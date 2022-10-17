Hailey Bieber Went Redhead (For a Day)

With Halloween only two weeks away, the celebrity dress-up content has already begun. After all, no one has more access to more creative hair and makeup artists who can transform our favorite celebrities into any character they please. This year, Hailey Bieber seems to be getting into the spooky spirit early, getting a Halloween-themed black manicure at the start of the month and dressing up as witches (complete with green body paint) with Kylie Jenner last week. On Saturday, October 15, Hailey gave us another special Halloween sneak peek, revealing a burgundy red hair look and posting a series of photos on Instagram with the caption “🦇👻👻👻👻 having a lil too much fun”.

Hailey only wore her new black cherry-red hair (which was most definitely a wig), for just for the day—or maybe just for the Instagram photoshoot. By Sunday, October 16 she was seen posing with her usual “expensive brunette” hair color on the Academy Museum Gala red carpet hours after the post. The vibrant, glossy red wig also allowed Bieber to try out long, wispy bangs, pulling the long pieces back into a ponytail and keeping wispy face-framing accent pieces.

On TikTok, Hailey showed off her experimental new look with her black Halloween manicure and garnet red lipgloss. She tagged makeup artist Leah Darcy, who created the coordinating makeup look, including sparkly eyeshadow and a top coat of her own Rhode Skin Peptide Lip Treatment. While Hailey is known for her usual “barely there” makeup looks, the sultry red makeup shows that she’s prepared to go more daring for Halloween 2022.

While we have to wait a bit longer to see Hailey’s official Halloween costume (or multiple costumes), some of her celebrity friends already think the red hair should stay. “Red is stunning on you,” wrote Khloe Kardashian on the Instagram post. “Omgggg this hair and lip,” Bella Thorne also commented. With one of her BFFs, Kendal Jenner, going copper red for a short period of time this year, Hailey might feel inclined to try out the bold color on a more permanent basiss. Until then, we are loving her Halloween-themed beauty content.