Whatever he used wear when I was a kid and when he was a teenager. I'd sneak into his room and steal some of it and often take far more than I should — not realizing that he only needed just a touch. So I guess like, teenager boy smell. I probably would've been around 11.

What's your approach to fragrance like now? Do you have a lot of fragrances? How often do you like to wear it?

I don't do tons, but if I’m going out or going to an event — that's when you rock the Gucci Guilty.

Do you have a specific way you like to wear fragrance?

I guess I just do wrists and neck. That classic vibe.

Were you a fragrance lover before this campaign?

This was kind of new to me — and fashion, too. I think a lot of clothes before probably weren’t that exciting for me and now things are more exciting and I feel more embodied. Getting to learn about and experience that more in a way where I feel more connected to it is definitely a game changer.

Courtesy of Gucci

What kinds of fragrance notes are you most drawn to?

I like the earthy, smoky, woody kind of smells. So I love the lavender and patchouli aspects of [Gucci Guilty Elixir]. I also really do love sandalwood. I love when those things come together and it's balanced between the bold and the subtle. It gives you that sensual, confident vibe.

What was your favorite part of shooting the campaign?

I think having the opportunity to work with Julia and Rocky — two people I'm a big fan of — and to create something that was about being yourself, about feeling free to play, and being in the moment and letting it all go — but also caring for one another. I can't speak more highly of them. I liked creating something that did feel really free and open, and getting to explore this sensual throuple relationship with them. I haven't seen too much of that before and that to me is a cool part of this whole thing.

When the three of us were just getting to hang out and have fun, that was the highlight for me. We had this seamless connection and spent days together having fun and exploring these characters on some level.

Did you feel like the character you were creating was different from you?

I think it was nice to lean into confidence. It was nice to lean into feeling present and letting go and exploring this sort of throuple relationship. I like the aspect of getting to tap into parts of myself that do feel newly confident and embodied in a whole new way. Getting to lean into that for this was really a great experience.

What does Gucci Guilty Elixir smell like to you?

The vibes to me are how it makes me feel when I'm wearing it. Similar to — I think what we were trying to create [in the campaign] — is has this kind of boldness, but mixed with this essential subtle sweetness. So there's this confidence, but also a softer, more subtle element. I like that balance.

What is your favorite scent that's not a bottled fragrance?

I love — maybe because I grew up in Nova Scotia — I love like that rugged ocean smell. The shore, the salt, the seaweed — every aspect of that. No matter where I am, that smell will transport me back home.

Is there a note or a type of fragrance that you never go for?

I guess there are certain things for myself I wouldn’t wear. But I wouldn't say I ever ever smelled something where I'm like, oof, no. You know?

Is there a type of fragrance you’re particularly attracted to others wearing?

Good question. I think it would be similar to the scents I like, I suppose. But sometimes it's not a scent, it's how people smell. Or when you're in love, how someone smells. It's like, oh, I just want to devour it. It could be a proper fragrance or it could just be a natural scent.

Do you think you're paying more attention to fragrance now?

I think I am, yeah. Sometimes someone will get off an elevator and I'll be like, damn, what was that? That smells really nice.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.