Once planning to temporarily ditch her extensions, Kylie Jenner is clearly back to her old hair ways. On Tuesday, May 26, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted an Instagram selfie that featured super long hair with chunky highlights. Paired with colorful eyeshadow, large hoop earrings, and a face-framing fringe, Jenner was serving up major '90s vibes.

It's unclear whether Jenner just finished jamming to her favorite Cranberries CD, but she did joke about her beauty skills, writing, "i’m pretty good at this makeup thing." As for her makeup thing, Jenner was referring to her latest look completed at home. For Tuesday's selfie, she wore a hint of pink eyeshadow that extended from the center of her lid to the corner. She paired the bright shade with flushed cheeks and a neutral lip.

For the hair, Jenner added some length to her normally short hair, wearing long extensions that ran down her back. She left part of her hair out for a side bang and pulled half of it up into a messy bun. Her chunky highlights — which are currently all the rage among celebs — also appeared to cover much more of her hair. When Jenner last showed off the style, the coloring was just framing her face.

Throughout quarantine, Jenner has tried out a number of looks, including a lob that featured her natural brown honey brown hair and a chic take on pigtails. So far, she hasn't yet gone platinum blonde, but a previous Instagram post hinted that it's definitely a possibility.

See the '90s-inspired look for yourself, below.