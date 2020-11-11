Halsey's continued experiments in hair dye are a beauty beacon of inspiration in an otherwise dismal year. It's no secret that the pop star isn't afraid to try out an entirely new look, but 2020 has brought some of her most daring beauty choices ever, including the debut of a marble-dyed shaved head.

After a few changes in color, shaving her head, and then adding an emoji-inspired star tattoo to her head, Halsey has changed up her look again, and celebrated the launch of her recent poetry book with newly dyed hair. "Book release things. everything is disgusting and it’s perfect," she wrote of an Instagram slideshow, posted on Tuesday, November 10.

For her latest look, Halsey now has hues of yellow, blue, and green throughout her once brunette hair. The colors were done in streaks and swirled patterns, and matched her choice of blue eye makeup. Hairstylist Martin-Christopher Harper was responsible for the look, sharing a picture with the caption, "There’s layers to this.honesty.pages of evolution."

There's no telling how long this latest Halsey dye job will stick around, but it's clear that the pop star continues to embrace colorful change. She last wore a shade of green in 2015, Billboard notes, and since then, she's tried colors including teal, pink, and bright red.