Nearly three years after its history-making launch, Fenty Beauty is expanding its foundation collection. As brands continue to face criticism for lines that lack inclusive hues, Fenty Beauty announced that its new Pro Filt'r Powder Foundation will debut with 50 shades.

Arriving on December 26, the foundation is a powder variation of the Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation that Fenty Beauty launched with. "Y’all asked and we’re givinggg," Fenty Beauty wrote on Instagram. "An easy-to-use powder foundation that lets you go from touch-up to full beat in a long-wear, non-cakey formula to keep them pores blurred and that complexion flawless in our OG 50 shades!"

Along with a formula that's "easy-to-use," the foundation will feature the same numbering system as Fenty Beauty's concealer and liquid foundation. Referencing the brand's original launch on her Instagram post, Rihanna wrote, "Pro Filt’r foundation changed the beauty game like no other, and we not bout to stop now!!"

Launching in 2017 with a line of products that included liquid foundation, Fenty Beauty's diverse shade range has received universal praise from consumers and beauty industry members alike. Named as one of Time Magazine's top 2017 inventions, Fenty Beauty's inclusive product offerings were always part of the plan for Rihanna. "It was important that every woman felt included in this brand,” Rihanna said in an interview with Time. “We are all so different, with our own unique skin tones, so we started with the 40 foundation shades out the gate.”

Two years after launch, Fenty Beauty announced the arrival of ten more foundation shades, and in a press release shared at the time, the brand explained its thinking behind the expansion, saying, "Rihanna even personally found people that we didn’t have a shade for yet and flew them in to the Fenty Beauty product development offices to be color matched in person to ensure they got it exactly right."

Rihanna has continually added to the Fenty Beauty collection, recently unveiling a new eyeshadow, a creamy collection of lip glosses, and colored mascara. This year also featured the launch of Fenty Skin.