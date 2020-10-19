Nearly one year after tying the knot with Justin Bieber, and Hailey Bieber has permanently marked her relationship ink ink. Adding to her collection of dainty hand tattoos, Bieber got a new ring finger and neck tattoo.

Her tattoo artist, Mr. K of Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City, shared a look at Bieber's new ink, People points out. "J is for @justinbieber and beleza ‘beauty in Portuguese’ It was PLEASURE for your trust on this meaningful piece," the artist wrote.

Her first tattoo is a scripted letter J with a small star that sits on her ring finger. The second tattoo, which sits at the base of her neck, features a handwritten version of the word beleza. It's not clear when the tattoos were completed, but Mr. K posted the Instagram proof on Sunday, October 19.

The new ink comes as Bieber continues to play with all aspects of her beauty routine. Along with a previous addition to her growing collection of hand tattoos, she debuted bleached brows, and leaned into the season's honey highlights trend. She also gave her stamp of approval to Instagram's favorite face mask, and shared an Instagram Story selfie in her Loops mask on Sunday evening.

Prior to these two new tats, Bieber had added the word "lover" to her neck, got matching tattoos with Justin, and she even shared in a tattoo session with bestie, Kendall Jenner.

See the new ink, completed by Mr. K, below.