If there’s one celebrity that’s proven that she can make a manicure trend online, it’s Hailey Bieber. After giving us, “glazed donut skin” with her skincare line Rhode, she followed it up with the “glazed donut” nail trend that took over TikTok last year. Marked by a see-through iridescent, pearly, or frosty nail color with a maximum shine finish, the model has since transitioned the look with a chocolate glaze shade for the cooler months. Now, she’s revealed that she’s ready for spring and a new “glazed donut” update with her latest manicure, bubblegum pink nails.

Hailey posted a photo dump on Instagram with the goal of showing off her new short bob haircut—she captioned the post, “short = more fun 🍭🍭🍭”—but we couldn’t help but notice her new glossy nails. With a similarly high-shine finish as her “glazed donut” nails, she’s now opting for a less translucent shade in a poppier color that’s expected to dominate the upcoming spring season. Like always, she kept her nails mid-length and almond shaped a for a classic feel.

On Feb. 6 the beauty brand founder dropped another photo dump with an overall pink theme. Wearing a pink halter dress with a glowy, blush-heavy makeup look, Hailey showed off her sweet pink manicure across her photos. Hailey captioned the post simply “🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 best”, with her friends praising her glowy pink photo dump. “Pretttyyyyyy,” commented Kylie Jenner. “Loving you,” wrote Justine Skye. She also (briefly) showed off her manicure on TikTok, wearing an all-black leather look. “I love being home 💕🎀🌆,” she captioned the video, where she pulled up her shorter hair.

Hot pink has recently taken over the fashion and beauty worlds in the lead-up to this season. In fact, Pantone even recently announced that Viva Magenta is the new Color of the Year, and brands like Valentino released an all-pink collection at the end of last year. With the neon bright shades of pink having dominated, be prepared to see more of this mid-toned bubblegum shade as a new adaption of the color for the new season. Everyone copying Hailey’s shiny gum ball pink nails will only be the beginning.